Chelsea FC 0-0 Manchester United LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Chelsea vs Manchester United - LIVE!

Chelsea have been under real pressure but it’s goalless at the break at Stamford Bridge. Graham Potter made a tactical sub in the first-half such was Manchester United’s control, with Marc Cucurella brought off and Mateo Kovacic introduced, as Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Antony were all denied by Kepa Arrizabalaga.

It’s not been hugely convincing recently from Chelsea recently, with a slightly fortunate win at Aston Villa followed by a goalless draw with Brentford in midweek. Kalidou Koulibaly misses out with injury, as Marc Cucurella starts in the back three for Chelsea.

They are up against Man United side full of confidence after their best display under Erik ten Hag, full of energy as they proved far too good for Tottenham. The latest Cristiano Ronaldo saga has taken some of the focus away though - he is not involved at Stamford Bridge after refusing to come on against Spurs. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!

Chelsea FC 0 - 0 Manchester United FC

18:36 , Matt Verri

50 mins: United under as much pressure now as they have been at any point in the match. Loftus-Cheek goes for goal, deflected over the bar for a Chelsea corner.

Mount pings it in after it was initially taken short, over everyone and out for a goal-kick.

18:34 , Matt Verri

47 mins: Jorginho with a couple of crosses into the box that you could generously describe as rubbish.

Better from Chelsea though since the restart, United have barely had a touch.

Back underway!

18:32 , Matt Verri

Up and running again at Stamford Bridge.

Difficult to miss...

18:29 , Matt Verri

Kepa continues good form

18:23 , Matt Verri

Kepa had a bit of a shaky moment early in the match but he’s been good since then, continuing to justify his place in the side over Mendy.

Nizaar Kinsella at Stamford Bridge

18:19 , Matt Verri

Man United have been on top but the tactical change to bring on Kovacic for Cucurella has helped a bit.

HT: Chelsea 0-0 Man United

18:17 , Matt Verri

And that it half-time at Stamford Bridge.

Plenty to like about that performance from United, but they don’t have a goal to show for it.

Chelsea certainly improved after that change from Potter - got to think they’ll be much better after the break too.

18:15 , Matt Verri

45 mins: Huge moment! United should be in front just before the break.

Fernandes through to Antony and he’s in on goal. On his right foot, cuts across it a bit and the shot flies wide of the post. Kepa very relieved to see that.

18:14 , Matt Verri

43 mins: Good from Martinez, stretches out to intercept Kovacic’s pass to Sterling.

Chelsea win it back high up the pitch, confidence returning now. Mount cuts it back to Sterling, who slides it to Aubameyang... Dalot puts him off! Big chance but he hasn’t even touched the ball in the end.

18:11 , Matt Verri

41 mins: Brilliant from Dalot, skips away from a couple of Chelsea players on the right.

United work it nicely in central areas, it opens up for Eriksen 25 yards out and as ever he’s not shy in going for goal. Decent effort, just wide with Kepa at full stretch.

18:09 , Matt Verri

39 mins: Already a bit more like it from Chelsea, Sterling playing right up alongside Aubameyang.

A few niggly fouls too are helping the crowd get more involved - Shaw drags Mount away as the Chelsea midfielder squares up to Martinez.

Nizaar Kinsella at Stamford Bridge

18:08 , Matt Verri

Graham Potter clearly isn’t happy with his Chelsea performance and has made an aggressive substitution, removing Marc Cucurella after 36 minutes and bringing on Mateo Kovacic.

They’re moving to a back four after giving away big chances to Manchester United and being second best in the opening exchanges. Let’s see if it works.

18:06 , Matt Verri

36 mins: Rare chance for Chelsea to attack, Sterling finds Azpilicueta in space on the right.

Fires it across the face of goal with Aubameyang making the run, completely overhits it though and it’s straight out of play.

Wow - Potter with a first-half sub and it’s entirely tactical. Cucurella off, Kovacic on. Move to a back four.

18:04 , Matt Verri

34 mins: Rashford with the pace as United counter, Silva backs off wanting no part of that foot race.

