Chelsea FC vs Leeds LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Chelsea vs Leeds LIVE!

After disappointing performances against West Ham and Zenit St Petersburg, Chelsea need to bounce back quickly when Leeds visit Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have dropped to third in the Premier League and need a result to get back on track as they bid to keep pace at the top with title rivals Manchester City and Liverpool.

Chelsea are suddenly leaking goals and throwing away leads which has prompted manager Thomas Tuchel to publicly criticise his team’s attitude and focus.

Tuchel expects the European champions to respond against Leeds, who will be missing a key trio Patrick Bamford, Kalvin Phillips and Liam Cooper.

Is this just a blip for Chelsea, who looked so strong in the opening months of the season? Or will they fall behind Liverpool and Manchester City ahead of the busy festive period?

With kick-off at 3pm GMT, follow all the action with James Robson at Stamford Bridge and Matt Verri.

14:15 , Giuseppe Muro

So Tuchel makes seven changes for Chelsea.

Loftus-Cheek and Jorginho back in midfield. Havertz leads the attack with Mount and Werner.

LEEDS LINEUP

14:04 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Meslier, Shackleton, Ayling, Llorente, Firpo, Forshaw, Raphinha, Dallas, Roberts, Harrison, James

Subs: Klaesson, Gelhardt, Cresswell, Drameh, Summerville, McKinstry, Klich, McCarron, Jenkins

CHELSEA LINEUP

14:00 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger, James, Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Alonso, Mount, Havertz, Werner

Subs: Kepa, Christensen, Sarr, Barkley, Saul, Hudson-Odoi, Pulisic, Ziyech, Lukaku

13:51 , Giuseppe Muro

Team news is coming in the next 10 minutes...

13:44 , Giuseppe Muro

Thomas Tuchel has insisted there is no need to panic, despite seeing his team relinquish top spot in the Premier League and in their Champions League group in the space of two games.

In the build up to today’s game, he said: “For me it’s more about the last three games, the Watford game, the West Ham game and the Zenit game.

“The way we played was the first time we had the feeling we were not ready to play the game in Watford and match the intensity right from the start. We escaped nevertheless, we managed to win, to grow at least into the game on an acceptable level.

“I think it’s still a matter of details, still a matter of small things, and not to worry about the big picture.

“The performances are not horrible, the performances are not bad. They are in some moments average, and average looks kind of horrible when you play and work for Chelsea.

“This can happen, and it’s good that it feels like this because we want to compete on the highest level.

“I have the feeling we dropped from good performances to normal, average performances when we lead. This is very unusual for us and this should not become common.

“We’ve learned now, hopefully, twice from experience, and we have the chance to prove it now.”

13:36 , Giuseppe Muro

Jorginho has eased Chelsea’s injury problems by declaring himself fit for today’s game.

But Thomas Tuchel revealed the midfielder will have to play through the pain barrier against Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

And that could be particularly testing for the Italy international after his manager warned his players they will be pushed to their physical limits by Leeds.

“I expect intensity,” said Tuchel of the challenge that lies ahead of Chelsea. “I expect runs, man-marking in your opponents’ half.

“We need to be strong individually, need to be very strong in connections of two-three players. This is how we can impose our quality. This is what you need to do against his teams, against Leeds.

“It will not stop until you are in the shower so we need to be ready for that from first to last minute.”

13:25 , Giuseppe Muro

The scene outside Stamford Bridge...

Head to head (h2h) history and results

13:21 , Giuseppe Muro

Premier League only

Chelsea wins: 9

Leeds wins: 8

Draws: 9

Standard Sport prediction

13:12 , Giuseppe Muro

Tuchel has made his anger at Chelsea’s recent performances crystal clear and will be demanding a reaction here.

While the hosts are still being beset by injury woes, Leeds also have several key players missing and have only won once on the road in the Premier League all season.

While Bielsa’s men have picked up of late, they are likely to find the going very tough at the Bridge, where Chelsea have only lost once this term.

Chelsea 2-0 Leeds.

13:03 , Giuseppe Muro

Leeds will be without star midfielder Kalvin Phillips, who may undergo surgery on a shoulder injury that has been affecting him since the end of last season as he also spends time out with hamstring trouble.

Captain Liam Cooper and striker Patrick Bamford also suffered hamstring injuries against Brentford and won’t face Chelsea, while Rodrigo has an ongoing heel problem.

Pascal Struijk is fit again and Robin Koch has recovered from a pelvic injury, though the latter has also been ill for the last 10 days and will only resume training this weekend.

Early team news

12:56 , Giuseppe Muro

Reece James will be reverted to wing-back against Leeds, with Jorginho available to return to midfield for Chelsea.

Thomas Tuchel is still coping with an extensive injury list, which sees N’Golo Kante, Trevoh Chalobah and Ben Chilwell ruled out, while Mateo Kovacic is isolating with Covid.

Jorginho has struggled with back and hip problems in recent weeks and will play through the pain barrier, Tuchel confirmed.

James was deployed in midfield in the 3-3 draw with Zenit St Petersburg on Wednesday to help cover Chelsea’s injuries, but with Jorginho likely to partner Ruben Loftus-Cheek, he will be back in his favoured position.

12:46 , Giuseppe Muro

TV channel: With the game kicking off at 3pm, fans will be unable to watch it live due to the blackout across English football at that particular time.

Highlights: Fans can watch highlights on Match of the Day, which broadcasts on BBC One at 10.30pm on Saturday.

12:40 , Giuseppe Muro

Good afternoon!

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of today’s Premier League clash between Chelsea and Leeds.

We’ll have all the team news and build-up ahead of an 3pm kick-off at Stamford Bridge.