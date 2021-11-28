Chelsea FC 1-1 Man United LIVE! Jorginho penalty - Premier League match stream, latest goal updates today

Chelsea vs Manchester United - LIVE!

The Premier League weekend ends with a heavyweight clash at Stamford Bridge this afternoon.

Leaders Chelsea will hope to either further extend their lead at the summit or pull back clear of Manchester City, who can go level on points with a win over West Ham earlier in the afternoon.

Thomas Tuchel’s side have produced two more emphatic statements to concern their rivals following the international break, brushing aside Leicester eight days ago before demolishing the once mighty Juventus to secure Champions League passage.

However, the news that Ben Chilwell has suffered ACL damage is unquestionably a huge blow to the title favourites, who have Romelu Lukaku back on the bench here.

United began the post-Ole Gunnar Solskjaer era with a narrow win over Villarreal and Michael Carrick will take charge of the team again in west London as we await official confirmation that Ralf Rangnick will take the reins as interim manager until the end of the season.

The Red Devils are looking to halt a disastrous run of five defeats from their last seven league matches and look to the future.

Hope comes from the fact that Chelsea haven’t won any of the last seven league meetings between these two sides, though Cristiano Ronaldo only makes the bench.

Follow Chelsea vs Manchester United with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog, featuring expert analysis from James Robson at the Bridge!

Chelsea vs Man United latest news

GOAL! Jorginho equalises from spot

GOAL! Sancho puts United ahead

WOODWORK! Rudiger hits the bar from distance

Team news: Ronaldo on the bench

Kick-off time: 4.30pm GMT, Stamford Bridge

James Robson at Stamford Bridge

18:05 , Matt Verri

James has moved to the left, with Werner on the right after the two substitutions.

Story continues

They are attacking changes by Tuchel, who clearly believes this game is there to be won.

18:05 , Matt Verri

79 mins: Ziyech with a lovely through ball to Werner. It looks like he’s completely free in the box to score the winner... Wan-Bissaka gets across to block as the German poked it towards goal.

18:04 , Matt Verri

78 mins: Chelsea make a couple of subs of their own - Hudson-Odoi and Alonso off, Mount and Pulisic on.

The American scored against Leicester off the bench last week... Tuchel would love him to do the same again.

18:03 , Matt Verri

76 mins: Fernandes knocks it past Rudiger and tries to get on the end of his poke forward... slides in, and he’s late on Thiago Silva. Yellow card.

Rashford off for United, Lingard on in his place.

18:01 , Matt Verri

75 mins: Chelsea have had 13 corners... and now United have their first.

Decent ball in and it bounces on the penalty spot, but it’s a Chelsea shirt that gets there first to clear it away.

James Robson at Stamford Bridge

18:00 , Matt Verri

Credit to Jorginho there. He’s not had the best of times from the spot lately and was responsible for United’s goal so could be forgiven if he had decided to pass up the opportunity from the spot.

Instead, with the captain’s armband on, he was confident enough to send De Gea the wrong way and the Bridge into raptures.

17:58 , Matt Verri

72 mins: It’s all Chelsea now, United are hanging on.

Loftus-Cheek has an effort from just outside the box blocked. Comes back to Ziyech, who tries to half-volley it on his right-foot, but it’s a wild shot.

Malik Ouzia at Stamford Bridge

17:56 , Matt Verri

A bit unfortunate for Wan-Bissaka, who instincitvely tried to clear the ball but ended up kicking through the back of Silva in the process. Can have no complaints about the decision though.

GOAL! Chelsea 1-1 Man United | Jorginho 69'

17:55 , Matt Verri

JORGINHO LEVELS THINGS UP!

Had some trouble from the spot recently, but he’s up to the task this time. Sends De Gea the wrong way.

Brilliant last 25 minutes in store now!

PENALTY CHELSEA!

17:53 , Matt Verri

67 mins: The Blues pile on the pressure with two more corners... AND THEY HAVE A PENALTY!

Wan-Bissaka kicks through Thiago Silva, and the referee points to the spot!

