Chelsea FC XI vs Man City: Predicted lineup, latest team news, squad, injury update for Champions League Final today
Thomas Tuchel today has a fully fit squad to choose from for Chelsea’s Champions League Final against Manchester City.
N’Golo Kante and Edouard Mendy have been declared fit, meaning the German has some tough calls to make in Porto.
Both players are expected to start, which is likely to see Mateo Kovacic return to the bench, with Jorginho expected to join Kante in the double six role.
With a full complement of defenders to choose from, Tuchel must decide whether to field Cesar Azpilicueta at wing-back or else choose between his captain and Andreas Christensen to play on the right of a back three.
Thiago Silva and Antonio Rudiger are expected to be named as the other centre-backs.
Perhaps attack is where Tuchel faces the biggest dilemma. Timo Werner’s troubles in front of goal go on, but City have struggled to handle his pace and movement.
Hakim Ziyech, meanwhile, has scored in both of Chelsea’s recent wins against the Premier League champions.
Mason Mount is a certain starter. That means Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic will both be sweating on their involvement.
Ahead of the game, Tuchel said: “I would say I have full trust in everybody once it is about hunger. Always on the highest level in sport it comes down to the question of how badly do you want it. But I felt us very concentrated, very focused, very disciplined in the build-up of this week.
“I feel us with a genuine confidence, which is very nice to have, and a very nice feeling to arrive in a final with. We feel that we have worked hard to be here. We feel absolutely the hunger that we are happy, but not overexcited to be here. We want to be overexcited after the match.
“We are here to win the trophy. Maybe as the slight underdogs, but this does not change anything and we want to leave Porto with the trophy.”
Chelsea predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Mendy; Christensen, Silva, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Kante, Jorginho, Chilwell; Ziyech, Mount; Werner
Chelsea confirmed travelling squad
Goalkeepers: Edouard Mendy, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Willy Caballero
Defenders: Antonio Rudiger, Marcos Alonso, Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva, Kurt Zouma, Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Cesar Azpilicueta, Emerson
Midfielders: Jorginho, N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Billy Gilmour, Tino Anjorin
Forwards: Tammy Abraham, Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner, Olivier Giroud, Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz
