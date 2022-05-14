Chelsea FC XI vs Liverpool: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for FA Cup final today

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
James Robson
·2 min read
Chelsea FC XI vs Liverpool: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for FA Cup final today
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Chelsea
    Chelsea
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Thomas Tuchel
    German association football manager and former player

Today’s FA Cup final will see Chelsea consider the bold move of risking both Mateo Kovacic and N’Golo Kante against Liverpool at Wembley.

Thomas Tuchel confirmed he is prepared to take a risk on the fitness of both players as Chelsea go in search of a third piece of silverware this season.

With his side needing just a point to secure Champions League qualification, Tuchel has made it clear just how important the cup is to him.

Kovacic looked set to miss the Wembley showdown with Liverpool after suffering an ankle injury in Wednesday’s 3-0 win against Leeds. Tuchel said the midfielder would need a miracle to be involved, but further tests have sparked hope he could start on Saturday.

Kante has missed the last two games with a muscle problem, but is also facing late tests to make the final.

Tuchel revealed the ankle injury suffered by Kovacic in the Carabao Cup final actually aided his recovery after Dan James’ X-rated challenge midweek.

The Chelsea manager said on Friday: “It’s pretty surprising to be in a situation where we can try it, but Mateo wants to try it. The medical department gave the green light to try it.

“The advantage is that the ligament is anyway torn from the last incident so there is no new injury but heavy pain, it was heavily swollen.

“We are hoping that maybe time is enough for him to make it. We will try in training and we will know more about it.”

Kante will also face a late test to see if he can play, but Tuchel revealed he will gamble on the France midfielder.

“It is the moment to take a risk,” he added. “He is also trying. He tried yesterday in team training and trained more or less everything.

“Hopefully without a reaction. It was a reduced training session because of quite a long travel [time] and fatigue from travelling. It was not a high intensity training session.

“We will try today with him. He is keen to make it. Hopefully he makes it to training 100 percent so we can plan with him tomorrow. It would be good for us.”

Predicted Chelsea XI: Mendy; Christensen, Silva, Rudiger; James, Kovacic, Jorginho, Alonso; Mount, Havertz, Werner.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Humboldt applies for government help to fund $35M Broncos tribute centre

    The City of Humboldt is taking another step forward with its proposed Broncos tribute centre. On May 5, Humboldt city council approved submitting an application to the provincial and federal initiative known as the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP). Humboldt city manager Joe Day said ICIP funding could cover up to 73 per cent, roughly $25 million, of the $35-million project. "We see the remaining $10 million or so coming from some contributions from the city itself, partners that

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Monday, the New York Rangers visit the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 4 of their first-round series at 7 p.m. ET. Following that game, the Calgary Flames take on the Dallas Stars in Game 4 of their series, beginning at 9:30 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports a

  • Whitecaps coast to 2-0 victory over Valour FC in Canadian Championship action

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps ended their jinx against Canadian Premier League sides in the Canadian Championship, cruising to a comfortable win on Wednesday. Russell Teibert scored his first-ever goal in the competition, and the match-winner, as the ‘Caps beat Valour FC to ensure their passage into the next round of the competition. Teibert tucked away a rebound from a shot by Deiber Caicedo in the 19th minute to guarantee the win. Fellow Canadian Ryan Raposo doubled the lead in the 22nd

  • Lone Lightning fan in Leafs crowd removes jersey right after Tampa wins Game 6

    Amid an endless sea of dejected Maple Leafs fans, this lonely Lightning supporter made a sound business decision.

  • Women's collegiate hockey in Quebec dealt blow as school's storied program put on pause

    A couple of dozen elite hockey players are scrambling to find a new team to play with after CEGEP de Saint-Laurent confirmed Thursday that its women's hockey program won't be on the ice for the foreseeable future. The school is blaming difficulties recruiting enough players. "We are not making this decision lightly," said Danielle Malkassoff, director of student services and communications at the Montreal CEGEP. "We prefer to take one step back and then two steps forward," she said. Malkassoff c

  • Maple Leafs rookie Michael Bunting among Calder Trophy finalists

    Toronto Maple Leafs left-winger Michael Bunting is one of the finalists of the Calder Trophy. Detroit Red Wings defenceman Moritz Seider and Anaheim Ducks centre Trevor Zegras are the other finalists for the award “to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition." "It feels good," Bunting said Wednesday in Toronto before the team departed for Tampa, Fla., for Game 6 of their first-round playoff series with the Lightning. "It was a lot of fun this season and I had s

  • Spanish striker Jesus Jimenez finding Toronto FC, MLS to his liking

    TORONTO — Spanish striker Jesus Jimenez worked his way up through the lower levels of Spanish soccer before earning his chance with a storied club in Poland. Now he is turning heads in Major League Soccer, tied for the scoring lead with seven goals in 11 games in his first season with Toronto FC. "I've tried to help the team. Maybe I'm lucky, I don't know," a smiling Jimenez said in his rapidly improving English. "But I'm happy." "Seven goals right now is very good. I try to get more," he added.

