Chelsea FC 2-0 Rennes LIVE! Latest score, goal updates and Champions League match stream today

Chelsea vs Rennes - LIVE!

The Blues return to Champions League action against French opposition at Stamford Bridge tonight.

Frank Lampard’s side have made a good start to their European campaign and currently top Group E after following a goalless draw against Sevilla and a Hakim Ziyech-inspired 4-0 rout of Krasnodar in Russia.

This evening they are back on home soil fresh off a 3-0 triumph at Burnley looking to seal a third straight win against a Rennes side still looking for their first victory in the Champions League this season.

Tonight’s clash will also see Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy face a reunion with the club he left in a £22million transfer deal back in September. Meanwhile, Kai Havertz is out after testing positive for Covid-19.

Chelsea XI: Mendy, James, Thiago Silva, Zouma, Chilwell, Kante, Jorginho, Mount, Ziyech, Abraham, Werner

Subs: Rudiger, Alonso, Christensen, Caballero, Tomori, Kovacic, Giroud, Hudson-Odoi, Azpilicueta, Emerson Palmieri, Ziger

How to watch: TV channel/live stream - BT Sport

