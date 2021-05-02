Chelsea FC vs Real Madrid: Champions League prediction, TV channel, h2h, team news, lineups, live stream

(Getty Images)

A place in the Champions League final is on the line as Chelsea host Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday evening.

The semi-final tie is nicely poised after a 1-1 draw in the first leg in Madrid, when Karim Benzema’s sharp finish cancelled out Christian Pulisic’s opener, though Thomas Tuchel was left to rue a number of missed chances.

Tuchel’s men are looking to reach the biggest game in European club football for the third time, and hoping to replicate their 2012 success, when a mid-season change of manager proved a catalyst for European glory.

Madrid, meanwhile, are seeking a remarkable 14th title, which would mean they had won the trophy twice as many times as any other club in Europe, with AC Milan boasting seven wins.

Kick-off time, date and venue

Chelsea vs Real Madrid is scheduled for an 8pm kick-off on Wednesday, May 5, 2021.

The game will be played behind closed doors at Stamford Bridge, in line with current coronavirus restrictions.

How to watch

TV channel: The game will be broadcast live on BT Sport.

Live stream: Subscribers can stream the game online via the BT Sport website and app.

Team news

Mateo Kovacic is likely to remain out after suffering a setback in training but Thomas Tuchel is hopeful of having Antonio Rudiger back after he missed Saturday’s win over Fulham with a knock picked up in the first leg.

Mason Mount was forced off late in the Fulham clash with a back problem but Tuchel said afterwards that the change was precautionary.

Meanwhile, Eden Hazard could play a more prominent role for Madrid as his comeback from injury continued with a start against Osasuna on Saturday.

Zinedine Zidane insists Marcelo will be available despite being called up for polling duty in a local election the day before the game, while Sergio Ramos could return from injury, which would allow Real to ditch the back-three used in the first leg.

Standard Sport prediction

Chelsea’s away goal gives them a slight advantage going into this game, particularly when you considered how solid they’ve been at the back under Thomas Tuchel.

This could be a cagey affair early on, forcing Madrid to push as the game wears on and that could leave them vulnerable to the pace of Pulisic and Timo Werner on the break.

Chelsea to win 1-0.

Chelsea vs Real Madrid head to head (h2h) history

Chelsea wins: 2

Draws: 2

Real Madrid wins: 0

Chelsea vs Real Madrid odds and betting tips

Chelsea to qualify: 4/6

Real Madrid to qualify: 6/4

Chelsea to win 1-0: 13/2

Odds via Betfair (subject to change). Click here to find out more.

