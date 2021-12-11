Chelsea FC XI vs Leeds: Team news, predicted lineup, injury latest for Premier League today

Reece James will be reverted to wingback against Leeds, with Jorginho available to return to midfield for Chelsea.

Thomas Tuchel is still coping with an extensive injury list, which sees N’Golo Kante, Trevoh Chalobah and Ben Chilwell ruled out, while Mateo Kovacic is isolating with Covid.

Jorginho has struggled with back and hip problems in recent weeks and will play through the pain barrier, Tuchel confirmed.

James was deployed in midfield in the 3-3 draw with Zenit St Petersburg on Wednesday to help cover Chelsea’s injuries, but with Jorginho likely to partner Ruben Loftus-Cheek, he will be back in his favoured position.

Tuchel said: “Reecey will start as a wing-back, we will find another. He helped us out. We chose to see some things, imagine if something happens to Jorgi tomorrow, we need a solution for that and we wanted to see it in real life.

“We took the match in Zenit to check out Saul in a different position. We put Reece for his physical impact in the middle of the pitch, but there is no need tomorrow to try these things. He will start as a wing-back.”

Chelsea probable team: Mendy; Christensen, Silva, Rudiger; James, Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Alonso; Mount, Lukaku, Werner