That allows Rashford to drive all the way to the edge of the box, decent strike but Kepa can parry it out. United stay on the attack, Sancho cuts inside and goes for goal. Well held by Kepa.

18:02 , Matt Verri

32 mins: Antony flies in late on Jorginho, and then decides to moan about it too. Guarantees himself a yellow card.

Chelsea in no rush to take the free-kick, happy to try and take the sting out of this match. Groans from the Stamford Bridge faithful as Cucurella passes it all the way back to Kepa.

18:01 , Matt Verri

31 mins: Shaw fires what he thinks is a great pass through to Rashford, the forward knows he’s offside though and lets it run.

Chelsea cannot keep hold of the ball, they’ll be absolutely delighted it’s still level.

17:58 , Matt Verri

28 mins: BIG SAVE!

More like it from Kepa. Loftus-Cheek robbed of the ball and United pile forward, Fernandes sliding a pass through to Rashford.

He looks to dink it over the goalkeeper as he flies off his line, Kepa does well to smother it.

17:56 , Matt Verri

26 mins: Pressure continues on the Chelsea defence as Sancho drives into the box, Chalobah gets a foot in to concede the corner.

Again it’s taken short, training ground routine but Fernandes’ back-heel to Rashford is cut out.

Chelsea can’t get out though, Antony clips it back in. Kepa under no pressure but makes a mess of it, spilled behind for another corner.

Too clever from United once more, get in each other’s way.

Nizaar Kinsella at Stamford Bridge

17:54 , Matt Verri

Not the most thrilling match so far as both teams play a little cautiously to figure each other out. Chelsea have had the most joy in transition but those moments have been few and far between.

Mason Mount has been their most dangerous player so far.

17:54 , Matt Verri

24 mins: Too far out for a shot?

Rashford thinks not but he doesn’t really catch it, blocked by a defender. Not sure it was even close to being on target anyway.

17:53 , Matt Verri

23 mins: Antony beats Mount to the ball, pokes it past him and flops to the floor. Just about enough contact there to get the decision, free-kick United.

Fernandes, Rashford and Eriksen all standing over this. Not ideal with it being a better angle for a left-footer!

17:51 , Matt Verri

21 mins: Home fans getting a bit frustrated, with Chelsea going nowhere.

United win it back, Antony slides a pass through for Sancho but the Englishman can’t quite keep it in play.

17:49 , Matt Verri

19 mins: Better spell for the Blues, keeping possession relatively comfortably.

Scrap that. Silva goes for a long ball over the top, with Azpilicueta free on the right wing. Gets it completely wrong though.

17:46 , Matt Verri

16 mins: Chelsea being harried out of it a bit in midfield, United getting to all of the loose balls.

Dalot brings it forward on the right, finds Antony who takes a heavy touch but does well to hold onto it. United completely on top.

17:43 , Matt Verri

13 mins: This time Antony does go for goal, as Fernandes finds him on the edge of the box. Not a huge amount of power in the shot, Kepa turns it behind for a corner.

Taken short, Sancho whips it into the box and somehow it misses everything and goes out.

Turns out it actually flicked off two Chelsea players - goal-kick given though.

17:42 , Matt Verri

11 mins: Space for Antony to drive into on the right, with Chilwell out of possession.

Onto his left foot, opts not to shoot for once as United patiently knock it around on the edge of the Chelsea area. They’re forced all the way back to the halfway line - had at least three chances to cross there.

17:39 , Matt Verri

9 mins: First chance of the match, even if it is a pretty difficult one.

Shaw brings the ball forward for United, the Chelsea defence keeps backing off and backing off. He gets to the edge of the box, tries his luck and drags the shot just wide of the far post.

17:38 , Matt Verri

8 mins: Aubameyang away down the left as Chelsea win the flick-on.

No room to cut inside onto his right foot, looks to fire it into the box with his left instead but there’s far too much on it.

17:37 , Matt Verri

6 mins: Good battle developing between Antony and Chilwell, again it’s the wing-back who gets the better of it.