James Robson at Stamford Bridge

17:52 , Matt Verri

Chelsea’s quality in the final third just has not been good enough. Too often they have hit the first defender with a cross, or held onto the ball for too long - or got their shot on goal wrong. It is not like United have had to do too much to hold them off.

17:50 , Matt Verri

64 mins: Cristiano Ronaldo is on!

United have the lead, but their star striker has been brought on. Jadon Sancho makes way, after making the vital contribution so far this afternoon.

17:49 , Matt Verri

63 mins: Double figures up for Chelsea on the corner count. Bailly heads this one away, and for once United aren’t able to break.

Ziyech with a deep ball back into the box, but too much on it.

17:48 , Matt Verri

62 mins: Loftus-Cheek has time and space on the edge of the box, but doesn’t want to shoot with his left foot. Tries to work it back onto his right, but the chance has gone and he’s crowded out.

17:47 , Matt Verri

61 mins: Reece James with the ball into the box, and under pressure from Werner it’s hacked behind for a corner by Lindelof. Chelsea’s ninth of the match.

Drops to Ziyech on the edge of the box, shot blocked. And here come United again... they’ve looked at their most dangerous when Chelsea have had a corner!

Rashford running towards the box... Hudson-Odoi does really well to win it back.

17:45 , Matt Verri

59 mins: Rashford has been brilliant in the second-half. He turns Chalobah and looks like he’ll burst away, but the defender pulls him to the ground. Does well to avoid a yellow card.

17:44 , Matt Verri

58 mins: Another corner for Chelsea. This time it drops to Werner at the far post, and he slices across it but it’s wide. Decent chance for the German, had a lot of space.

James Robson at Stamford Bridge

17:42 , Matt Verri

That was totally against the run of play, but you have to say Chelsea have not done enough with the possession they have had. It is not the first time we have said and Chelsea are now in the position they find most uncomfortable - chasing a lead.

17:42 , Matt Verri

56 mins: Brilliant reverse pass from Ziyech, and Loftus-Cheek has space to run into. Werner is clear if he can find him in the middle... he can’t. Corner.

United again go flying forward from the corner, Chelsea haven’t learnt their lesson. Fred with the ball in, but it’s behind for a goal-kick.

Malik Ouzia at Stamford Bridge

17:40 , Matt Verri

Fair play to Jadon Sancho - had he not put that away, with Rashford to his left, it would have been a rather tough one to explain but he kept his cool and sat Mendy down. Two in two now for the summer signing.

17:39 , Matt Verri

53 mins: Jorginho panicked with Rashford and Sancho charging at him as the ball dropped, and it’s cost Chelsea.

United break again... James pulls back Rashford, and he’s shown the yellow card.

GOAL! Chelsea 0-1 Man United | Jadon Sancho 50'

17:37 , Matt Verri

INCREDIBLE!

United have taken the lead, and the gameplan has all of a sudden paid off!

Free-kick is lumped away by United, and Jorginho takes a horrible touch on the halfway line. It means Sancho and Rashford are running clear through on goal... no pressure.

Only decision for Sancho is whether to pass or shoot. He shoots, and scores.

17:35 , Matt Verri

49 mins: Great footwork from Ziyech gives him some space, and he finds Werner in the box.

Jinks inside... shot blocked. Rashford is then into the book for a late slide tackle, and Chelsea have a dangerous free-kick.

17:32 , Matt Verri

46 mins: Matic gets lucky, very nearly caught on the ball in his own half. But the bounce is kind to him, and he can lead United up the pitch.

That is until Rudiger comes out of defence to boot the ball away.

17:31 , Matt Verri

Players back out for the second-half. No changes from either side.

We are underway again!

17:25 , Matt Verri

Chelsea have had 10 shots, four on target, and five corners in the opening 45 minutes.

United? One shot. None on target. No corners.

Room for improvement, to put it generously.

HALF-TIME

17:17 , Matt Verri

Chelsea 0-0 Manchester United

Well, United have kept Chelsea at bay. Just. Hudson-Odoi should have scored early on, and Rudiger was denied by the woodwork with his effort from range.

