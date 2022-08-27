Chelsea XI vs Leicester: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Premier League game today

Chelsea will this afternoon welcome Mateo Kovacic and Armando Broja back from injury ahead of Leicester’s visit to Stamford Bridge.

Only N’Golo Kante is guaranteed to miss the trip through injury with the Frenchman out for “four-plus weeks”, according to Thomas Tuchel after he suffered a hamstring injury against Tottenham two weeks ago.

Kalidou Koulibaly is suspended after receiving a red card for two bookings against Leeds last week.

Manager Thomas Tuchel is expected to serve a touchline ban after his fracas with Antonio Conte in Chelsea’s last home game.

Chelsea face tactical decisions in midfield and defence after being well beaten away at Leeds, losing 3-0 at Elland Road last Sunday.

Conor Gallagher or Ruben Loftus-Cheek could drop to the bench if Kovacic is chosen to start, with a cameo role off the bench more likely.

A decision must also be made on whether to bring Ben Chilwell back into the fold after Koulibaly’s red card in Yorkshire or if Cesar Azpilicueta or Trevoh Chalobah will get the nod instead.

It could be the first time Marc Cucurella and Chilwell line up together, seeing Cucurella drop in at centre back and Chilwell play wing back.

Predicted Chelsea XI: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Cucurella; James, Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Chilwell; Mount, Havertz, Sterling.