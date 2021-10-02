Chelsea FC 1-0 Southampton LIVE! Chalobah goal - Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates

Chelsea vs Southampton - LIVE!

Chelsea are looking to return to winning ways as they host Southampton at Stamford Bridge this afternoon.

The Blues are facing their first difficult spell of the season after back-to-back defeats, first against Manchester City in the Premier League last weekend and then away to Juventus in the Champions League in midweek.

With title contenders Liverpool and Man City playing each other on Sunday, Thomas Tuchel’s side can ill-afford to waste a golden opportunity to edge ahead of at least one of their major rivals.

Saints have quietly struggled so far this season and are yet to pick up their first victory of the new campaign.

Their 1-0 defeat to Wolves last time out brought to an end a run of four straight draws in the league, though they have at least advanced in the Carabao Cup.

You can follow all the action LIVE with our blog below...

Key Points

GOAL! Chalobah opens scoring

TV channel: Not televised in UK

Chelsea team news

Southampton team news

Prediction: Chelsea 3-0 Southampton

15:28 , Malik Ouzia

26 mins: Brilliant save!

Ben Chilwell darts into the box and exchanges passes with Kovacic before firing low at the near post and McCarthy gets a foot out to divert it away.

15:26 , Malik Ouzia

24 mins: A nice little burst up the left from Hudson-Odoi and when he’s wiped out by Bednarek, Thomas Tuchel is over there to pick him up and give him a pat on the back.

15:23 , Malik Ouzia

21 mins: That’s not far away from a leveller!

Saints work it nicely and Walcott cushions into the path of Ward-Prowse, 25 yards out, and he catches it sweetly but fires a yard wide of the post.

15:19 , Malik Ouzia

18 mins: That’s the first time Saints have conceded in the first-half this season, which is quite something given they haven’t won a game yet.

James Robson is at Stamford Bridge

15:16 , Malik Ouzia

Just the start Chelsea needed and Chalobah’s reputation just grows. He is not on the pitch for his goals - playing a back three today - but his header makes him the club’s second highest scorer in the Premier League this season, behind only Lukaku. To think he was set to go out on loan this season.

Loftus-Cheek, who provided the flick-on for his goal, has also impressed early on.

15:12 , Malik Ouzia

11 mins: Chelsea are purring. Kovacic plays a wonderful first-time pass out to Azpilicueta on the right and Lukaku is desperate to get on the end of his captain’s cross but Bednarek slides in a makes a crucial intervention.

GOAL! Chelsea 1-0 Southampton | Trevor Chalobah 9'

15:09 , Malik Ouzia

His second of the season and the Blues have an early lead!

Ruben Loftus-Cheek flicks on the corner at the near post and Chalobah steals in round the back to finish it off.

15:08 , Malik Ouzia

6 mins: Timo Werner’s made a bright start here, getting in down the right and forcing a save from Alex McCarthy before tracking all the way back to the edge of his own box to halt a Saints counter.

James Robson is at Stamford Bridge

15:06 , Malik Ouzia

Five changes for Chelsea from the Juve game and the recalls of Chilwell, Chalobah Loftus-Cheek, Hudon-Odoi and Werner feel like a direct response to that game, given some of the individual performances in Turin.

In Loftus-Cheek and Hudson-Odoi, in particular, this is a reward for their efforts when they came on. Will they now get runs in the team? It still feels unlikely.

15:04 , Malik Ouzia

3 mins: A little bit of a surprise in the way Chelsea have lined up here because it’s Callum Hudson-Odoi out on the left, where you might expect to see Timo Werner, and the German operating from the right in the early exchanges.

KICK-OFF!

15:03 , Malik Ouzia

We are underway...

15:00 , Malik Ouzia

Ahead of kick-off there’s a minute’s applause in honour of 1966 World Cup winner Roger Hunt, who sadly passed away this week.

14:58 , Malik Ouzia

The teams are out at Stamford Bridge. Can Chelsea bounce back after those successive defeats?

Ten minutes to go...

14:49 , Malik Ouzia

The heavens have opened in west London.

Tuchel miffed by James’ England call-up

14:38 , Malik Ouzia

No Reece James today for Chelsea of course as he continues to nurse that ankle problem, but that didn’t stop Gareth Southgate calling him up to the England squad this week - a move Thomas Tuchel wasn’t exactly on board with.

“When I saw it I thought that maybe Reece goes with the water polo team for England, because right now he trains in the pool,” the German said.

“So I was a bit surprised, but I understood that he was selected for the football team. So this will not happen because Reece is training in the pool right now.

“So my understanding, my last information is that he will not go. So that can only be a misunderstanding, nothing else.”

Our man James Robson is in position at the Bridge...

14:28 , Malik Ouzia

After back-to-back defeats, Thomas Tuchel makes five changes to his side.



Can Chelsea offer up a response?



🗣 @jamesrobsonES is at Stamford Bridge#CHESOU pic.twitter.com/D8sd2IJvZW — Standard Sport (@standardsport) October 2, 2021

Walcott starts

14:18 , Malik Ouzia

As for Saints, well they make just a couple of changes to the side that started the 1-0 defeat to Wolves last weekend.

Nathan Tella and Theo Walcott come in for Mohamed Elyounoussi and Che Adams, Walcott having enjoyed some good memories at Stamford Bridge in his Arsenal days.

Five changes for Chelsea

14:10 , Malik Ouzia

So, Thomas Tuchel has reacted to back-to-back defeats by changing half his side for this afternoon’s fixture.

There’s a first league start of the season at left-back for Ben Chilwell, while Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Trevor Chalobah and Callum Hudson-Odoi are also given opportunities to impress.

Thiago Silva is the fifth man brought into the side and the only one of them you would say is part of Tuchel’s first-choice XI.

Southampton team news

14:04 , Malik Ouzia

Southampton XI: McCarthy, Livramento, Bednarek, Salisu, Walker-Peters, Walcott, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Tella, Redmond, A. Armstrong.

Subs: Lyanco, Long, Adams, Perraud, S. Armstrong, Djenepo, Elyounoussi, Diallo, Forster.

Chelsea team news

14:01 , Malik Ouzia

Chelsea XI: Mendy, Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Chilwell, Loftus-Cheek, Kovacic, Hudson-Odoi, Werner, Lukaku

Subs: Kepa, Alonso, Christensen, Barkley, Jorginho, Saul, Havertz, Mount, Ziyech

13:55 , Malik Ouzia

We should have all the team news from Stamford Bridge in five minutes’ time...

Standard Sport prediction

13:50 , Malik Ouzia

After a difficult week, Chelsea need to bounce back. They should have too much for Southampton.

Chelsea 3-0 Southampton

Chelsea team news

13:50 , Malik Ouzia

Chelsea have Mason Mount available again. The midfielder has missed the last two games after suffering a knock against Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup but has been back in training this week and is fit to return.

Reece James has been ruled out of the game as he continues to recover from an ankle injury and Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has expressed his surprise that the right-back was named in the England squad by Gareth Southgate for next month’s World Cup qualifiers.

Chelsea will again be without N’Golo Kante after the midfielder tested positive for Covid-19.

Good afternoon!

13:49 , Malik Ouzia

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Chelsea vs Southampton.

We’ll have all the team news and build-up ahead of a 3pm kick-off...