The visitors have had a couple of counter-attacks, but they’ve offered very little. Good news for them is that it’s still goalless.

17:16 , Matt Verri

45 mins: Alonso goes down under pressure from McTominay. And the United midfielder goes into the book, referee deciding he pulled down the Chelsea man. Can the hosts create one more chance before half-time?

James takes, it’s a great ball... nearly all the way through! Misses everyone, and De Gea has to tip it behind for a corner.

Mailk Ouzia at Stamford Bridge

17:14 , Matt Verri

Rashford sent away down the left by Sancho, looks up and has the attacking talents of, erm, Fred and Wan-Bissaka to choose from.

17:14 , Matt Verri

43 mins: United break with Rashford down the left wing. He runs inside the box, and considers cutting inside and having an effort.

Decides to play it across to Fred, who knocks it past Rudiger and goes to ground... no penalty.

17:13 , Matt Verri

42 mins: United pressing high, and they win it in a great position... no, foul given. Would have been dangerous for Chelsea if the whistle hadn’t have gone.

Few minutes to go until the break. Tuchel will be really frustrated his side aren’t ahead.

17:11 , Matt Verri

41 mins: They’ve been by far second best, but that was a bright moment for United.

Fred over the top and Sancho is very nearly in on goal, but he can’t bring it down. Touch is too heavy, and runs into Mendy’s arms.

17:10 , Matt Verri

40 mins: Fred is swarmed by Chelsea shirts, and they win it back. Ziyech plays a nice ball into the box, but nobody is there to get on the end of it.

Comes to James on the edge of the box, but his effort is wide.

James Robson at Stamford Bridge

17:07 , Matt Verri

Most of Chelsea’s best work has come down the left. James has not been overly involved yet, with little happening on the right.

In fact, Fernandes’ woefully miss-hit pass into the feet of Hudson-Odoi was the best service Chelsea have had from that side so far.

17:06 , Matt Verri

36 mins: Fernandes with a dreadful ball, straight to Hudson-Odoi deep in the United half.

He has Werner making a run, but goes for goal himself. Deflection takes all the pace off it, and it’s an easy save for De Gea.

Malik Ouzia at Stamford Bridge

17:05 , Matt Verri

That’s just about the first time the United press has been properly effective, forcing Mendy into misplacing his pass out to Rudiger and pinging it straight off the park. It’ll take plenty of fine tuning, but a bit of encouragement.

17:04 , Matt Verri

34 mins: Ziyech shapes to shoot as the ball is cleared to him, but plays a nice ball to Werner. He whips the ball in, and United just about get it clear.

17:03 , Matt Verri

33 mins: Ziyech gets to the byline and puts a right-footed cross into the box. Runs through to Hudson-Odoi, who has looked dangerous whenever he’s got the ball.

He wins a corner for Chelsea.

17:01 , Matt Verri

31 mins: WOW.

What a strike from Rudiger! The crowd urged him to let fly from 25 yards, and he gave them what they wanted. Catches it perfectly, but it smashes off the bar.

United really struggling in the first 30 minutes.

17:00 , Matt Verri

29 mins: Three players having a kick at the ball, as a couple more on the floor also throw a leg at it. Anthony Taylor saves play on.

Eventually it breaks free... Matic does give away a foul this time.

Malik Ouzia at Stamford Bridge

16:59 , Matt Verri

United just cannot figure out a way to get at this Chelsea back line. Even when they manage to get the kind of quick ball up to Sancho and Rashford that they thrive on, they’re outnumbered every time.

It’s not a midfield trio renowned for breaking the lines behind them, either.

16:58 , Matt Verri

28 mins: James gives away the free-kick after leaving a foot in as Telles cleared the ball upfield.

Safe to say the Stamford Bridge crowd would not have awarded that, unsurprisingly...

James Robson at Stamford Bridge

16:57 , Matt Verri

Darren Fletcher appears to be communicating with someone via an earpiece and then sending instructions to players.

Gary Neville has already suggested this team has been picked by incoming interim Rangnick.

