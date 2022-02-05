Chelsea FC vs Plymouth LIVE! FA Cup match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

(ES Composite)

Chelsea FC vs Plymouth LIVE!

Chelsea have reached the FA Cup in four of the last five seasons, and they will be hoping to get a step closer to adding to that record when they face Plymouth at Stamford Bridge.

It was a comfortable progression to the fourth round for the Blues, who beat non-league Chesterfield 5-1 at home at the start of the year.

Even while their Premier League form has been inconsistent, Chelsea have remained impressive in the cups - they have a Carabao Cup final against Liverpool later this month to look forward to. This is the Blues’ first match in nearly two weeks.

Plymouth have been enjoying a strong season in League One, currently sitting just outside of the play-off places. They edged past Birmingham in extra time in the third round.

There have been 19 goals in Plymouth’s last four league matches, and there is every chance of another high-scoring encounter when they face Thomas Tuchel’s well-rested side.

10:25 , Marc Mayo

The FA Cup fifth-round got underway last night with an upset as Manchester United lost at home to Championship side Middlesbrough.

And today we have another potential banana skin to bring you as Chelsea take on Plymouth at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues rarely fall foul of such a David vs Goliath battle - and you can follow along with all the action with Standard Sport.

Team news is due out in about an hour...