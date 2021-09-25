Chelsea FC vs Man City: Prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, betting odds today

Chelsea face Manchester City in a huge clash at at Stamford Bridge today.

If Thomas Tuchel records his fourth straight win over Pep Guardiola then Chelsea can move six points clear of City and even at this early stage of the season this could be a pivotal day in the title race.

Chelsea sit top of the table following an imperious start to the season and look ready to mount a serious title challenge under Tuchel.

Defending champions City were held to a 0-0 draw at home by Southampton last weekend but they are only three points back.

In what is a repeat of last season’s Champions League Final, both teams will be out to lay down an early marker against their title rivals.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Chelsea vs Manchester City is scheduled for an 12:30pm BST kick-off at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Where to watch Chelsea vs Manchester City

TV channel: Today’s match will be televised on BT Sport 1, coverage starting at 11:30am.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the website or BT Sport app.

Chelsea vs Manchester City team news

Mason Mount has been ruled out of the game. The England international suffered a minor injury during Wednesday’s Carabao Cup tie with Aston Villa but played on throughout the game and scored a penalty in the shootout.

Edouard Mendy is available again and Thomas Tuchel has confirmed he will start in goal.

City have a number of injury doubts. Aymeric Laporte, John Stones and Rodri have returned to training this week after injury issues but the trio all face late fitness tests. Oleksandr Zinchenko and Ilkay Gundogan are also doubts.

Chelsea vs Manchester City prediction

Chelsea look the real deal and a win would be a huge statement as they bid to take City’s crown.

Chelsea 1-0 Man City

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Chelsea wins: 69

Draws: 40

City wins: 58

Betting odds and tips

Chelsea to win: 17/10

Draw: 11/5

City to win: 9/5

