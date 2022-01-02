Chelsea FC vs Liverpool LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Chelsea vs Liverpool - LIVE!

Stamford Bridge plays host to what is effectively a Premier League title eliminator this afternoon.

Chelsea and Liverpool are desperately trying to hang on to the coattails of relentless leaders Manchester City, who opened up an 11-point gap at the summit with their 11th straight win at Arsenal yesterday.

The Blues currently occupy second place despite a last-gasp draw with Brighton to finish 2021, though their opponents - who have a game in hand on both their title rivals - are only a point behind in third.

Both sides have seen their build-up to this huge showdown severely disrupted, with Romelu Lukaku dropped entirely by Thomas Tuchel.

Chelsea’s record signing outlined his frustrations at the club during an explosive interview recorded in mid-December that only aired this week and his manager has not taken the criticism lightly.

As for Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp confirmed three more unnamed Covid-19 cases in his squad on Friday and will be absent himself today due to a suspected positive test.

Assistant boss Pep Lijnders will lead the Reds instead as they look to secure a third straight top-flight away win against Chelsea.

Chelsea vs Liverpool latest news

Kick-off time: 4.30pm GMT, Stamford Bridge

How to watch: Sky Sports

Chelsea team news: Lukaku dropped entirely after interview

Liverpool team news: Alisson, Matip and Firmino out with Covid

Klopp absent after suspected positive test

Prediction: Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool

16:16 , Matt Verri

Just under 15 minutes to go until kick-off.

Positive Covid tests, big players giving explosive interviews.... both teams will be glad to just get this match underway!

Tuchel on leaving Lukaku out

16:10 , Matt Verri

The Chelsea manager has explained his decision to drop Lukaku from the squad this afternoon.

“It became too noisy, and so close to the match,” Tuchel told the 5th Stand app. “So I decided to protect the preparation of the match and that is why he [Lukaku] is out.

“Of course we have spoken, we have spoken twice and he has spoken to the lead players and after that we had to realise it’s too close to the match and it’s too big.

“We need to protect the preparation of the match. We have a big match to play and we need full focus, which is anyway hard to get even with this decision, but it is, in my opinion, easier.

“For sure it was a difficult decision to take but in my opinion it is the one to take.”

Pep Lijnders in charge this afternoon

16:07 , Matt Verri

Pep Lijnders on pre-match interview duties today, as he leads Liverpool in Klopp’s absence. Here’s what he’s had to say...

“Jurgen is showing mild symptoms - but he is Jurgen - he gives everyone positive vibes and energy from home,” Lijnders said.

“He is a top manager - the team is prepared and well drilled. Hopefully the team can still perform.

“We don’t come here with excuses - we come here to attack the game with hunger. This is a final - we don’t make excuses - we want to make it a special game.”

Sign off in style?

16:02 , Matt Verri

Last match for Sadio Mane and Mo Salah this afternoon, before they head off to Cameroon for the Africa Cup of Nations.

It’s going to be a tough month ahead for Liverpool without them, so they’ll want to make the most of the last match with the dangerous duo.

How it stands...

15:54 , Matt Verri

After their last-gasp win over Arsenal yesterday, things are looking good for Man City at the top of the table.

Pep Guardiola’s side are 11 points clear of Chelsea in second, having played a game more than the Blues. Liverpool are a point further back, but they have two games in hand over City.

In short, both sides really could do with a win this afternoon!

James Robson at Stamford Bridge

15:49 , Matt Verri

Lukaku has some making up to do...

15:43 , Matt Verri

Consider Tuchel named two goalkeepers on the bench against Wolves two weeks ago. Now he’s leaving a fit and scoring Lukaku out of the squad entirely.

15:38 , Matt Verri

With James and Chilwell both out, it’s Azpilicueta and Alonso as the wing-backs for Chelsea this afternoon. They’re tasked with keeping Mane and Salah quiet - the Liverpool pair will want to leave for the Africa Cup of Nations on a high.

Tuchel goes with Kante and Kovacic as the midfield pairing, with Jorginho on the bench.

For Liverpool, Kelleher starts in goal for only the second time in the Premier League this season, with Alisson out. Konate partners Van Dijk in Matip’s absence, while it’s Henderson and Milner alongside Fabinho in midfield.

Plenty of experience on show for both sides...

Visitors have arrived...

15:34 , Matt Verri

Chelsea team

15:32 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Mendy, Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Kante, Kovacic, Alonso, Mount, Havertz, Pulisic

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Jorginho, Saul, Barkley, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Sarr, Vale, Hall

Liverpool team

15:30 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Fabinho, Henderson, Milner; Salah, Jota, Mane.

Subs: Adrian, Pitaluga, Keita, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Beck, Williams, Morton

Stage is set...

15:23 , Matt Verri

Liverpool confirm positive Covid tests

15:16 , Matt Verri

Alisson, Joel Matip and Roberto Firmino are the three Liverpool players who have tested positive for Covid in the build-up to the match, and so won’t be available to face Chelsea.

Klopp confirmed that the Reds had three cases, but the club have now revealed the players who will be missing.

A statement said: “The trio will play no part in the fixture at Stamford Bridge and are now isolating.

“It follows news Jürgen Klopp will not be present at the encounter after also registering a suspected positive test.

“All other members of the Reds’ playing squad have subsequently been tested and received negative results.”

