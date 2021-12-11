Chelsea FC vs Leeds: Prediction, team news, kick off time, TV, live stream, h2h for Premier League today

Chelsea face Leeds at Stamford Bridge this weekend (ES Composite)

Chelsea will hope to arrest their alarming recent slump when they host Leeds in the Premier League today.

The Blues were previously sitting pretty at the top-flight summit but have now slipped to third behind both Manchester City and Liverpool after a last-gasp London derby defeat at West Ham that followed frustrating draws with Manchester United and Burnley and an unconvincing win at Watford.

Their bid to retain their Champions League crown now looks set to get much harder too after a wild 3-3 draw with Zenit in Saint Petersburg on Wednesday saw them finish as runners-up behind Juventus in Group H.

Chelsea are suddenly leaking goals at an unprecedented rate under Thomas Tuchel and throwing away leads, prompting their previously contented manager to publicly criticise his team’s attitude and focus.

However, they will be favourites to get back on track against a Leeds team that have won only three of their 15 league matches so far this term under Marcelo Bielsa, but put six points between themselves and the relegation zone with a three-match unbeaten run that has included draws with Brighton and Brentford and a win over Crystal Palace.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Chelsea vs Leeds is scheduled for a 3pm GMT kick-off on Saturday December 11, 2021.

The match will take place at Stamford Bridge in west London.

Where to watch Chelsea vs Leeds

Due to English football’s 3pm blackout restrictions, today’s game will not be available to watch live in the UK.

However, highlights will be available later that night on Match of the Day, which starts at 10:30pm on BBC One.

You can also follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE match blog, with James Robson at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea vs Leeds team news

Chelsea are light on numbers in midfield with Mateo Kovacic having tested positive for Covid-19 just a day after returning to full training following an eight-match layoff with a hamstring injury.

Jorginho missed the draw against Zenit with back pain, while Tuchel does not know when N’Golo Kante will be ready to return from a knee injury and Ruben Loftus-Cheek was injured during the warm-up in Russia.

Ben Chilwell (knee) is a long-term absentee, while Trevoh Chalobah has been sidelined of late with a hamstring injury.

Leeds will be without star midfielder Kalvin Phillips, who may undergo surgery on a shoulder injury that has been affecting him since the end of last season as he also spends time out with hamstring trouble.

Captain Liam Cooper and striker Patrick Bamford also suffered hamstring injuries against Brentford and won’t face Chelsea, while Rodrigo has an ongoing heel problem.

Pascal Struijk is fit again and Robin Koch has recovered from a pelvic injury, though the latter has also been ill for the last 10 days and will only resume training this weekend.

Chelsea probable team: Mendy; Christensen, Silva, Rudiger; James, Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Alonso; Mount, Lukaku, Werner

Chelsea vs Leeds prediction

Tuchel has made his anger at Chelsea’s recent performances crystal clear and will be demanding a reaction here.

While the hosts are still being beset by injury woes, Leeds also have several key players missing and have only won once on the road in the Premier League all season.

While Bielsa’s men have picked up of late, they are likely to find the going very tough at the Bridge, where Chelsea have only lost once this term.

Chelsea to win 2-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Premier League only

Chelsea wins: 9

Leeds wins: 8

Draws: 9

