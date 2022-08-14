Chelsea vs Tottenham live stream: How can I watch Premier League game live on TV in UK today?

Jonathan Gorrie
·1 min read
Chelsea vs Tottenham live stream: How can I watch Premier League game live on TV in UK today?
Chelsea host Tottenham today in the first battle between two of the three sides gunning for the title of London’s top dog this season.

Last term, it was Thomas Tuchel’s Blues who were kings of the capital, though Antonio Conte’s Spurs team have been tipped for huge success this season.

The Italian certainly has previous when it comes to overtaking Manchester City and Liverpool in a domestic context, although both have improved an awful lot since he won Chelsea their last Premier League title in 2017.

Spurs were beaten by their big rivals on four separate occasions last season but are on an upward trajectory of late and could make a huge statement at Stamford Bridge.

Here’s how to keep across the game this afternoon.

Where to watch Chelsea vs Tottenham

TV channel: In the UK, today’s match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage beginning after West Ham’s clash with Nottingham Forest. Kick-off is at 4:30pm BST.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will also be able to watch the game online via the Sky Go app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all of the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated live blog, with expert analysis from Nizaar Kinsella and Dan Kilpatrick at Stamford Bridge.

