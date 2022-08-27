Chelsea FC vs Leicester LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Chelsea FC vs Leicester - LIVE!

Chelsea look to get things back on track this afternoon as they host Leicester in the Premier League The Blues were hammered by Leeds last time out at Elland Road, with Kalidou Koulibaly’s late red card in that match meaning he is suspended, and a much-improved display is desperately needed.

It is the team’s second match at Stamford Bridge this season, the first that ill-tempered draw against Tottenham when there was more frustration as an impressive performance was not rewarded with three points. Thomas Tuchel’s side sit 12th in the table after a stumbling start to the season.

Leicester, who have just one point from their opening three games, are weakened by the fact Wesley Fofana will once again not be involved. The centre-back is on the verge of joining Chelsea after the two clubs verbally agreed a fee of £70million plus add-ons, with the Blues set to finally get their man. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!

Chelsea vs Leicester latest news

Kick-off: 3pm BST, Stamford Bridge

How to watch: Not on TV in UK

Chelsea team news: Koulibaly suspended, Kante injured

Leicester team news: Fofana not involved

Prediction: Chelsea 2-0 Leicester

Chelsea FC - Leicester City FC

Chelsea team news

12:42 , Matt Verri

Chelsea will be missing N’Golo Kante, who Thomas Tuchel has stated will be out for around four weeks.

Mateo Kovacic is set to return to the squad with a potential cameo role confirmed for the Croatian midfielder.

Kalidou Koulibaly is banned after his red card against Leeds, which should see Ben Chilwell start as Marc Cucurella steps into the back three.

Kai Havertz has been struggling of late, which could see Armando Broja given a chance. Conor Gallagher may lose his place in midfield.

Predicted Chelsea XI: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Cucurella; James, Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Chilwell; Mount, Havertz, Sterling.

How to watch Chelsea vs Leicester

12:34 , Matt Verri

TV channel and live stream: The match will not be televised live in the UK, with highlights available later on Match of the Day.

Live blog: Good news though - you can follow all the action right here with ius!

Good afternoon!

12:27 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage as Chelsea host Leicester in the Premier League!

It was a miserable defeat at Elland Road last time out for the Blues - big improvement needed. Leicester have been really poor themselves though, sitting 19th in the table.

We’ll have all the latest build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 3pm BST from Stamford Bridge.