Chelsea FC XI vs Real Madrid: Predicted starting lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for game today

(ES Composite)

Chelsea are set to welcome back Christian Pulisic for today’s first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie with Real Madrid.

The winger was left out of the squad entirely for Saturday’s shock 4-1 home defeat by Brentford after suffering huge jet lag following the USA’s match against Costa Rica.

Pulisic should be back in the squad at Stamford Bridge this evening, although Callum Hudson-Odoi (Achilles and back) is set to miss out again, having not been pictured in training before the game. Ben Chilwell (knee) remains absent.

Chelsea were heavily criticised for their display against Brentford at the weekend and Tuchel is expected to return to his typical 3-4-2-1 system for the visit of Madrid.

The Blues manager was impressed with Kai Havertz’s performance despite the defeat and the German will likely continue up front, potentially flanked by Mason Mount and Pulisic.

Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho are primed to return to the starting XI with Reece James hoping for a start after coming off the bench on Saturday.

Predicted Chelsea XI: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Mount, Pulisic; Havertz.