Chelsea FC vs Real Madrid: Prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results

George Flood
·3 min read
In this article:
Chelsea will have to quickly shake off their shock demolition by Brentford as they host Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

After the international break, the Blues were stunned by their west London rivals at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, with Christian Eriksen among the goal scorers as Thomas Tuchel’s side collapsed in humiliating, uncharacteristic fashion after initially leading through Antonio Rudiger.

Chelsea must swiftly recover from a first defeat to Brentford since 1939 that bore none of the hallmarks of their recent admirable on-pitch form that saw them put aside the significant off-field distractions linked to the club’s impending takeover.

Tuchel is desperate for his side to successfully retain their European crown after seeing off Lille in the last 16, but they face a stern quarter-final test against the 13-time continental champions.

Madrid bounced back from their El Clasico rout by Barcelona to defeat Celta Vigo on Saturday in a game in which Karim Benzema scored two of three penalties, with Los Blancos now 12 points clear in the LaLiga title race with only eight matches left to play.

The visitors - who look set to be without ex-Chelsea boss Carlo Ancelotti again in west London due to Covid - will fear no one after their incredible comeback to topple Paris Saint-Germain in the last round, which saw them overturn a 2-0 deficit courtesy of a stunning 17-minute Benzema treble.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Chelsea vs Real Madrid is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off on Wednesday April 6, 2022.

The match will take place at Stamford Bridge in west London.

Where to watch Chelsea vs Real Madrid

TV channel: In the UK, Chelsea vs Real Madrid will be televised live on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport Ultimate, with coverage beginning at 7pm.

Live stream: Subscribers will also be able to watch the match online via the BT Sport website or app.

Live blog: You can also follow all the action via Standard Sport’s live match blog. James Robson will be in attendance for us at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea vs Real Madrid team news

Chelsea are likely to have a nearly fully-fit squad to choose from on Wednesday, with only long-term absentee Ben Chilwell (knee) definitely still sidelined.

Reece James returned from his latest setback against Brentford, while Christian Pulisic should be in contention after missing out at the weekend following his return from USA duty.

Callum Hudson-Odoi could remain out with Achilles and back issues, however.

Madrid could be led by Ancelotti’s son and assistant Davide once again at the Bridge, with his father still testing positive for coronavirus ahead of the game.

Luka Jovic (ankle) and Isco (back) will not travel, while Eden Hazard is denied a reunion with his old club after undergoing more ankle surgery.

Chelsea vs Real Madrid prediction

Tuchel will demand an immediate response from his Chelsea players, and history suggests he will likely get it.

After their heaviest defeat of last season, the shock 5-2 home thumping by West Brom, the Blues came back firing, going on to win the Champions League and make the FA Cup final as well as finishing in the Premier League’s top four.

The German knows how to get a reaction, though any repeat of Saturday’s defensive horror show will surely be fully punished by the evergreen Benzema and Co.

We predict a cagey first-leg draw that will leave it all to play for at the Bernabeu next Tuesday.

1-1 draw.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Chelsea have not lost any of their previous five meetings against Real Madrid, memorably winning 3-1 on aggregate in last season’s Champions League semi-finals.

They also beat them over two legs in the 1971 European Cup Winners’ Cup and in the 1998 Super Cup in Monaco.

Chelsea wins: 3

Real Madrid wins: 0

Draws: 2

