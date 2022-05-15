Chelsea FC vs Man City LIVE! Women’s FA Cup final match stream, team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Giuseppe Muro
·3 min read
(The FA via Getty Images)
(The FA via Getty Images)

Chelsea vs Man City LIVE!

The 2022 Women’s FA Cup final pitches the two teams which have claimed each of the last five trophies against each other at Wembley Stadium today.

Emma Hayes’ Chelsea are fresh off their final-day Women’s Super League triumph, which came courtesy of a Sam Kerr-inspired comeback over Manchester United last weekend.

Following disappointment in Europe, the Blues know a league and cup double will mark a very fine season while lifting them past Manchester City in the all-time leaderboard for victories in this competition.

Gareth Taylor’s side have also won the trophy three times, the first only arriving in 2017.

City have become something of cup specialists in recent years and lifted the Conti Cup earlier in the campaign.

That Wembley win over Chelsea could serve as a marker for today’s game, although Chelsea were victorious in both of their WSL meetings by an aggregate score of 5-0.

With kick-off at 2.30pm BST, follow all the match action via Standard Sport’s live blog...

Match updates

  • Kick-off: 2.30pm BST | Wembley Stadium

  • How to watch

  • Early team news

  • Head-to-head record

  • Evening Standard score prediction

Head-to-head record

12:43 , Matt Verri

Chelsea wins: 12

Draws: 6

Man City wins: 11

Not much in it! Emma Hayes’ side have won both matches in the WSL this season, but it was City who come out on top in the League Cup final in March.

Prediction

12:35 , Matt Verri

After a slow start, City have saved their season and have proven they can battle Chelsea on the biggest stage.

Gareth Taylor’s side have been in sensational form in recent months and that may well carry them to Wembley glory this afternoon.

Manchester City to win 2-1.

Early team news

12:28 , Matt Verri

Fran Kirby will be available for the final in a huge boost of Chelsea.

“She’s looked that good in training and it was nice to see a smile on her face. She’s participated in everything,” said the Blues boss.

“At the beginning of the week she was saying ‘let’s see how it goes’. But she’s said ‘I’m fine’ (every time) and she’s been in training all week so I’m over the moon.”

Elsewhere, Hayes is expected to have a fully fit squad from which to choose.

City, meanwhile, welcomed Vicky Losada back to their final game of the season and Jess Park could be in contention to feature.

As things stand, Esme Morgan and Karen Bardsley are doubts.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

How to watch Chelsea vs Manchester City

12:21 , Matt Verri

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on BBC One. Coverage begins at 1:50pm.

Live stream: Both the BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website will provide live streams.

LIVE coverage: Follow all of the action with us right here!

Good afternoon!

10:05 , Matt Verri

Welcome to Standard Sport’s live coverage of the Women’s FA Cup final!

The men delivered a cracker yesterday but let’s hope Chelsea and Manchester City can produce a few more goals at Wembley this afternoon.

Join us for all the build-up, match action and reaction from the crowning moment of the women’s domestic season, with kick-off at 2:30pm BST!

