Chelsea FC XI vs Manchester City: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Premier League

(ES Composite)

Mason Mount has been ruled out of today’s huge clash with Manchester City.

The England international suffered a minor injury during Wednesday’s Carabao Cup tie with Aston Villa but played on throughout the game and scored a penalty in the shootout.

Asked if it would change how he approaches the game, Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel said: "Yes and no, he is very disappointed and I didn't feel it during the match because it happened in the second half and he played through the game.

"It was a bit of a surprise, the steps for a recovery he is doing now they are huge. There is a possiblity he could have played if the game was a day later.

"It is a disappointment for him but also for us because he is a huge player.

The task now is to find solutions without him."

Tuchel also confirmed that goalkeeper Edouard Mendy is available again and will start against the Premier League champions.

Chelsea predicted XI: Mendy, Azpilicutea, Christensen, Silva, Rudiger, Alonso; Kante, Jorginho; Havertz, Ziyech, Lukaku

Saturday 12.30pm, BT Sport

Venue: Stamford Bridge

Referee: Michael Oliver

Chelsea squad from: Mendy, Kepa, Bettinelli, Rudiger, Alonso, Christensen, Silva, Chalobah, Chilwell, James, Azpilicueta, Sarr, Jorginho, Kante, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Saul, Barkley, Baker, Lukaku, Werner, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Havertz

Injured: Pulisic, Mount

Read More

Chelsea FC vs Manchester City TV channel and live stream: How can I watch Premier League game on TV in UK?

Chelsea FC vs Man City: Prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, betting odds today