Chelsea FC XI vs Newcastle: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for Premier League game

The major team news coming out of Chelsea this week has been regarding Reece James.

Back into the side for the 4-0 destruction of Burnley last weekend, the England international has suffered a fresh setback and missed the win over Norwich City at Carrow Road.

Elsewhere, Antonio Rudiger will likely return to the starting lineup and there is a hope Cesar Azpilicueta will be able to deputise for James on the right despite having to come off at half-time during the week.

Such is the form of Kai Havertz in the central striking role, the German is expected to keep his place as the focal point of the attack even with the tight schedule in mind.

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed Romelu Lukaku is unhappy with his bit-part role at the club but, with so much uncertainty off the field, Havertz is currently more of a guarantee on the pitch at the moment.

Chelsea predicted XI: Mendy; Christensen, Silva, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Kante, Jorginho, Alonso, Mount, Havertz, Werner

Injured: Reece James (muscle), Ben Chilwell (knee)

Doubt: Christian Pulisic (illness)