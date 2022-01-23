Chelsea FC vs Tottenham LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Chelsea FC vs Tottenham LIVE!

A draw to Brighton in their last match means Chelsea have won none of their last four Premier League matches, and just four of their last 13, in a run that has taken them out of the title race.

Thomas Tuchel’s side trail Man City by 13 points, and unless they pick up their form soon their focus will instead be on the teams behind them as they potentially get dragged into a fight for the Champions League places.

Tottenham are sixth in the table, eight points behind the Blues, but they have a huge four games in hand and so the top-four race is very much in their hands.

Spurs have not lost in the league since Antonio Conte took charge, but they were well-beaten by Chelsea recently in the Carabao Cup semi-final tie which left the Italian admitting their was a big gap between the two sides.

With James Robson and Dan Kilpatrick at Stamford Bridge, follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog...

Chelsea vs Tottenham latest news

Kick-off: 4:30pm GMT, Stamford Bridge

How to watch: Sky Sports

Chelsea team news: James training but not in contention

Tottenham team news: Son still out

Prediction: Chelsea 2-1 Tottenham

TOTTENHAM LINEUP

15:32 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Lloris; Tanganga, Sanchez, Dier, Davies, Doherty, Hojbjerg, Winks, Sessegnon, Kane, Bergwijn.

Subs: Gollini, Skipp, White, Lucas Moura, Rodon, Royal, Reguilon, Gil, Scarlett

CHELSEA LINEUP

15:31 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Kepa, Sarr, Silva, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Kovacic, Jorginho, Hudson-Odoi, Mount, Ziyech, Lukaku

Subs: Bettinelli, Chalobah, Alonso, Kante, Barkley, Saul, Havertz, Pulisic, Werner

15:25 , Matt Verri

Sounds like Dele Alli won’t be in the squad for Tottenham this afternoon.

Spurs are willing to let the midfielder leave on loan this month, but there haven’t been any offers coming in yet. Feels like a move that would suit both club and player.

15:20 , Matt Verri

Ten minutes until we get all the team news from Stamford Bridge...

Will Conte look to try something different to how he set up when Spurs were well-beaten on this ground a few weeks ago?

We will soon see!

Visitors have arrived...

15:11 , Matt Verri

Carabao Cup semi-final...

15:01 , Matt Verri

These two sides are very familiar with each other, having played a two-legged Carabao Cup semi-final earlier this month.

Chelsea cruised to a 2-0 victory at Stamford Bridge in the first leg, and it was similarly comfortable away from home as they won 1-0 thanks to a goal from Antonio Rudiger.

After the match, Conte had this to say on the gap between the sides.

“In this moment we cannot compare Chelsea’s situation with Tottenham’s situation,” Conte said.

“It’s not fair to compare the two situations. It’s impossible to compare.”



Stage is set...

14:53 , Matt Verri

Prediction

14:43 , Matt Verri

It’s tough to look past just how easily Chelsea dispatched Tottenham in the Carabao Cup even in light of Spurs’ Premier League form under Conte. Neither side has looked completely secure defensively in recent weeks, so there should be goals.

With all of the games in hand Tottenham have, victory at Stamford Bridge would be a huge statement, but they may fall short again.

Chelsea to win, 2-1.

Tottenham team news

14:31 , Matt Verri

Eric Dier is back in contention for Spurs, although Heung-min Son continues to miss out.

Conte also revealed that wing-back Emerson Royal was struggling with an injury when he was replaced at half-time at the King Power by Matt Doherty, and the Irishman seems likely to keep his place after a decent 45 minutes.

Elsewhere, Conte must decide whether to hand Steven Bergwijn a start as reward for his stoppage time double, which earned Spurs a 3-2 win against the Foxes and saw them climb to fifth.



Chelsea team news

14:20 , Matt Verri

Chelsea have been given a major boost by the return of Trevoh Chalobah and Reece James to training – but neither will be ready to face Tottenham in Sunday’s crunch clash.

Both players have been out in recent weeks with hamstring problems, which has stretched Thomas Tuchel’s squad to the limit during their punishing schedule.

Chalobah is expected to be back in action after the upcoming mid-season break, while James is also closing in on a return.

But Tuchel will again be without Andreas Christensen for the Spurs game, while he continues to recover from a back injury.

The Chelsea manager refused to give too much away regarding James’ schedule when speaking on Friday, but admitted: “We have a time frame but we will not make it public because otherwise we will just get asked about the timescale.”

Predicted Chelsea XI: Kepa; Sarr, Silva, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Kante, Jorginho, Alonso; Mount, Lukaku, Werner.



How to watch Chelsea vs Tottenham

14:08 , Matt Verri

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HD.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch the game through the Sky Go App.

Afternoon all!

14:01 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage as Chelsea host Tottenham at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel’s side have slipped out of the title race after a really poor run of form, and further slip-ups could leave them looking over their shoulder in the top four race.

Spurs have not lost in the league under Antonio Conte, but they were well-beaten by the Blues in the Carabao Cup semi-final.

We have Dan Kilpatrick and James Robson at Stamford Bridge, and stay tuned for all the build-up and teams ahead of kick-off at 4:30pm GMT.