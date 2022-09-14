Chelsea FC 0-0 RB Salzburg LIVE! Champions League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Chelsea vs RB Salzburg - LIVE!

Graham Potter takes charge of Chelsea for the first time tonight as they host RB Salzburg in the Champions League. It is only seven days ago that Thomas Tuchel was sacked following the Blues’ defeat against Dinamo Zagreb - Potter has admitted that period has felt more like months.

There is a need for Chelsea to quickly find some form under the new manager, not wanting to lose too much ground in Group E ahead of back-to-back matches against AC Milan. Potter revealed he has never previously even attended a Champions League match, as a fan or a coach, so this will be his first experience of European football’s top table.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang makes his home debut, while Cesar Azpilicueta starts alongside Thiago Silva in what looks to be a back four for the hosts. With this weekend’s match against Liverpool postponed ahead of the Queen’s funeral, tonight is Chelsea’s last game before the international break. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!

Chelsea vs RB Salzburg latest news

Kick-off: 8pm, Stamford Bridge

How to watch: BT Sport

Chelsea team news: Aubameyang starts, Fofana and Koulibaly on bench

RB Salzburg team news: In-form Okafor leads line

Prediction: Chelsea 2-1 RB Salzburg

Chelsea FC 0 - 0 FC Salzburg

20:29 , Matt Verri

27 mins: Rare Salzburg attack, they go for the long throw. Nothing long about it, James comfortably heads it away.

Sesko and Okafor have had nothing to work with for the visitors, Salzburg haven’t been able to get anything going.

20:26 , Matt Verri

24 mins: Ball played into the box, Aubameyang on his left foot hammers an effort at goal but it’s really well blocked by Pavlovic. He threw himself in front of it.

For all of Chelsea’s possession, they’ve not nothing to show for it yet.

20:24 , Matt Verri

22 mins: Applause from the Chelsea fans for Thomas Tuchel in the 21st minute, marking the year he won the Champions League at the club. Still a very popular man in west London.

Story continues

Chelsea almost mark it with a goal, but James takes far too long to get a shot away.

20:21 , Matt Verri

19 mins: As close as Chelsea have come to opening the scoring.

James with a lovely cross stood up to the back post, Aubameyang can’t quite get on the end of it. Falls for Sterling, opts not to shoot straight away and wins a corner instead.

James takes it, comes to nothing.

20:19 , Matt Verri

17 mins: Sesko shrugs Jorginho and Cucurella off in one motion, far too strong for them.

Silva has made a great start to the match, reading everything so well as ever. He’s quickly across to see out a ball for a Chelsea goal-kick.

20:16 , Matt Verri

14 mins: Match has slowed down a bit, after what was a frantic start from the Blues.

Salzburg did well to get through it and they’re seeing a bit more of the ball now as they establish themselves.

20:13 , Matt Verri

11 mins: Lovely reverse pass from Sterling, Cucurella fizzes the ball across the face of goal and it’s just about cleared away.

Sterling then wins a cheap free-kick for his side in a great position. Azpilicueta and Cucurella getting so far forward for the hosts.

It’s Cucurella to take the set-piece, Havertz’s header is deflected away.

20:11 , Matt Verri

9 mins: Sterling heavily involved already, he’s seeing plenty of the ball out on the left. Chelsea dominating possession in the early stages.

They lost it there though, Salzburg go long on the counter and Kepa charges 40 yards off his line to head it away.

20:08 , Matt Verri

6 mins: Wow, Chelsea are really lucky there.

Kepa fizzes the ball into Jorginho on the edge of his own box, he’s immediately closed down. Topples to the ground hopefully and he gets the decision.

Just as well, otherwise Salzburg were clean through.

20:06 , Matt Verri

4 mins: Really bright start from Chelsea, they’ve started quickly.

Mount again involved, falls for Havertz and his scuffed shot from inside the box is blocked. Bobbles up fro Aubameyang, he hooks it over the bar. Encouraging signs though.

20:04 , Matt Verri

2 mins: Azpilicueta plays the ball down the line on the right and Mount is away.

Cuts inside onto his left foot, can’t find the space to get the shot away though and Salzburg clear. It is a back three in possession, with Sterling pushing wide at left wing-back.

KICK-OFF

20:02 , Matt Verri

Up and running at Stamford Bridge.

20:01 , Matt Verri

Minute’s silence has been observed, ‘RIP Your Majesty’ has been hung up by the home fans. Salzburg fans have also brought one of their own.

Tributes paid to the Queen

19:58 , Matt Verri

Gareth Southgate and Patrick Vieira are among those in the stands watching on.

Home fans singing the national anthem as the players walk out. Two Chelsea Pensioners are on the pitch too, as part of the tributes to the Queen ahead of kick-off.

Not long now

19:55 , Matt Verri

Players will shortly be out onto the pitch.