Souness not impressed with Lukaku

15:15 , Matt Verri

Speaking on Sky Sports ahead of this afternoon’s match, Graeme Souness slammed Romelu Lukaku for the interview he gave, which has resulted in the striker being dropped.

“I can’t tell you something worse that a player could do at this moment in their season,” Souness said.

“We’ve played the game, you’re trying to understand how a player could get his head where it’s been to come out with such a ridiculous and damaging statement.”

You can read more on what Souness had to say right here.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

15:10 , Matt Verri

Team news to come in about 20 minutes.

We know Lukaku won’t be involved for Chelsea, but as ever with the number of positive Covid cases in the Premier League, it’s very difficult to predict teams with any certainty.

All will soon be revealed...

Tuchel: Chelsea must ‘stand up’ to Liverpool’s energy

14:58 , Matt Verri

The Chelsea boss believes his side’s energy will be crucial this afternoon, as they look to get 2022 off to a winning start.

“When you face teams from Jurgen, Dortmund or Liverpool, you know what you’ll get,” Tuchel told Chelsea’s official website.

“Energy, commitment, and a lot of quality. You have to stand up against this energy.

“Of course it’s a big match - second and third against each other. We will be ready for Sunday, and we need every single spectator at top level to create an atmosphere where it’s possible maybe to overachieve and beat Liverpool.

Last time they met...

14:49 , Matt Verri

The two teams faced each other early in the season at Anfield, back in August.

It finished 1-1, with Chelsea producing an impressive rearguard effort as they played the entire second-half with ten men.

Kai Havertz put the visitors in front, but Reece James was sent off for handball just before half-time and Mo Salah scored from the spot.

Liverpool had 24 shots in the match as they threw everything at the Blues... but Thomas Tuchel’s side came away from it with a hard-fought point.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Standard Sport’s prediction

14:39 , Matt Verri

A loss here would likely be a hammer blow for either side’s title ambitions, so it seems reasonable to expect a relatively cagey affair.

Chelsea have certainly not been near their best in recent weeks, but Liverpool struggled themselves last time out against Leicester.

Both sides will be desperate for the three points to close the gap to Man City, but it would be no surprise to see a draw at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp won’t be on the touchline...

14:31 , Matt Verri

Liverpool will be without their manager for this afternoon’s clash at Stamford Bridge after Jurgen Klopp registered a suspected positive Covid test.

The German is isolating with mild symptoms, and assistant coach Pep Lijnders will lead the team against Chelsea instead.

The Reds announced on Saturday that they have no further fresh cases among the playing squad beyond the three Klopp already announced, but added that three backroom staff members have now tested positive.

(Getty Images)

Liverpool team news

14:23 , Matt Verri

Jurgen Klopp has not named the three Liverpool players who have tested positive for Covid.

The visitors will definitely be without injured duo Thiago Alcantara and Takumi Minamino, who missed the 1-0 defeat at Leicester with muscle soreness. Andy Roberton is still suspended so Kostas Tsimikas will continue at left-back.

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita are available for what is likely to be the final time before they head off to the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Divock Origi, Adrian, Harvey Elliott and Nat Phillips are all out.

Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Fabinho, Henderson, Keita; Salah, Jota, Mane.

(Getty Images)

Chelsea team news

14:15 , Matt Verri

Romelu Lukaku will not be in Chelsea’s match day squad this afternoon, following an explosive interview in which he revealed his frustrations at the club.

Thomas Tuchel admitted he was ‘not happy’ with the situation and he has taken the decision to drop the striker entirely. You can read more about that here.

The news is more positive regarding Thiago Silva and Timo Werner, who have both returned to full training to ease the club’s injury crisis.

Chelsea are still waiting for scan results to determine how long Reece James will be out after he suffered a hamstring injury in the 1-1 draw with Brighton, but a six to eight-week timeline has been suggested.

Andreas Christensen was also forced off against Brighton and is expected to be out, but N’Golo Kante is fit again after re-injuring his knee against Aston Villa on Boxing Day.

Chelsea predicted XI: Mendy; Silva, Chalobah, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Kante, Jorginho, Alonso; Mount, Werner, Havertz

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

How to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool

14:08 , Matt Verri

TV channel: Today’s game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HD. Build-up will start straight after the Brentford vs Aston Villa match.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will also be able to watch the action unfold online via Sky Go.

Welcome to Chelsea vs Liverpool LIVE coverage

14:01 , George Flood

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of what is essentially a Premier League title eliminator in west London today.

The loser of today’s huge clash between Chelsea and Liverpool will surely be out of the race as both sides bid desperately to keep runaway leaders Manchester City in sight.

City are now 11 points clear after registering their 11th consecutive win thanks to Rodri’s last-gasp goal at Arsenal yesterday.

Chelsea’s plans for this game were heavily disrupted by Romelu Lukaku’s explosive interview with Sky Sports in Italy that was conducted in mid-December but only aired on Thursday, in which he expressed his frustration with the club and manager Thomas Tuchel.

(ES Composite)

Tuchel has reacted strongly by dropping the Blues’ record signing completely from today’s match day squad.

As for Liverpool, assistant manager Pep Lijnders leads the team with Jurgen Klopp absent due to a suspected positive Covid-19 test.

Kick-off today is at 4:30pm GMT, so stay tuned for all the latest match build-up, team news, Lukaku fallout and live updates, including expert analysis from James Robson at Stamford Bridge.