Sancho with space out on the left, as Chalobah fails to cut the ball out. Mount gets back though to read it and intercept the ball.

17:34 , Matt Verri

4 mins: United certainly aren’t just sitting back, Rashford and Antony push right up in the press.

It’s a bit too keen from Antony this time though, dragging Chilwell to the ground. Ten Hag then almost takes Sterling out as the Chelsea man runs out of play.

17:32 , Matt Verri

2 mins: Confident start from United, Chelea sitting off and letting them have possession at the back.

Loose pass from Rashford and Chelsea can bring it forward for the first time, Sterling is offside though and the flag is swiftly raised.

Replays show he was actually onside.

KICK-OFF!

17:30 , Matt Verri

Underway at Stamford Bridge - huge 90 minutes ahead.

17:28 , Matt Verri

Teams are out in west London, great atmosphere with the away fans also in fine voice.

Imagine it will be Chelsea making a rapid start, with United looking to work their way into the match and pick their moments on the counter. We shall see though.

Nizaar Kinsella at Stamford Bridge

17:25 , Matt Verri

Chelsea have a bad record against Manchester United of late, with no win in their last nine games against them.

It’s their worst run against any opposition within the Premier League so Graham Potter will be hoping to overturn that this evening.

It’s a similar story for Raheem Sterling, who has yet to score against the Red Devils, despite facing them more than any other side in his career.

Not long now!

17:22 , Matt Verri

Kick-off coming up in just over five minutes at Stamford Bridge.

Man United arrive full of confidence, after their best display of the season by a mile in beating Tottenham last time out.

Chelsea were frustrated by Brentford, following an unconvincing win over Aston Villa. Chance for them to make a statement here though.

Elsewhere in the Premier League...

17:16 , Matt Verri

Erling Haaland scored twice as Manchester City beat Brighton 3-1 in one of the 3pm kick-offs. That has moved Pep Guardiola’s side to within a point of Arsenal at the top of the table.

Chelsea can go three points behind City with victory this evening - Man United will go above the Blues if they come away from west London with a win.

(Manchester City FC via Getty Ima)

Potter on Koulibaly absence

17:13 , Matt Verri

“He just felt his knee at the back end of the game against Brentford. It’s not too bad, but it’s too soon for him to play in this game.”

Nizaar Kinsella’s pre-match thoughts

17:09 , Jonathan Gorrie

Cristiano Ronaldo’s message of support

17:04 , Jonathan Gorrie

Make of that what you will...

Injury update on Kalidou Koulibaly

17:01 , Jonathan Gorrie

Potter said Koulibaly felt his knee vs Brentford and is injured.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Injury worry for Chelsea?

16:49 , Jonathan Gorrie

No Koulibaly in the squad along with Reece James, Fofana and Kante. Chelsea possibly a bit short at the back all of a sudden.

Fred drops to the bench

16:45 , Jonathan Gorrie

Despite scoring against Tottenham in midweek, Fred drops to the bench for Manchestter United.

Christian Eriksen is back in the starting XI and partners the increasingly excellent Casemiro.

(Getty Images)

Milestone man

16:39 , Jonathan Gorrie

Cesar Azpilicueta will make his 333rd Premier League appearance, going joint-third with Petr Cech on Chelsea’s list in the competition. Only John Terry and Frank Lampard have played more in the PL for Chelsea.

(REUTERS)

Confirmed Man United lineup

16:33 , Jonathan Gorrie

Confirmed Chelsea lineup

16:33 , Jonathan Gorrie

Head to head (h2h) history and results

16:19 , Jonathan Gorrie

Chelsea wins: 55

Draws: 55

Manchester United wins: 81

Standard Sport’s own Nizaar Kinsella arrives

16:15 , Jonathan Gorrie

Ten Hag explains why repeat offender Ronaldo had to face ‘consequences’

16:04 , Jonathan Gorrie

Cristiano Ronaldo had to face “consequences” after breaking Manchester United rules for the second time this season, Erik ten Hag has explained.

The manager exiled Ronaldo to train with the reserves after he left Old Trafford early during the win over Tottenham in midweek.

