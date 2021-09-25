Chelsea FC vs Manchester City TV channel and live stream: How can I watch Premier League game on TV in UK?

Two of the Premier League’s title contenders collide in a potentially pivotal early-season encounter at Stamford Bridge.

League leaders Chelsea welcome defending champions Manchester City to London having survived a penalty shootout against Aston Villa to advance to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup and continue their winning run.

Thomas Tuchel’s side produced a commanding second-half performance to beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 last weekend, but will face what is likely to be a tougher test against Pep Guardiola’s side.

Manchester City were frustrated by Southampton last time out in the Premier League, but a second-string side provided six of the best to swat aside Wycombe Wanderers in midweek cup action.

They will be looking to get a degree of revenge for May’s Champions League final defeat to Tuchel’s team and avoid slipping six points behind the early title race front-runners with defeat.

Guardiola is dealing with a number of injuries to his side, particularly in defence, where John Stones and Aymeric Laporte will reportedly miss the next two weeks.

Where to watch Chelsea vs Manchester City

TV channel: Today’s match will be televised live on BT Sport 1, with coverage beginning at 11:30am BST ahead of a 12:30pm kick-off.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers can watch the game live via the BT Sport app or website.

Live coverage: Standard Sport will bring you all the match action, analysis and reaction in our live blog.

