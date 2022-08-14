Chelsea FC vs Tottenham LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Chelsea vs Tottenham LIVE!

Fierce London rivals lock horns in an early season capital derby at Stamford Bridge this afternoon. It may only be the second weekend of the new Premier League season, but expectations are already high for these two clubs and neither Thomas Tuchel nor Antonio Conte will want to taste such a bitter defeat already in 2022-23.

Chelsea opened the campaign with a narrow win at Everton after a summer of massive upheaval and remain on the hunt for several more high-profile signings before the transfer window slams shut on September 1. Tottenham, by constrast, were able to get the majority of their key business done early, with Conte’s future also secured, and they bounced back from an early blow against Southampton to record a rousing 4-1 victory on opening day.

Chelsea have won each of their last five meetings with Spurs, including three triumphs in the space of just 18 days back in January. Can Conte dish out some revenge against his former club today? Follow Chelsea vs Tottenham with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below, featuring expert analysis from Nizaar Kinsella and Dan Kilpatrick at Stamford Bridge!

Chelsea vs Tottenham latest news

Kick-off time: 4.30pm BST, Stamford Bridge

How to watch: Sky Sports

Chelsea team news: No Alonso or Kovacic

Tottenham team news: Richarlison available; Lenglet out

Standard Sport prediction

Chelsea FC - Tottenham Hotspur FC

Chelsea team news

14:13 , Matt Verri

Thomas Tuchel is likely to stick with the same kind of team who beat Everton, although Marc Cucurella could make his full debut at left wing-back in place of Ben Chilwell, who is still coming back from a long-term knee injury.

Marcos Alonso will not feature as he closes in on a move to Barcelona, while Mateo Kovacic is also set to miss out with a lingering knee problem.

Predicted Chelsea XI: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Koulibaly; James, Kante, Jorginho, Cucurella; Mount, Havertz, Sterling

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

How to watch Chelsea vs Tottenham

14:05 , Matt Verri

Story continues

TV channel: In the UK, today’s match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage beginning on Super Sunday after West Ham’s clash with Nottingham Forest has concluded. Kick-off is at 4:30pm BST.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will also be able to watch the game online via the Sky Go app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all of the action right here with us!

Good afternoon!

13:58 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Chelsea vs Tottenham!

It’s a huge London derby early in the Premier League season - chance is there for either side to put down a marker.

We’ll have all the team news and build-up ahead of kick-off, which comes at 4:30pm BST. Dan Kilpatrick and Nizaar Kinsella will be at Stamford Bridge providing expert analysis!