The Champions League anthem will not be played ahead of kick-off, out of respect for the Queen.

Nizaar Kinsella at Stamford Bridge

19:47 , Matt Verri

It will be interesting to see whether this is a back four or back three for Graham Potter’s first match as Chelsea head coach.

It looks like Cesar Azpilicueta and Thiago Silva are in a back four but that could be a slow central defensive duo against this young and physical RB Salzburg side.

If it is a back three, who is the wing back? Mason Mount, Mateo Kovacic or Raheem Sterling - surely not!

Potter giving nothing away...

19:45 , Matt Verri

“It’s good experience. I won’t give too much away, you can keep guessing. It could be [a back four].

“We’ve been working for a few days, hopefully look to use the qualities of the players. The response of the boys has been fantastic.

“We’re looking forward to it, there’s a feeling to respond. We have to play well and match their intensity.”

19:39 , Matt Verri

Less than a week into the job and Graham Potter has already lifted the mood at Chelsea.

Potter has been tasked with bringing the club together and, as he prepares for his first match in charge against RB Salzburg tonight, there is a different feeling around Stamford Bridge.

Since taking over last week, Potter, along with his backroom team Billy Reid, Bjorn Hamberg, Bruno and Ben Roberts, has adopted a personal approach to improve the atmosphere in a squad that was lacking confidence and showing cracks under Thomas Tuchel.

Sections of the dressing room had grown frustrated by what they felt was an increasingly distant Tuchel, who would also often criticise his players publicly in interviews.

Read Nizaar Kinsella’s full match preview

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Visitors ready for action...

19:32 , Matt Verri

All star this, all star that.



The real all stars are in the building. #CHESAL | #UCL ⚪🔴pic.twitter.com/4VYnRnNaHF — FC Red Bull Salzburg EN (@FCRBS_en) September 14, 2022

More from the Boehly factory of bright ideas...

19:25 , Matt Verri

Boehly had revealed his admiration for club networks pioneered at Manchester City and RB Leipzig and Salzburg. As he is ready to scrap Chelsea’s extensive use of loanees, he said the club could begin to buy up clubs across Europe and the world to emulate City Football Group and Red Bull.

He said: “We’ve talked about having a multi-club model. I think there’s different countries where there’s advantages to having a club. Red Bull have Salzburg and Leipzig in the Champions League. I want to continue building out the footprint. I think there’s different countries where there’s advantages to having a club.

“We know people and human capital. We understand game plans and strategies. We’re not expecting to be the football experts to find the best talent, we are going to put those people in place.

“The challenge that Chelsea has, when you have 18, 19, 20-year-old superstars, you can loan them out to clubs, but you put their development in someone else’s hands.”

Read more on that

(REUTERS)

Nizaar Kinsella at Stamford Bridge

19:18 , Matt Verri

"It's a bit confusing looking at the team sheet... let's see what it looks like in person."



🗣 @NizaarKinsella gives his pre-match thoughts on what is an interesting team selection from Graham Potter.



LIVE: https://t.co/liKWJbR97Y#CHESAL | #UCL pic.twitter.com/fYyEneCCa4 — Standard Sport (@standardsport) September 14, 2022

Boehly pushes ‘North vs South’ game...

19:11 , Matt Verri

Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly says he wants a Premier League All-Star ‘North versus South’ match in England to help raise funds for the football pyramid.

He said: “People are talking about why don’t we have more money for the pyramid? MLB did their all-star game this year.

“They made $200million from a Monday and a Tuesday, you could do a North versus South all-star game from the Premier League to fund the pyramid very easily.

“Everyone likes the idea of more revenue for the league but there’s a real cultural aspect. I think evolution will come.”

Safe to say Jurgen Klopp isn’t a fan - he’s asked whether Boehly also wants the Harlem Globetrotters to be involved.

(Getty Images)

Potter wants ‘humble’ Chelsea side

19:03 , Matt Verri

Chelsea’s new manager Graham Potter has identified his two non-negotiables as manager.

The 47-year-old joined the club on Thursday last week and has had time to prepare his players after seeing the weekend’s Premier League matches postponed following events surrounding the Queen’s passing.

Ahead of his first game in charge, he detailed what he wants from his team and what they can expect from him.

“In terms of what I can promise, we’re playing a game which is uncontrollable and so I promise I’ll do my best every single day,” Potter said at Stamford Bridge. “It’s a big responsibility. The team I want to see is one that’s balanced in terms of attack and defence.

“Humble team, a respectful team that when it doesn’t have the ball, it runs hard and fights because I think that’s important also.”

Read more on that here

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Back four for Chelsea?

18:56 , Matt Verri

Interesting line-up from Potter - looks to be a back four for the hosts with Azpilicueta alongside Thiago Silva. Koulibaly and Fofana both on the bench.