16:56 , Matt Verri

26 mins: Great work from Jorginho, and Ziyech has plenty of space out wide on the right. He runs straight into Telles though.

James then fires a ball across the six-yard box... he isn’t happen that none of his teammates made the run to get on the end of it.

16:55 , Matt Verri

24 mins: Ball drops to Fernandes 35 yards out, and he has space in front of him. Tries to play in Rashford, but it’s well cut out and now Chelsea can go on the attack. End-to-end all of a sudden.

Hudson-Odoi curls a ball into the box, but Werner can’t get up enough and his header is flicked wide.

16:53 , Matt Verri

22 mins: Reece James has been relatively quiet early on, especially by his recent standards, but he puts a really nice ball into the box.

Wan-Bissaka misjudges it, but Alonso behind him in the box wasn’t expected it to reach him, and it bounces off his shin behind for a goal-kick.

16:52 , Matt Verri

21 mins: First real sign of a United counter. Fernandes straight through the middle, and he slides it out wide to Sancho.

The winger plays it back to his captain, but his ball into the box had far too much on it and Rashford can’t get on the end of it.

16:50 , Matt Verri

20 mins: Chelsea look so composed in possession. They are just working it around the United players, and then Jorginho plays in Alonso on the left.

He takes a heavy touch, and then is too slow to get the cross in. Wan-Bissaka gets back and wins the ball.

16:48 , Matt Verri

18 mins: Matic wins the header in midfield, but he flicks it on straight to Alonso.

The wing-back plays it out wide to Hudson-Odoi, and he has the United defence running backwards. Lays it off to Ziyech, who curls an effort over the bar.

Malik Ouzia at Stamford Bridge

16:47 , Matt Verri

United are struggling to get out at the moment, and it’s as much to do with their own lack of quality on the ball as anything Chelsea have done.

In the meantime, Wan-Bissaka delays taking a quick free-kick to McTominay so he can put his glove back on, then moans he has no options.

16:44 , Matt Verri

13 mins: United are pressing, but Chelsea won’t mind that... they play around the visitors really well, and they have space to attack.

Ball into the box as too much in, and runs straight through the box but James can keep the attack going. Strong defending from Bailly as Ziyech runs at him.

James Robson at Stamford Bridge

16:43 , Matt Verri

Cannot see the argument for leaving out Ronaldo. He is the ultimate big game player and this is the sort of occasion he thrives on.

United would be in a much worse position than they are now without his goals this season. You would imagine Chelsea were much happier seeing him omitted from the starting XI when the teams came through before kick off.

16:42 , Matt Verri

11 mins: Plenty of little fouls early on. Ziyech brings down Matic on the halfway line as the midfielder tries to drive up the pitch.

United have De Gea to thank for the fact they’re still level, and he comes out quickly to stop Werner running on to a ball over the top.

16:39 , Matt Verri

9 mins: Reece James to take it. Whips a deep ball into the box, towards Rudiger, but it’s headed clear.

Rashford tries to break up the pitch, but Chelsea do well to quickly put an end to that danger.

16:38 , Matt Verri

7 mins: Goal-kick for Man Utd, and De Gea has no interest in playing out from the back. Tells his defenders to get up the pitch.

Chelsea win the header though, and Ziyech nearly plays in Werner. Matic then gives the free-kick away, dangerous position this.

James Robson at Stamford Bridge

16:35 , Matt Verri

It is a another huge show of faith in Chalobah shown by Tuchel today. He is now the go-to man in the big games. Leicester, Juventus and now United.

There may be doubts over the futures of Christensen, Azpilicueta, Silva and Rudiger, but Chalobah is establishing himself a key figure of Tuchel’s defence.

16:34 , Matt Verri

4 mins: CHELSEA WITH A HUGE CHANCE!

Hudsoin-Odoi is clean through in the box, but De Gea makes a great save with his feet, and it’s behind for a corner. Werner furious the ball wasn’t squared to him for a tap in.

Can’t blame Hudson-Odoi for passing... can blame him for not scoring.