It was not the first time the 37-year-old striker had done so this season, having received a warning from Ten Hag, along with other United players, for leaving a pre-season friendly with Rayo Vallecano early.

Ronaldo will now miss the weekend game against Chelsea and the Dutch boss confirmed reports he also refused to come on as a substitute against Spurs.

He told reporters: “I’m the manager, I’m responsible for the culture here and I have to set standards and values, and I have to control that.

“After Rayo Vallecano I said it was unacceptable. He wasn’t the only one, but the second time it will have consequences.

“We’ll miss him tomorrow, it’s a miss for us, for the squad. But it’s important for the attitude, the mentality of the group. Now we have to focus on Chelsea, that is most important.”

Ten Hag insisted Ronaldo remains an “important part” of his United squad as he insisted the players and club will not be distracted by the feud ahead of facing Chelsea this weekend.

He added: “For him, for everyone else I sent a warning at the start of the season. The next time there had to be consequences.

“When you are living together, playing together, football’s a team sport, you have to fulfill certain standards. I have to control them.

“It’s about Chelsea. We have a big game to play, my focus is on that game. All the focus of the staff and the players is on that game. We have to win, do everything we can and concentrate to prepare and play our best.

“This is part of football, the rumours and noise. You have to focus on the job.”

(Action Images via Reuters)

Potter explains puzzling Aubameyang decision after Brentford draw

15:54 , Jonathan Gorrie

Chelsea boss Graham Potter has explained his reasoning behind restricting Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to a brief cameo against Brentford last night.

The former Arsenal captain got less than 10 minutes off the bench in Wednesday night’s west London derby clash, despite an entertaining and hard-fought encounter being locked in stalemate.

Some fans were puzzled as to why Aubameyang, who has netted three times since arriving from Barcelona in a £12million transfer on summer deadline day, was not introduced earlier as Chelsea chased in vain for the elusive goal that would have secured a sixth successive victory across all competitions.

Read his comments in full here!

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Chelsea told manager Graham Potter ‘just doesn’t like’ Christian Pulisic

15:39 , Jonathan Gorrie

Chelsea manager Graham Potter “doesn’t like” Christian Pulisic, in the view of former United States international Eric Wynalda.

The forward spoke in glowing terms of Chelsea’s decision to replace Thomas Tuchel with Potter and looked excited for what he hoped was a fresh start.

Still, and while these are early days of course, Pulisic has started only once under the former Brighton manager’s watch.

Having grown unhappy at the club during Tuchel’s tenure, Pulisic was tempted to leave over the course of the summer after attracting interest from Manchester United.

Read what was said here!

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Chelsea avoid Ronaldo nightmare with Potter set for biggest test

15:27 , Jonathan Gorrie

Graham Potter has barely put a foot wrong since his appointment as Chelsea boss in September but is sure to face his biggest test yet when a resurgent Manchester United visit Stamford Bridge tomorrow.

The Old Trafford club is making impressive strides in its own rebuilding project under Erik ten Hag and will arrive without Cristiano Ronaldo, dropped from the squad after his tantrum during his side’s dominant win over Spurs on Wednesday.

Both clubs face a difficult road back to the summit of the Premier League — for now the two giants of English football look well set for an intriguing top-four battle and Potter will be under no illusions that he can afford to miss out on the Champions League.

Initially, there is no pressure on Potter to compete for the league title but the Blues’ new owners still expect him to deliver a place in the top four. They believe the squad they personally built, without the help of any sporting directors, is capable of winning trophies right away and expect to compete to win the Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

Of course, if they feel Potter is performing well, they will look favourably upon him even if he falls short, knowing that there are new structures and appointments to come behind the scenes.

Read Nizaar Kinsella’s full analysis here!

(Getty Images)

Potter has ‘huge respect’ for Ten Hag as Man United discipline Ronaldo

15:20 , Jonathan Gorrie

Chelsea manager Graham Potter has given his verdict on Erik ten Hag and the controversy surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United.

