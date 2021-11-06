Chelsea FC XI vs Burnley: Predicted line up, confirmed team news and injury latest for Premier League today

Thomas Tuchel will have to juggle his squad once again with Chelsea still missing a host of players for Saturday’s clash with Burnley.

Marcos Alonso has joined Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner and Mateo Kovacic on the sidelines, but Mason Mount is available again, despite suffering issues with his wisdom tooth.

Alonso suffered an ankle injury in the win against Malmo in the Champions League in midweek.

Despite Lukaku running for the first time since suffering his own ankle injury, he will not be available until after the international break at the earliest.

Christian Pulisic could make his first Premier League appearance since the opening day of the season after coming through the Malmo game unscathed.

N’Golo Kante was left back at Cobham as the rest of the Chelsea squad travelled to Sweden in order to get a full week of preparation for Burnley.

Despite Burnley sitting third from bottom heading into Saturday’s game, Tuchel has warned his side that they could be victims of an upset against Sean Dyche’s strugglers.

He said: “We expect a very tough match and an opponent who is a bit short of points but not short of performance.

“Burnley plays a strong, very intense game, they are very courageous in their approach like how they played at Manchester City with high and intensive pressing so we need to be on our best level to match all the intensity they bring.

“We demand a lot from our players and from ourselves, but it is necessary that we bring all this to the pitch because there is a strong opponent waiting.

“It could be reasonable to say that we have won six of seven matches, somehow we will manage it again as we have a home game and we have a strong squad, but we have to be at the 100 percent level, 95 is not enough and that is why we push everybody, no matter if we are tired or not.”

Chelsea predicted XI: Mendy; Christensen, Silva, Rudiger; James, Kante, Loftus-Cheek, Chilwell; Ziyech, Havertz, Hudson-Odoi.

Read More

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel offers Burnley warning as he seeks to preserve perfect run

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku to resume running as he targets injury return after international break

Trevoh Chalobah signs ‘surreal’ new Chelsea contract to 2026 after impressive run in first-team