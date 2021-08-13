Chelsea FC XI vs Crystal Palace: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, latest injury updates for Premier League game

Hakim Ziyech will be out for two weeks with a shoulder injury, but will not have to undergo surgery.

But N’Golo Kante is also a doubt for Chelsea’s opening game of the season against Crystal Palace after his exertions in Wednesday’s Super Cup triumph.

Thomas Tuchel revealed only that the France international has “issues” following that penalty shootout win against Villarreal.

Romelu Lukaku is also unavailable to make his debut following his £97.5million move from Inter Milan as he observes quarantine due to Covid-19 UK entry restrictions.

But the news regarding Ziyech is positive, despite being ruled out of the start of Chelsea’s campaign.

Tuchel said: “Hakim will miss the game for sure because of his injury. The decision is made, it will be treated conservatively. In the moment the situation is like this that we don’t need the surgery, which is very, very good news for this kind of problem.

“We hope it continues like this and he can be back on the pitch in the next two weeks. We cannot promise, but this is what we hope.”

The Chelsea manager added: “We have some issues with N’Golo Kante, we need to sort it out.

“Physically it was the worst thing that could happen to us in the stages we are in right now, to play 120 minutes (against Villarreal). Mentally and psychologically it was the best thing because to win on penalties gives you an enormous boost and this is a huge boost of positive energy and feelings.

“For tomorrow we have to be careful. The decisions are not made yet who starts. Who do we push over the line? The recommendation is for some to do 60-70 minutes, whom do we push to do another 90?

“Will it be tough? Will we be tired? Of course. Is it a close match to the final? Yes. All the reasons are there, but it is our demand to ourselves to overcome these obstacles and not complain about them.

“We want to be in the best shape possible and we will have in mind that this is not the same that we are in six weeks, but for tomorrow we want to reach the 100 per cent possible to be able to beat Crystal Palace.”

Story continues

Chelsea predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger; James, Kovacic, Jorginho, Chilwell; Mount, Werner; Havertz

Saturday 3pm GMT

Venue: Stamford Bridge

Referee: Jon Moss

Chelsea squad from: Mendy, Kepa, Bettinelli, Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger, Christensen, Zouma, James, Chilwell, Alonso, Chalobah, Emerson, Kante, Jorginho, Chilwell, Mount, Werner, Pulisic, Hudson-Odoi, Abraham, Havertz

Injured: Ziyech (shoulder)

Unavailable: Lukaku

Doubts: Kante

Read More

Romelu Lukaku topped Antonio Conte’s Chelsea FC transfer wishlist... now Thomas Tuchel will reap the rewards

Romelu Lukaku ‘will play big role’ in ambitious Chelsea FC plans - Marina Granovskaia