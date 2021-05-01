Chelsea FC XI vs Fulham: Starting lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Premier League today

(ES Composite)

Antonio Rudiger and Mateo Kovacic will both miss Chelsea’s west London derby clash with Fulham this evening.

Rudiger picked up a knock in Tuesday’s Champions League semi-final first leg against Real Madrid, while Kovacic is still to recover from a hamstring injury.

Thomas Tuchel is confident centre-back Rudiger will be fit for the second leg against Real on Wednesday – but Kovacic could miss out again.

The Chelsea manager said: “Kova is still injured. He trained with us, but he’s still not fully confident, he felt something at the end of training. So he’s not available unfortunately.

“All the others are available expect for Toni Rudiger, who got injured in the last minute of the Madrid game.

“Before training today we thought that Kova had a big chance to join us latest for Madrid, maybe even for today. So now we have a little setback, not a big one, with him. I don’t want to be too negative, let’s see how he is tomorrow.

“For Toni, I’m quite positive for Wednesday.”

Tuchel has challenged his side to keep up their push for a top-four finish against relegation-fighting Fulham.

“Fulham is a good chance to keep our advantage in the league, nothing else,” he said. “This is the moment where we need to prove to ourselves that we can fully focus on one match.

“There is one match to play tomorrow, and there is no other match tomorrow. I know very well it’s a match between two semi-finals, and this is not a usual week.

“I’m very happy it’s not a usual week because it’s big to play in the semi-final of the Champions League. But still, it’s the moment to prove to ourselves that we are capable of focusing, that we are capable of putting all the energy into tomorrow’s game.

“This starts clearly with me, with the line-up, preparation and the mindset from the coach towards the staff and the players. And this is what we have to prove to ourselves tomorrow.”

Chelsea predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Mendy; Zouma, Silva, Christensen; James, Kante, Jorginho, Alonso; Ziyech, Mount; Havertz

