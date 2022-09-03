Chelsea FC vs West Ham LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Chelsea vs West Ham LIVE!

Stamford Bridge is the venue for another intriguing Premier League London derby clash between Chelsea and West Ham this afternoon. The hosts are smarting after another insipid defeat at Southampton and Thomas Tuchel will be demanding a reaction from his side in a contest that was originally supposed to take place tomorrow, only to be moved at a week’s notice.

Tuchel can fully focus on the task at hand with the transfer window now closed, as Wesley Fofana makes his debut. However, fellow new recruits Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Denis Zakaria do not feature, while N’Golo Kante remains sidelined.

West Ham were unlucky not to beat Tottenham in another derby in midweek and may fancy their chances of pulling off only their second win in the last 17 visits to this ground. David Moyes has given a full debut to marquee summer signing Lucas Paquet, though Gianluca Scamacca does not make the squad again. Follow Chelsea vs West Ham LIVE with Standard Sport’s blog below, featuring expert analysis from Nizaar Kinsella and Malik Ouzia at the Bridge!

Chelsea vs West Ham latest news

Kick-off time: 3pm BST, Stamford Bridge

How to watch: Highlights on Match of the Day

Chelsea team news: Fofana starts for Blues

West Ham team news: Paqueta makes full debut

Standard Sport prediction

Chelsea FC - West Ham United FC

Malik Ouzia at Stamford Bridge

14:43 , Matt Verri

"The fact that David Moyes has handed Lucas Paqueta a first Premier League start tells you just how excited he is about the club's record signing."



🗣 @MalikOuzia_ gives his pre-match thoughts from Stamford Bridge.



LIVE: https://t.co/KwYMeNUmeg#CHEWHU pic.twitter.com/bf2WRFgcFI — Standard Sport (@standardsport) September 3, 2022

Both sides need the points...

14:38 , Matt Verri

Story continues

After a dreadful start to the season, West Ham can move into the top ten with victory this afternoon.

For Chelsea, a win would close the gap to Arsenal at the top to five points, at least until the Gunners play Man United tomorrow. Thomas Tuchel’s side can move into the top six.

Nizaar Kinsella at Stamford Bridge

14:31 , Matt Verri

"Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is injured and Denis Zakaria hasn't had his work permit through in time."



🗣 @NizaarKinsella explains why two of Chelsea's new signings are not involved this afternoon.



LIVE: https://t.co/KwYMeNUmeg#CHEWHU pic.twitter.com/mSnnIqlJeE — Standard Sport (@standardsport) September 3, 2022

Silva wanted Paqueta at Chelsea

14:24 , Matt Verri

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva says he explored the possibility of Lucas Paqueta joining him at Stamford Bridge before the fellow Brazilian became West Ham’s record signing.

Paqueta was of interest to a number of European clubs before the Hammers agreed a deal which could reach more than £50million.

Silva is a big fan of Paqueta and has backed him to impress in England, though he’ll be hoping that isn’t the case this afternoon.

“I heard he was about to leave Lyon [so] had some conversations here with some people, but unfortunately things didn’t work out,” Silva told ESPN Brazil.

Read the full story!

(Getty Images)

Nizaar Kinsella at Stamford Bridge

14:15 , Matt Verri

Chelsea are lining up in a 3-5-2 today, favouring solidity over free-flowing football.

Thomas Tuchel spoke ahead of the match about his side needing desire to get through games as they build chemistry following 10 signings for a whopping £273million in the transfer window.

The system will at least allow Conor Gallagher to get forward as a number eight which he did expertly under Patrick Vieira at Crystal Palace.

A first start for Christian Pulisic this season also sees the side with two quick forwards and sees both Mason Mount and Kai Havertz dropped, with the pair failing to produce any goal involvements in their first five matches.

Wesley Fofana in for his debut sees him thrown in at the deep end in a London derby which promises to be physical and competitive.

Fofana in for Chelsea

14:10 , Matt Verri

Debut for Fofana, in what is an interesting line-up for Chelsea. Sterling and Pulisic seemingly as a front two, with Havertz, Mount, Jorginho all dropped to the bench.

Paqueta makes a full debut for West Ham, with Emerson up against his former side. Scamacca misses out on the squad once again.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

West Ham team news

14:03 , Matt Verri

West Ham XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Kehrer, Zouma, Emerson Palmieri, Rice, Soucek, Bowen, Lucas Paqueta, Fornals, Antonio.

Subs: Lanzini, Downes, Areola, Cornet, Ogbonna, Benrahma, Coventry, Randolph.

Chelsea team news

14:01 , Matt Verri

Chelsea XI: Mendy, Fofana, Thiago Silva, Koulibaly, James, Loftus-Cheek, Gallagher, Kovacic, Cucurella, Sterling, Pulisic

Subs: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Chilwell, Chalobah, Jorginho, Mount, Ziyech, Broja, Havertz

Team news coming up...

13:54 , Matt Verri

All the team news will be with us in five minutes.