Malik Ouzia at Stamford Bridge

16:33 , Matt Verri

You’d be a rich man if you had a penny for every time you’d heard ‘Man United’ and ‘pressing’ in the same sentence this week, but it’s clear that this is a more mobile forward line.

Whether that means they’ll be any good at it remains to be seen, but Bruno’s pushing right up between Sancho and Rashford to hound the Chelsea defenders in these opening exchanges.

16:33 , Matt Verri

2 mins: Chelsea straight on the front foot, and they have the match’s first chance.

Hudson-Odoi with a nice reverse pass into the box. Ziyech turns and shoots with his right-foot, comfortable save for De Gea. Had more time than he realised, the Chelsea man.

16:31 , Matt Verri

1 min: Fernandes starting through the middle for United, as Tuchel suspected in his pre-match interview.

Rudiger looks for a long ball over the top towards Alonso, but Lindelof heads it away.

16:30 , Matt Verri

Here we go then... kick-off at Stamford Bridge! Big 90 minutes ahead.

Less than 5 minutes to go...

16:26 , Matt Verri

Players are out onto the pitch. City moved level on points with Chelsea earlier... Thomas Tuchel’s side will be looking to move three points clear again.

16:19 , Matt Verri

After Burnley vs Tottenham was called off due to snow, and Man City vs West Ham had to have half-time extended to clear away snow from the pitch, those at Stamford Bridge will be very pleased to see no such conditions...

(Getty Images)

James Robson at Stamford Bridge

16:19 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s James Robson is in position at Stamford Bridge...

Carrick: I had a good chat with Cristiano

16:02 , Giuseppe Muro

Michael Carrick on his decision to drop Cristiano Ronaldo.

"A few tweaks and changes from the other night, to change things up a bit,” he said. “Cristiano is probably our standout name, but it's just gameplan, ideas. I had a good chat with Cristiano actually, he was great, and we've decided to go like that today. Really looking forward to the game.

"It's a decision just to pick a team, to be honest. I don't think it needs more drama than that. Everyone is fine, all the boys who have come out of the team have been terrific around the place, Cristiano included, fantastic with the boys, supporting them 100 per cent and ready to come on if and when needed.

"We’re happy with the team we’ve picked, for sure. We’ve come here to try and win the game, like we do every single game.”

15:51 , Giuseppe Muro

At Stamford Bridge. Ronaldo benched, but chance for Sancho to build on midweek. Werner starts for Chelsea. #CHEMUN pic.twitter.com/wudeEkPx3V — Malik Ouzia (@MalikOuzia_) November 28, 2021

15:48 , Giuseppe Muro

Chelsea’s captain today..

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

15:42 , Giuseppe Muro

Timo Werner starts for Chelsea. After coming off the bench to score in the midweek 4-0 win over Juventus, the German makes his first start since November 2.

Thomas Tuchel makes three changes, with Werner, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Marcus Alonso all coming into the team.

Chelsea are without the injured N’Golo Kante and Ben Chilwell, while Mateo Kovacic is also missing.

Kante’s absence sees Loftus-Cheek come in alongside Jorginho in midfield, with Alonso replacing Chilwell.

Romelu Lukaku and Kai Havertz are on the bench.

15:40 , Giuseppe Muro

So Cristiano Ronaldo has been left on the bench by Michael Carrick.

The Portuguese is only named among the substitutes as Marcus Rashford leads the line, while Jadon Sancho gets chance to build on his goal against Villarreal in the Champions League in midweek.

Edinson Cavani and Luke Shaw are both missing from the matchday squad, but Fred has been deemed fit enough to start in a midfield that also includes Scott McTominay and Nemanja Matic.

Team news: Ronaldo on the bench

15:31 , Giuseppe Muro

Chelsea XI: Mendy, Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger, James, Alonso, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Ziyech, Hudson-Odoi, Werner.

Subs: Kepa, Christensen, Lukaku, Pulisic, Niguez, Barkley, Mount, Azpilicueta, Havertz.

Man United XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Bailly, Telles, Fred, Matic, McTominay, Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford.

Subs: Henderson, Jones, Ronaldo, Mata, Martial, Greenwood, Lingard, Dalot, Van de Beek.

