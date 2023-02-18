Chelsea FC vs Southampton LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Chelsea vs Southampton – LIVE!

Graham Potter and his underperforming Chelsea side welcome relegation-threatened Southampton to Stamford Bridge in the Premier League today. Defeated in Dortmund during the week, the Blues boss needs a reaction and anything other than a win at home against a team rooted to the bottom of the division would surely be unpalatable to supporters.

While Potter isn’t thought to be in any imminent danger of losing his job, failure to beat a managerless Saints side who have lost eight of their 11 games on the road this season would be perhaps his bleakest result yet. Though, clearly, Potter needs time to mould this new-look team together, they should have more than enough to beat a team who currently look destined for the drop.

There were certainly signs of promise even despite the loss in Germany. Now, however, Chelsea must show they are going in the right direction. Follow all of the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog. Nizaar Kinsella will provide expert analysis from the ground!

Kick-off time and venue: 3pm GMT, Stamford Bridge

TV channel and live stream: Not available in UK

Chelsea team news: Badiashile to return

Southampton team news: Stuart Armstrong could start

Prediction: Chelsea to win 2-0

12:33 , Jonathan Gorrie

This really is the perfect game for Chelsea and Potter to get back to winning ways. Southampton are bottom of the table, without a manager and well on their way to the Championship.

Results haven’t picked up for the Blues, but Joao Felix’s return has definitely lifted the side and they should be more than capable of securing a morale-boosting win.

Chelsea to win, 2-0

Southampton team news: Stuart Armstrong could start

12:33 , Jonathan Gorrie

Kyle Walker-Peters is nearing a return from a hamstring injury for Southampton, while former Chelsea player Tino Livramento remains out with an ACL injury having not played this season.

Stuart Armstrong made his return when he came off the bench against Wolves, and is pushing for his first start of 2023.

Chelsea team news: Badiashile to return

12:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

Benoit Badiashile is likely to return to the Chelsea side, after missing out on the Dortmund defeat having not been named in the Champions League squad for the knockout stages. Noni Madueke is also available again.

Ben Chilwell went off against Dortmund after a “kick on his ankle” but it is not believed to be an issue. Christian Pulisic and N’Golo Kante are among those still out, with Raheem Sterling available after a knee injury.

Where to watch Chelsea vs Southampton

12:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel and live stream: Due to the game taking place during the Saturday 3pm blackout on English football, it will not be broadcast live in the UK.

Live blog: You can still follow all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog, with Nizaar Kinsella providing expert analysis.

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport's LIVE coverage of Chelsea's Premier League clash with Southampton at Stamford Bridge today.

Kick-off in west London is at 3pm GMT.