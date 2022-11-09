Chelsea FC XI vs Manchester City: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injury latest for Carabao Cup today

(ES Composite)

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho is a doubt to face Manchester City in the Carabao Cup this evening, leaving Graham Potter without possibly seven players for Wednesday’s heavyweight Carabao Cup tie.

The Italian has a foot injury, putting his availability for the third-round match at the Etihad Stadium in doubt.

Kepa Arrizabalaga, Reece James, N’Golo Kante, Ben Chilwell and Wesley Fofana are all certain to be out with longer-term injuries.

Carney Chukwuemeka is also a doubt after missing the last few matches with a hamstring complaint. Chelsea have called up several youth players to fill in the gaps with Omari Hutchinson and Lewis Hall both confirmed to make the squad. Under-21s captain Bashir Humphreys could also make the trip alongside goalkeeper Eddie Beach.

Potter could rotate his squad having started with almost identical ineups for the last two matches against Dinamo Zagreb and Arsenal. Mateo Kovacic, who is managing a minor knee issue, could come in to start in Jorginho’s absence.

Christian Pulisic, Armando Broja, Conor Gallagher and Kalidou Koulibaly will all be pushing for further action after being left out in recent weeks.

Manchester City have problems of their own with Pep Guardiola casting doubt on Erling Haaland’s availability. Joao Cancelo is suspended and England duo Kalvin Phillips and Kyle Walker aren’t expected to be back despite making progress with their respective recoveries.

Predicted Chelsea XI: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Koulibaly, Cucurella; Loftus-Cheek, Kovacic, Gallagher; Pulisic, Havertz, Sterling