Prediction

15:17 , Giuseppe Muro

While Chelsea will be strong favourites, it’s not hard to imagine United playing for a draw at best.

Clearly, more needs to come from such a talented group of players but, right now, another big loss against an elite side would be a disaster.

0-0.

15:11 , Giuseppe Muro

Confirmed team news is coming in the next 20 minutes...

15:04 , Giuseppe Muro

With N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic missing today, Ruben Loftus-Cheek could feature again at the base of the Chelsea midfield.

Thomas Tuchel has praised Loftus-Cheek for forcing his way into his plans after finally shaking off a long-term Achilles problem.

“I see the potential and I think he knows about his potential," Tuchel said. "Since he was an academy player, everyone was aware about his potential. But the next step is to show it to everyone. Everybody in the stadium must go home and know how good and how strong Ruben is. That is the next step, to actually put the potential on the street and drive the car as fast as possible.

"This is what he's doing for many weeks, otherwise he would not play, otherwise there would be no chance for him to play, because this is about performance. He deserves to play and he deserved to play some weeks ago. He's in competition with N'Golo Kante, with Jorginho, with Mateo Kovacic and Saul, [Niguez] so he's in one of the toughest competitions for minutes on the pitch.

"But I can only repeat I am still happy with Ruben, he was part of a fantastic performance [against Juventus on Tuesday] and this is what we expect, because we can expect it from him and we will stay very demanding because of his potential."

14:55 , Giuseppe Muro

Micheal Carrick believes the season is still alive for Manchester United, despite the low of the defeat by Watford last weekend and the comprehensive losses against Liverpool and Manchester City.

"There's plenty left in the season, there's no doubt about that," he said in the build-up to today’s game.

"Of course, with where we are in the league and the results we've had, it's frustrating and disappointing, but there's so much left in the season.

"Over time, not just here but other clubs, you have bad spells, sometimes really bad spells, in a season and you can almost have another season within a season when things change. That's form, that's football and confidence, it's how it goes at times. Striving for consistency is always the balance that you want to get. That's the gold standard.

"Who's to say that as a group of players they can't go on a run again? They've proved over the last two or three years that they're more than capable of going on a run and we'll see where that takes us. But you need to take it step by step and start winning games and build momentum. Anything can happen after that."

Head to head history and results

14:37 , Giuseppe Muro

Chelsea wins: 55

Draws: 31

Man United wins: 81

14:29 , Giuseppe Muro

The scene is set. No sign of the snow that we’ve seen at the games at Burnley and Manchester City this afternoon...

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Early team news

14:23 , Giuseppe Muro

While there is hope that Ben Chilwell can play for Chelsea again this season, the left-back will not be available until the New Year at least as a result of knee ligament damage suffered against Juventus.

N’Golo Kante also twisted his knee in midweek and will miss today’s game.

For United, Harry Maguire is suspended but Luke Shaw, Edinson Cavani and Mason Greenwood could all come back into the side.

Raphael Varane and Paul Pogba are still sidelined.

14:11 , Giuseppe Muro

Chelsea trashed Juventus 4-0 in the week, although they will be without Ben Chilwell and N’Golo Kante.

Romelu Lukaku could return following injury in what would be a huge boost for the Blues.

14:08 , Giuseppe Muro

Manchester United are close to appointing Ralf Rangnick as their new interim manager but Michael Carrick will still be in the dugout at Stamford Bridge this afternoon.

Carrick guided United to victory against Villarreal in the Champions League in midweek but getting the better of Thomas Tuchel will not be easy.

Chelsea are top of the Premier League and looking like serious title contenders.

Welcome to Chelsea vs Man United LIVE coverage

12:51 , George Flood

Good afternoon and a very warm welcome to Standard Sport’s latest LIVE Premier League coverage.

Here attentions turn to the highlight of the weekend as leaders Chelsea battle Manchester United in west London.

Kick-off this afternoon is at 4:30pm GMT, so stay tuned for match build-up, all the latest team news and live updates including analysis from James Robson and Malik Ouzia at Stamford Bridge.