Chelsea FC XI vs AC Milan: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for Champions League game

Graham Potter is preparing for his first must-win match as Chelsea manager, with AC Milan in the Champions League up next on his agenda.

The Blues boss has Marc Cucurella, Edouard Mendy and N’Golo Kante back after missing the recent win over Crystal Palace, Potter’s first in charge of the club.

Kante is ‘training more and more’ but isn’t ready to play in the match at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday as Potter handles his rehabilitation carefully.

Mendy meanwhile now faces a battle with Kepa Arrizabalaga over the no1 spot, after missing the last three games.

Potter has opened the door to a renewed fight for the shirt after Mendy’s comeback from a minor knee injury, not guaranteeing his spot upon his return.

Jorginho and Kai Havertz are both doubts with minor muscle injuries despite training on Tuesday morning, while Carney Chukwuemeka and Denis Zakaria also trained after not making the bench for the 2-1 win away at Selhurst Park this weekend.

“Eddie [Mendy] is training with the team in the last few days, he will be in the squad which is great news for us, it is really important to have as much competition for places as we can,” Potter said in his press conference on Tuesday. “It is great to have him back.

“Jorginho felt a bit of discomfort in the abdominal area against Crystal Palace. He has trained today so we will see how he reacts to that. We will take a decision later [on Tuesdyay].”

Chelsea are currently bottom of Group E having lost their opening game away at Dinamo Zagreb before drawing with RB Salzburg at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea predicted XI vs AC Milan (3-4-3: Kepa; Fofana, Silva, Cucurella; James, Kovacic, Jorginho, Chilwell; Mount, Aubameyang, Sterling