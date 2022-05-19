Chelsea FC vs Leicester LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Chelsea vs Leicester - LIVE!

Thomas Tuchel’s side return to Premier League action this evening safe in the knowledge they are assured of a place in next season’s Champions League.

While that should perhaps be the least Chelsea should expect this late into the season, recent results have been disappointing and their final two games of the campaign provide a real chance to end a turbulent season on a relative high.

First up is Leicester, who while certainly talented, have little to play for.

With the Todd Boehly era dawning, a big performance against Brendan Rodgers’ side would help lift the mood somewhat following last week’s FA Cup loss to Liverpool.

Andreas Christensen misses out after pulling out of the FA Cup final and appears set to make his Chelsea exit under a cloud. After the weekend, Mason Mount is also dropped with Hakim Ziyech a partner for Romelu Lukaku and Christian Pulisic in attack.

Relegated Watford are next to visit the Bridge, meaning Tuchel has a real chance to put two big wins together and at least give the supporters something to smile about for what is left of the season.

Both Thiago Silva and Christian Pulisic make their 50th Premier League starts tonight!

Romelu Lukaku has scored three goals in his last two Premier League appearances, having netted just two in 20 before this. The Belgian is looking to score in three consecutive Premier League games for the first time since September 2017 for Manchester United.

Thomas Tuchel has opened up on Andreas Christensen’s late decision to pull out of the FA Cup final.

The Denmark defender informed Chelsea’s manager that he was not available for Saturday’s clash with Liverpool at Wembleyon the morning of the game, despite not suffering from any injuries.

Tuchel revealed it is not the first time Christensen had declared himself not ready to play – and could not confirm if the player had made his final appearance for club, with just two games remaining of the season.

Christensen will join Barcelona as a free agent in the summer – and is a doubt for Thursday’s game against Leicester and Sunday’s season finale against Watford.

Tuchel said: “I’m not sure yet if he is involved tomorrow and on the weekend.

“Andreas came in the morning of the match to inform me, speak to me. He told me he was not ready to play the match, to start the match and be on the bench. He had his reasons. They will stay private and confidential.

“It was not the first time as you can see over the last weeks that we had some of the same situations. That’s why he did not play regularly over the last weeks.

(Getty Images)

A look at our line-up at Stamford Bridge 📝

#CheLei pic.twitter.com/ICihQv7m3Z — Leicester City (@LCFC) May 19, 2022

Tuchel tells his players: Finishing in the top three is important

18:55 , Jonathan Gorrie

Thomas Tuchel has spent this week impressing on his players the importance of a top-three finish.

It may sound like scant consolation after the heartbreak of Saturday’s FA Cup Final shoot-out defeat to Liverpool. But the German is determined to find tangible evidence of progress in his first full season in charge.

Among the pre-season targets laid out by Roman Abramovich was closing the gap at the top of the table. And while Tuchel will not be answerable to the Russian this summer, his conversations with new owner, Todd Boehly, will be more comfortable if he can show clear signs of improvement.

Not that there is any suggestion the American plans to replace his manager. On the contrary, he has spoken privately of what an “amazing” talent he considers Tuchel to be.

You can read Tuchel’s full quotes here.

(Getty Images)

Conor Gallagher AND Armando Broja will get a chance at Chelsea

18:49 , Jonathan Gorrie

Thomas Tuchel says Armando Broja and Conor Gallagher will both have chances to prove themselves in pre-season.

The Chelsea duo have impressed on loan at Southampton and Crystal Palace respectively this season, doing so at the best possible time for their Stamford Bridge careers.

With the takeover saga dragging on and the club behind on their recruitment process heading into the first summer transfer window of the post-Roman Abramovich era, turning to internal solutions might be something Tuchel is forced to do.

Broja has scored six goals for Southampton in what has been a promising breakthrough campaign and, given Romelu Lukaku’s struggles since his return to the club, could feasibly play a role through the middle of Tuchel’s attack next season.

Gallagher, meanwhile, has broken into the England set-up after an array of energetic performances for Palace this season and could help further pad out the options in midfield, particularly as Mateo Kovacic has consistently struggled with injury.

You can read Tuchel’s full quotes here.

(Getty Images)

Ten years to the day: Chelsea’s greatest ever night

18:46 , Jonathan Gorrie

Ten years ago today! 😍 pic.twitter.com/LpVbE5PvsQ — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 19, 2022

Brendan Rodgers: Chelsea are the best side my Leicester team have played this season

18:35 , Jonathan Gorrie

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has backed Chelsea to be one of the Champions League’s leading forces next season.

While Thomas Tuchel’s side were touted as potential rivals to Manchester City and Liverpool before the start of the season, the German has seen his Premier League title challenge collapse.

Injuries to key players such as Ben Chilwell and Reece James came at the worst possible time and, more recently, the Chelsea boss has admitted all of the uncertainty hanging over the club amid their takeover saga was causing a distraction.

Still, reaching both domestic finals and finishing third behind two of the greatest teams English football can hardly been seen a disappointment, albeit with the caveat that Chelsea were looking like genuine challengers up until the frantic festive schedule.

Champions League winners in 2021, their defence came to an end at the quarter-final stage, although even that defeat came down to fine margins with Real Madrid - as they so often do - producing a stirring comeback inside the Santiago Bernabeu.

Rodgers, who worked at Stamford Bridge as a coach earlier in his career, hailed Chelsea as the “best team” his Leicester side had played this season and backed them to challenge in Europe next season.

You can read Rodgers’ full quotes here.

(PA)

Thomas Tuchel’s future lies at Chelsea

18:21 , Jonathan Gorrie

Thomas Tuchel has told Todd Boehly he wants to break the dominance of Manchester City and Liverpool - and the Chelsea manager has made it clear he needs the American to back his Stamford Bridge rebuild.

Tuchel is planning an overhaul this summer, with Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen walking away as free agents, while Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso could also go. The German admits that has forced him to rethink his transfer plans.

Loanees Armando Broja and Levi Colwill will be given the chance to force their way into his thoughts, while Conor Gallagher will be immediately thrust into the first-team squad after his outstanding season at Crystal Palace.

But Tuchel knows he needs to sign top-class talent, with Sevilla’s Jules Kounde in line to be the first signing once Boehly’s takeover is complete.

You can read more from James Robson here.

(Getty Images)

Leicester hope to have Nampalys Mendy fit after illness although Ricardo Pereira, Ryan Bertrand, Wilfried Ndidi and Hamza Choudhury look set to miss out.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Thomas Tuchel revealed on Wednesday his uncertainty over whether Andreas Christensen will play again this season having asked not to feature in the FA Cup final.

Timo Werner pulled up ahead of the defeat to Liverpool with an injury and is out of this game, while Kai Havertz is a doubt following his late withdrawal due to a hamstring complaint. A question mark also hangs over Mateo Kovacic due to his ankle injury.

Ben Chilwell returned to first-team training on Tuesday but will not make this match, along with Callum Hudson-Odoi.

(Getty Images)

TV channel: The match will not be televised live in the UK after Sky Sports opted to show Aston Villa’s game against Burnley.

Live blog: You can nonetheless follow all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog, with James Robson at the ground to provide expert analysis.

(The FA via Getty Images)

Good evening and welcome to Standard Sport's LIVE match coverage of Chelsea's Premier League meeting with Leicester.

Kick-off from Stamford Bridge is at 8pm BST.

Kick-off from Stamford Bridge is at 8pm BST.