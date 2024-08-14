Chelsea field interest from Leeds in defender Bashir Humphreys

[Getty Images]

Leeds United and other Championship clubs are weighing up a move for Chelsea defender Bashir Humphreys before deadline day.

The Blues are believed to prefer the outright sale of the 21-year-old centre-back, who has been training with the club's loan group at Cobham before a potential move.

Chelsea could open up to a loan move at a later stage should they fail to find clubs meeting their valuation.

But, amid interest from the Bundesliga, an overseas loan is expected to be blocked, with Fifa rules now limiting clubs to six temporary moves abroad.

It is also understood that Leeds are not prioritising a centre-back signing at this stage of the transfer window, but could line up a move for Humphreys if a player in his position is sold.

Humphreys has had two productive loan spells. He was at Paderborn in Bundesliga 2, before going to Swansea City last season and playing 26 games at Championship level.