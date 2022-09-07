Chelsea fire Thomas Tuchel: live reaction and next manager candidates

Thomas Tuchel was informed of his sacking on Wednesday morning - Chelsea sack Thomas Tuchel live reaction - AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES

10:54 AM

Potter the perfect fit for Chelsea?

So says our chief sports writer Sam Wallace, who suggests it is the right time for Chelsea to take a leap and hire the impressive Brighton boss.

"The realisation at Chelsea will be that it is now or never for Potter. By their next appointment he may well already be installed at a club of comparable size, and so now comes a leap of faith...

"In all three of his appointments Potter has shown himself, over time, capable of developing a style of play that is sophisticated enough to compete with the very best."

Could Graham Potter replace Thomas Tuchel at Stamford Bridge? - GETTY IMAGES

10:46 AM

Reaction from Carragher and Neville

The Sky Sports duo have both taken to Twitter in the wake of this morning's breaking news... and they seem to think the sacking is harsh, with Neville likening Todd Boehly to much-maligned ex-Man Utd chief Ed Woodward.

Jamie Carragher: "Tuchel has done a great job at Chelsea and another club will now get a top manager. Roman is still pulling the strings!!"

Gary Neville: "Todd Woodward."

10:41 AM

'Not good times for Chelsea'

Former England full-back Danny Mills reacts to Thomas Tuchel's exit on Sky Sports News.

"I'm surprised they've pulled the trigger this early... "A new manager coming in, if he's going to tweak the personnel, change the system, try and change training – that's going to take a month or so to implement. "Then all of a sudden you're only two or three weeks away from a break going into the World Cup. It's not good times for Chelsea."

10:35 AM

Why Chelsea's new owners decided Tuchel had to go

Here's the inside story on the end of the German's time at Stamford Bridge.

Matt Law writes: "Tensions over the summer and Tuchel's 'buy-in' to the Boehly-Clearlake project meant this could never be a long-term relationship."

Thomas Tuchel has been sacked by Chelsea's new owners - PA

10:24 AM

Four early front-runners to replace Tuchel

Our football news correspondent Matt Law mentions four names in his story on the German's sacking:

Graham Potter

Mauricio Pochettino

Zinedine Zidane

Roger Schmidt

Thoughts on that quartet Chelsea fans?

10:18 AM

Chelsea's club statement confirming the news

"Chelsea Football Club has today parted company with head coach Thomas Tuchel. "On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the Club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the Club. Thomas will rightly have a place in Chelsea’s history after winning the Champions League, the Super Cup and Club World Cup in his time here. "As the new ownership group reaches 100 days since taking over the Club, and as it continues its hard work to take the club forward, the new owners believe it is the right time to make this transition. "Chelsea’s coaching staff will take charge of the team for training and the preparation of our upcoming matches as the Club moves swiftly to appoint a new head coach. "There will be no further comment until a new head coach appointment is made."

10:13 AM

The build-up to Tuchel's departure

Thomas Tuchel, the embattled Chelsea coach, was sacked on Wednesday morning after the club's new owners lost faith in him.

Matt Law broke the news for Telegraph Sport in a story you can read in full here.

What we know so far is that the defeat to Dinamo Zagreb last night was the final straw, but that the German boss would probably have been shown the door even if Chelsea had won that game.

The new temporary manager is expected to be Anthony Barry, the 36-year-old current first-team coach. The club are likely to move fast in their bid to make a new permanant signing, however.

Graham Potter, the widely admired Brighton head coach, will be an early front-runner for the job, but other candidates include Mauricio Pochettino, Zinedine Zidane and Roger Schmidt.

Tuchel's demeanour at Chelsea had become increasingly downbeat recently, amid three defeats in the club's opening seven games of the season.

The decision to part ways with Tuchel will surprise supporters, however. It was only last year that Tuchel took Chelsea to another Champions League title. He achieved that silverware only four months after taking over from Frank Lampard.

Questions about the strength of Tuchel's position were flying around on social media last night, after the defeat to Dinamo Zagreb, with many questioning whether Roman Abramovich, the former Chelsea owner, would have already sacked Tuchel by now.

Speaking after last night's game, Tuchel said: “It’s for me to find the solution and find the reason why. Obviously, they [the Chelsea players] are underperforming individually and I don’t really know where this performance comes from.

“A lack of determination, a lack of hunger and a lack of intensity actually to do the things that we need at the highest level. We are clearly not where we want to be.”

It appears that Todd Boehly, the new Chelsea owner, was not prepared to wait for Tuchel to turn things around, meaning that a new boss will lead the club into their next fixture: a Premier League match at Fulham on Saturday lunchtime.