A statement from United on Thursday confirmed Ronaldo would be left out of their trip to Stamford Bridge after refusing to come on as a late substitute during a 2-0 midweek win over Tottenham the previous evening. Ronaldo also left the stadium before the match had finished, prompting Ten Hag to dish out disciplinary action.

Potter spoke of his “huge respect” for Ten Hag and has been impressed by his start in the Premier League.

“[Ten Hag] has taken his stance and sometimes you have to do that and the club have taken his support. That’s what has happened, that’s what I see from the outside. It’s hard to comment because I don’t know exactly what’s happened and I don’t want to go off headlines.”

Potter added: “I have a huge respect for Ten Hag. They’ve done well, not a great start but they’ve battled back and played well. It’s going to be a tough game.

“It’s a game of football. You have to analyse the opponent, and think of a way you can play. Manchester United are Manchester United. They have some top players, and they have galvanised into an impressive team. It’s a fantastic game to play so we are looking forward to it.

“They’ve changed a bit in terms of how they build up. They’ve got a bit more longer balls and are direct. They’ve still got the same quality with [Marcus] Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Antony and Bruno Fernandes - who plays a key role for them so there are a lot of similarities.

“It’s the same squad but they seem to have adapted to each other and at the competition which is a normal process really. I’ve been at Brighton for three years and Erik had been at Man United for six weeks if that [when I beat him early in the season].

Latest odds

15:17 , Jonathan Gorrie

via OLBG

Chelsea - 23/10

Draw - 5/2

Man United - 12/5

Why Ronaldo is not playing for Man United vs Chelsea and what comes next

15:15 , Jonathan Gorrie

Cristiano Ronaldo is enduring a season to forget at Manchester United, and is now facing an acrimonious exit a little over a year after a stunning homecoming.

A summer-long attempt to leave the club, following their failure to qualify for the Champions League, saw new manager Erik ten Hag take a dim view of his supposed star player’s commitment and saw him prefer other options in attack.

On Wednesday, Ronaldo performed another show of disrespect towards his manager, and Ten Hag made sure to lay down the law.

Here’s the latest on Ronaldo’s situation at Manchester United...

(REUTERS)

Chelsea’s Reece James issues injury update and makes World Cup vow

15:10 , Jonathan Gorrie

Chelsea defender Reece James has vowed to do “everything I can” to be fit for the World Cup despite being sidelined until December.

James was set for a starring role in his first World Cup for England, likely being Gareth Southgate‘s first-choice right-back for the Qatar tournament.

However, after a tough tackle against AC Milan earlier in October, the defender was sent for a scan and told he faces two months out, effectively ruling him out of the entire tournament.

“Last week against AC Milan, I went in for a tackle and got injured,” he explained in a YouTube video. “I didn’t think it was too bad.

Read his comments in full here!

(YouTube)

Prediction: 1-1 draw

15:04 , Jonathan Gorrie

Both sides head into this one with confidence and are unlikely to give up much quarter. Both vying for the top four at the very least a loss could prove fatal to those hopes.

A 1-1 draw.

(AP)

Manchester United team news: Ronaldo dropped

15:03 , Jonathan Gorrie

For United, Anthony Martial is out with a back injury while Donny van de Beek, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Harry Maguire continue to be unavailable.

Ronaldo will not be involved after his decision to leave during the win over Spurs on Wednesday.

(Getty Images)

Chelsea teams: Aubameyang could return

15:02 , Jonathan Gorrie

Potter rested Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for the bulk of Wednesday’s draw and it seems likely the former Arsenal captain will start on Saturday.

Conor Gallagher, meanwhile, is fit after coming out of the west London derby early due to illness.

Wesley Fofana (knee), N’Golo Kante (hamstring) and Reece James (knee) are all long-term absences.

(Getty Images)

Where to watch Chelsea vs Manchester United

15:02 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch the game via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: Follow all of the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog. Nizaar Kinsella will be providing expert analysis from the ground.

(PA)

Welcome

15:00 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Chelsea’s heavyweight Premier League clash with Manchester United today.

Kick-off at Stamford Bridge is at 5.30pm BST.