Decisions for both managers to make, ahead of European football and a hectic schedule.

Not really the match you want to be rotating and weakening your team for though. We’ll see!

Tuchel: Gilmour did not want another loan

13:47 , Matt Verri

Thomas Tuchel has explained why the club opted to sell Billy Gilmour to Brighton, accepting a £9million offer from the Seagulls.

“We had high hopes [for him] and he played for us in the first half a year when I was at Chelsea,” Tuchel told reporters. “He played some important matches for us and looked for a new challenge that did not go so well for him with Norwich.

“We expected more, he expected more so it was like, without pointing a finger, but it is difficult also for him and for us to not succeed, to not play at Norwich, to be relegated and then suddenly be a central midfielder for Chelsea and competing for top four and for every title.

“There’s a huge step in between so we were looking, the ideal solution would have been maybe that he goes again on loan as the concurrence is huge for us in central midfield and we felt like he is not the age where he can live again with five or six or seven matches during a whole season to fulfill his own potential so ideally, it would have been another loan.

“Billy did not want to go on loan, it was a no-go for him so in the end, we agreed to a sale.”

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Visitors have arrived...

13:40 , Matt Verri

Irons in the building! ⚒ pic.twitter.com/Dzh2fErv7h — West Ham United (@WestHam) September 3, 2022

Moyes confident West Ham are making progress

13:29 , Matt Verri

David Moyes believes his West Ham side can take confidence from performances in recent seasons against Chelsea.

“They have some really fantastic players and they’re trying to put together a new team just now, and maybe even a new club in fact, if you look at the changes they’ve made over the last year or two,” Moyes said.

“Sometimes changes can take a bit of time. We have had some good games at home against them, some good results. I think we lost in the 93rd minute against them at Stamford Bridge last year.

“It is telling us we are getting closer.”

(Getty Images)

Tuchel: No big issues with Aubameyang at Dortmund

13:17 , Matt Verri

Thomas Tuchel has no concerns over ‘top character’ Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after he joined Chelsea.

The 33-year-old striker was one of two deadline day signings for Chelsea, along with Juventus midfielder Denis Zakaria, that took the club’s spend on incoming transfers to a single-window record £273million.

Speaking ahead of his side’s clash against West Ham after deadline day, Tuchel lauded his reunion with Aubameyang, with whom he worked closely at Borussia Dortmund.

“There was only one incident (at Dortmund), it was not about timekeeping but the rule we set between the matches,” Tuchel told reporters at Cobham. “He forgot about that rule and visited his hairdresser. I guess that was it! Nothing big, never a big issue.”

Read the full story!

(Bongarts/Getty Images)

Prediction

13:08 , Matt Verri

West Ham did hit their straps at times against Spurs and, frankly, Chelsea look lethargic.

The Blues have not yet had a truly convincing win this season and it would be no surprise to see them slip-up again.

West Ham to win, 2-1.

West Ham team news

12:55 , Matt Verri

David Moyes, meanwhile, has revealed club-record signing Lucas Paqueta will likely have to wait for his start, though he could be involved in some capacity.

“Settling in is always going to be difficult for any players coming in,” Moyes said. “His English is very limited, that is one of the issues we have got at the moment but overall, he’s in, he trained yesterday, we want to get him involved.

Ben Johnson is out for West Ham, as is Nayef Aguerd, with both Gianluca Scamacca and Aaron Cresswell doubts.

West Ham predicted XI (3-4-3): Fabianski; Kehrer, Zouma, Cresswell; Coufal, Rice, Soucek, Fornals; Benrahma, Antonio, Bowen

(Getty Images)

Chelsea team news

12:46 , Matt Verri

N’Golo Kante remains out for Chelsea, while new signings Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Denis Zakaria also won’t feature this afternoon. However, fellow new recruit Wesley Fofana could make his debut.

Reece James, Trevoh Chalobah and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are all available after injury and illness, with Conor Gallagher back from suspension.

Chelsea predicted XI: Mendy; James, Thiago Silva, Koulibaly, Cucurella; Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho; Ziyech, Mount; Sterling, Havertz

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

How to watch Chelsea vs West Ham

12:38 , Matt Verri

TV channel and live stream: Today’s game will not be broadcast live in the UK due to the TV blackout imposed across English football during 3pm kick-offs.

Highlights, however, will be available when Match of the Day airs on BBC One at 10.30pm on Saturday night.

LIVE coverage: Get minute-by-minute updates with us right here, featuring expert analysis from Nizaar Kinsella and Malik Ouzia at the Bridge.

Good afternoon!

12:30 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Chelsea vs West Ham!

Once again Thomas Tuchel and his side return to Stamford Bridge needing a big response after a woeful away display, the latest a tame defeat against Southampton.

West Ham come into it off the back of another London derby, when they produced their best performance of the season to draw with Tottenham in midweek.

We’ll have all the latest build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 3pm BST from Stamford Bridge. Stay tuned!