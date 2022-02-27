Chelsea FC XI vs Liverpool: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injury latest for Carabao Cup final today

Simon Collings
·2 min read
In this article:
(ES Composite)
(ES Composite)

Thomas Tuchel will have the pick of almost his entire squad when Chelsea face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final today.

The Blues will definitely be without wing-back Ben Chilwell, who is a long-term absentee due to a knee injury, but the rest of the squad could feature.

Chelsea had been sweating over the fitness of Hakim Ziyech and Mateo Kovacic after they limped off during Wednesday’s Champions League win over Lille, but both are back in training.

The same goes for midfielder Mason Mount, who suffered an ankle injury during the Club World Cup final earlier this month. Whether Romelu Lukaku is reintroduced to the line-up remains to be seen.

Chelsea could be further boosted by the return of wing-back Reece James as he is back training after recovering from a hamstring injury picked up in December.

James is most likely to make the bench on Sunday, with Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel hinting he wants to be cautious and not rush him back.

“Let’s wait another session and then let’s see if I am crazy enough to just put him on the pitch, or if the reasonable side of me wins in the end and we go step by step,” he said.

“It would be a huge step, but honestly yesterday and today he looked so strong, so confident and so involved in training that you are tempted to do it.”

Tuchel is yet to decide who will start in goal on Sunday. Edouard Mendy is Chelsea’s No1, but Kepa Arrizabalaga has started every round of the Carabao Cup this season.

Chelsea predicted XI: Kepa; Christensen, Silva, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Kante, Jorginho, Alonso; Mount, Havertz, Pulisic.

When: Sunday, 4.30pm GMT, Sky Sports

Venue: Wembley Stadium

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Injured: Chilwell (knee)