Jorginho, Mount and Kovacic all start in midfield, while Aubameyang makes his home debut for Chelsea.

RB Salzburg team news

18:52 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Kohn, Dedic, Bernardo, Pavlovic, Ulmer, Capaldo, Seiwald, Kjaergaard, Sucic, Fernando, Okafor.

Subs: Mantl, van der Brempt, Piatkowski, Baidoo, Kameri, Adamu, Koita, Simic, Diarra, Gourna-Douath, Sesko, Walke.

Chelsea team news

18:48 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Kepa; James, Azpilicueta Thiago Silva, Cucurella; Kovacic, Jorginho, Mount; Havertz, Aubameyang, Sterling

Subs: Bettinelli; Chalobah, Chilwell, Fofana, Koulibaly, Zakaria, Gallagher, Chukwuemeka, Loftus-Cheek, Pulisic, Broja, Ziyech

Potter’s message to fans

18:45 , Matt Verri

First match in charge and first programme notes for Potter tonight.

He’s been warmly received as Chelsea manager, a popular appointment on the whole, and he’s certainly noticed that.

“I’m very much looking forward to getting to know the fans and I want to thank you for the support you’ve shown me in the responses to my appointment,” Potter said.

Chelsea eye Salzburg executive

18:38 , Matt Verri

Chelsea are in talks with both RB Salzburg executive Christoph Freund and Paris Saint-Germain advisor Luis Campos, as they bid to fill their vacant sporting director role.

Discussions with Freund, who is credited with discovering Erling Haaland, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita, come ahead of tonight’s match against the Austrian champions.

There have also been recent talks with Campos, who is able to immediately accept any role at Chelsea due to the casual nature of his job with PSG.

It is understood Chelsea could even look to secure both Freund and Campos together, as they look to transform how the club operates behind the scenes.

Click here for the full story on that

(APA/AFP via Getty Images)

Visitors enjoying themselves on Twitter...

18:31 , Matt Verri

watching all of these games for last minute prep: https://t.co/TAkUELhkAJ pic.twitter.com/UYExJf8IA7 — FC Red Bull Salzburg EN (@FCRBS_en) September 14, 2022

Selection issues for Potter

18:24 , Matt Verri

Does Aubameyang continue?

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had a rough debut in Chelsea’s 1-0 defeat by Dinamo Zagreb.

He had just one full training session and 59 minutes under former manager Thomas Tuchel after joining on deadline day. The 33-year-old has been reassured of his future after Tuchel’s sacking but being picked to lead the line would be a big vote of confidence.

Read more on the other decisions facing Potter here

(AP)

Stage is set

18:17 , Matt Verri

Potter: This is my first ever Champions League match

18:06 , Matt Verri

Graham Potter revealed tonight will be the first ever Champions League game he has attended - both as a fan and in a professional capacity.

The 47-year-old leads his team out for the first time at Stamford Bridge, having last week joined from Brighton to replace the sacked Thomas Tuchel.

“Off the top of my head, no, I don’t think I have [ever been to a Champions League match],” Potter said at Stamford Bridge. “It is a good time to go in the dugout, why not! I think wherever we would start, it is a heck of an introduction with respect to everything that has happened at this football club.”

Read the full story

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Prediction

17:57 , Matt Verri

That postponement to Chelsea’s match against Fulham means Potter’s first match in charge of the club comes on home soil and he will keen to make an immediate impression.

Goals have been a problem for the Blues, their front-line not clicking into gear and that is one of the big challenges facing the new boss.

Salzburg carry a real attacking threat themselves and will fancy their chances of getting on the scoresheet, but Chelsea should have enough to come out on top and get their European campaign back on track.

Chelsea to win, 2-1.

Early team news

17:46 , Matt Verri

Graham Potter has an almost fully-fit squad to pick from for his Chelsea bow tonight.

N’Golo Kante and Edouard Mendy are out of the Champions League clash, leaving 24 players to choose from for the Blues’ new manager.

The Blues are likely to follow former manager Thomas Tuchel’s approach and use a 3-4-3 system, giving Potter time to stamp his authority on the team over time.

Predicted Chelsea XI (3-4-3): Kepa; Fofana, Thiago Silva, Koulibaly; James, Kovacic, Jorginho, Cucurella; Havertz, Aubameyang, Sterling

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

How to watch Chelsea vs RB Salzburg

17:37 , Matt Verri

TV channel: The match will be televised on BT Sport 3, with coverage starting at 7.15pm.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the BT Sport website or app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action right here, with Nizaar Kinsella at Stamford Bridge providing expert analysis.

Good evening!

17:27 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Chelsea vs RB Salzburg in the Champions League.

It’s Graham Potter’s first match in charge of the Blues, a week on from Thomas Tuchel’s sacking after that defeat in Zagreb.

We’ll have all the latest build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 8pm BST from Stamford Bridge. Stay tuned!