  • Leafs embrace Game 7 test against Tampa Bay: 'We're good enough to beat anybody'

    TORONTO — Auston Matthews let his actions on the ice do the talking all season. Toronto's star sniper also didn't mince words with the Maple Leafs preparing to face yet another Game 7 showdown with the intense pressure of past playoff failures casting a long shadow. The NHL's first 60-goal man in more than a decade wants his team to embrace the moment. In truth, he expects it. "That's all you can do," Matthews said in the aftermath of Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss that saw the Tampa Bay Lightning

  • Calgary Flames head to Dallas with sights on series-clincher

    CALGARY — Darryl Sutter isn't about to reveal his plans for a potential series-clinching game, but the Calgary Flames have won back-to-back playoff games with the coach taking from his forwards and giving to his defencemen. Running 11 forwards and seven defencemen instead of 12 and six in two straight wins not only eased pressure on Calgary's back end, but the mixing and matching of the forward lines threw a few wrinkles at a dense Dallas Stars defence. Up three games to two in the best-of-seven

  • Avalanche 1st to advance to 2nd round with sweep of Preds

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Valeri Nichushkin scored the tiebreaking goal with 7:58 left, and the Colorado Avalanche became the first team to advance to the second round Monday night by finishing a sweep of the Nashville Predators 5-3 Monday night. The Avalanche now are in the Western Conference semifinals for a fourth straight season and second consecutive after sweeping their first-round opponent. They improved to 6-0 since the franchise relocated to Denver in best-of-seven series after winning th

  • The pros & cons of trading for Rudy Gobert

    A report from Ian Bagley of SNYtv suggests the Toronto Raptors would have a "degree"of interest if Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert became available in a potential trade. Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale discuss the pros and cons of Gobert becoming a Raptor.

  • Olympic champion Kelsey Mitchell takes silver at Nations Cup track cycling

    MILTON, Ont. — Canadian cyclist Kelsey Mitchell had a specific gameplan for the women's sprint final against Germany's Emma Hinze on Friday night at the Tissot UCI Track Nations Cup. "I wanted to make it hurt," she said. "I wanted to make it hurt for her and me." Mission accomplished on that front. It just didn't pay off with a gold medal. The painful grind from a blistering final two laps was evident as the rivals pushed each other in the best-of-three final on the Mattamy National Cycling Cent

  • Olympic champion De Grasse fourth in 200 metres at Diamond League's Doha stop

    DOHA, Qatar — Olympic champion Andre De Grasse finished fourth in the men's 200-metre race Friday at the Diamond League stop in Doha. De Grasse, from Markham, Ont., completed the race in 20.15 seconds. He finished just behind Jereem Richards of Trinidad and Tobago, who posted the same time. Americans took the top two spots, with Noah Lyles (19.72 seconds) outsprinting Fred Kerley (19.75). Aaron Brown of Brampton, Ont., was fifth and Jerome Blake of Burnaby, B.C., finished sixth. In the men's 800

  • Precious Achiuwa was the Raptors' most improved player

    It was unknown what Precious Achiuwa's role would be coming into his first season with the Raptors. Fast forward to the end of the season and the sophomore is now one of Toronto's most exciting up and coming players. Listen to the full 'Raptors Awards' episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Maple Leafs will have to prove it the hard way after Game 6 loss to Lightning

    The Maple Leafs once again failed to close out a first-round series, and now face a do-or-die Game 7 on Saturday in Toronto.

  • Islanders fire coach Barry Trotz after missing playoffs

    The New York Islanders have fired coach Barry Trotz after missing the playoffs in his fourth season with the team. General manager Lou Lamoriello made the surprising announcement Monday, more than a week after the regular season ended. Trotz had one year left on his five-year contract. Trotz coached the Islanders to playoff appearances in each of his first three years with them, reaching the Eastern Conference final in 2020 and 2021 before losing to the eventual Stanley Cup-champion Tampa Bay Li

  • Sidney Crosby leaves injured after hit to head in Game 5 vs. Rangers

    The Penguins captain left the game in the second period and did not return after a hit from Jacob Trouba.

  • Our favourite Nick Nurse, Masai Ujiri moments with media

    The Toronto Raptors have one of the best front offices in the NBA and not just because of their basketball expertise, but also because of their wit and personalities. Here are some memorable moments from Nick Nurse and Masai Ujiri's availabilities with the media. Listen to the full 'Raptors Awards' episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Auston Matthews' passion pivotal in Leafs' comeback win

    By his very high regular-season standards, Auston Matthews was kept relatively quiet by the Tampa Bay Lightning through Game 4 but Toronto's star forward broke out in a fit of purpose and passion in Game 5, driving the Leafs to a famous win.&nbsp;

  • Chris Boucher's in-season turnaround made him irreplaceable to Raptors

    At one point this past season, Chris Boucher was barely playing and was struggling mightily on both ends of the court. By season's end, he was a consistent source of production off the bench and is on the verge of earning his first long-term deal in the NBA. Listen to the full 'Raptors Awards' episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.