Chelsea FC 0-0 Fulham LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Chelsea return to action for the first time in almost two weeks as they welcome Fulham to Stamford Bridge tonight. The two sides met in the Premier League last month with Fulham coming out on top, so Graham Potter’s side will be keen for some revenge.

Joao Felix is still serving a suspension after being sent off in that match, but there is still a fresh feel to the Chelsea lineup. Mykhailo Mudryk makes his first start after impressing off the bench against Liverpool, while Enzo Fernandez is straight into the starting XI just 48 hours after completing his £107million move.

As for Fulham, victory would lift them up to sixth in the table for now and just five points off the Champions League places. They have though lost both Premier League matches since that win over Chelsea. Follow all the action with our LIVE blog below, featuring expert analysis from Nizaar Kinsella at the ground.

Chelsea vs Fulham latest news

Kick-off: 8pm GMT, Stamford Bridge

How to watch: Sky Sports Main Event

Chelsea team news: Fernandez and Mudryk start

Fulham team news: Mitrovic leads the line

Standard Sport prediction: Chelsea 1-0 Fulham

Chelsea FC 0 - 0 Fulham FC

Nizaar Kinsella at Stamford Bridge

20:34 , Matt Verri

Chelsea have not been great and that means the defence has been under pressure.

Thiago Silva, as usual, has been exceptional. No post World Cup hangover for him which is credit to him after the disappointment of a career.

20:33 , Matt Verri

32 mins: That’s a chance though!

Mount finds space and plays a great ball across the face of goal. Ream gets a slight flick on it and that’s enough to force Havertz to stretch a bit more - sends it well over the bar.

20:32 , Matt Verri

31 mins: Gallagher caught by Mitrovic, Pereira then goes straight through Fernandez. Fulham more than happy for this to remain a scrappy game.

Fernandez and the Chelsea centre-backs seeing plenty of the ball, but they can’t find the ball through midfield. Chelsea basically playing in a horseshoe, wide and then back.

20:29 , Matt Verri

29 mins: Finally a bit of space opens up for Chelsea, but it’s Mount breaking on the left rather than Mudryk.

Mount cuts inside and looks to spread it wide to Ziyech, not enough on the pass though and Robinson can just about cut it out. That was a real chance for the Blues.

Nizaar Kinsella at Stamford Bridge

20:27 , Matt Verri

Benoit Badiashile is the pick of the new signings with his powerful but composed defending. Mykhailo Mudryk hasn’t quite sparkled as he did at Anfield and Enzo Fernandez has been steady but unremarkable so far.

Chelsea look a bit better than recent weeks but not by a lot. A slight improvement in fluidity going forward but still can’t pick out the final ball. Fulham look every bit their equal.

20:25 , Matt Verri

25 mins: Big save!

Palhinha pounces on a loose pass and fizzes the ball into Pereira. He’s 20 yards out, strikes a great effort at goal and Kepa parries it behind. Strong hand.

Corner is flicked on by Tete at the near post, loops harmlessly wide though.

20:24 , Matt Verri

24 mins: James’ cross charged down, Chelsea will have their first corner of the night.

Ziyech swings it in, headed out by Ream. Gallagher nods it back to Ziyech but he knows full well the offside flag is coming as he dinks the ball over the top. And it does.

20:22 , Matt Verri

22 mins: That’s not a great tackle at all. Palhinha, not for the first time tonight, slides in... this time he doesn’t get it right.

Catches Mount as he comes in from behind, that’s a yellow card for the Fulham midfielder. Mitrovic trying his best to join his team-mate in the book, judging by the constant moaning.

20:21 , Matt Verri

20 mins: Silva skips out the midfielder and floats a brilliant ball over the top, Havertz flicks it first time at goal but Leno sticks out a leg to deny him.

And then the offside flag goes up, wouldn’t have counted anyway. Would have been very tight had that gone to VAR.

There’s then a solid 30 seconds of both sides giving the ball away at every possible opportunity. Really messy.

20:19 , Matt Verri

19 mins: Mount with a shot from distance, blocked. Rebound nearly spins into Havertz’s path as Ream lets it bounce, but the defender gets back to clear.

Fernandez dropping deeper and deeper to get on the ball - Chelsea finding it very difficult to pass through midfield.

20:17 , Matt Verri

17 mins: Ziyech starting to get more and more involved on the right wing.

The usual trick of cutting inside onto his left foot and whipping a cross towards the back post, Leno reads it though and is off his line to claim with Mudryk lurking.

20:14 , Matt Verri

14 mins: Mudryk nearly gets on the end of a Gallagher cross, just too much on it. Can’t be a great pass if Mudryk can’t catch up, he’s got ridiculous pace.

Ziyech then less than impressed as the throw-in goes Fulham’s way - no sign of the Chelsea winger being annoyed that he’s still at the club. His move to PSG fell through late on deadline day.

20:11 , Matt Verri

11 mins: Great play from Willian, skips past a couple of Chelsea players. Lays it back, dangerous cross comes in and Silva turns it behind for a corner.

Fernandez has the task of marking Mitrovic. Best of luck.

Taken short by Fulham, eventually Pereira looks to whip it in but that’s charged down. Fernandez and Mitrovic both ended up on the floor in the middle, wrestling each other.

20:09 , Matt Verri

9 mins: That’s a real chance for Chelsea, they should make more of it.

Space opens up for Mount after a one-two with Havertz, and Mudryk is flying into space ahead of him. He’s clean through on goal if Mount gets the pass right, Tete gets back to intercept though.

Nizaar Kinsella at Stamford Bridge

20:09 , Matt Verri

Chelsea are playing 4-3-3 with Enzo Fernandez holding and Conor Gallagher and Mason Mount pushing forward as eights on either side.

Mudryk left of the front three in his favoured position, Havertz central striker and Hakim Ziyech is wide right.

20:07 , Matt Verri

7 mins: Bit of a scare there for the Blues.

Robinson picks the ball up on the halfway line, flies past first Ziyech and then James. It’s then a heavy touch from the Fulham left-back though, can’t keep the ball in play as he looks to cut it back into the box.

20:04 , Matt Verri

4 mins: Chelsea look sharp when they do play the ball forward.

Gallagher flicks it through to Mount, who slides it wide to Mudryk. Cuts inside onto his right foot, opts for the reverse pass to Mount instead of a shot and he doesn’t quite get it right.

Bit more direct at the other end of the pitch, Tete with an early cross. Mitrovic can’t get on the end of it.

20:03 , Matt Verri

2 mins: Fulham pressing right up the pitch in the opening minutes, not letting Chelsea play their way out.

They win it back though, Fernandez’s first involvement is pinging a ball out for James. Willian does well to track the full-back and close him down.

KICK-OFF!

20:00 , Matt Verri

Underway at Stamford Bridge - brilliant atmosphere in west London!

Here we go!

19:56 , Matt Verri

Teams are in the tunnel, kick-off coming up very shortly.

Fulham have had a great season so far, though they’ve lost their last two Premier League matches. Those were against Newcastle and Tottenham.

Chelsea not in impressive form at all, but this does feel like a fresh start for them.

Nizaar Kinsella at Stamford Bridge

19:51 , Matt Verri

Cesar Azpilicueta was presented with a memento ahead of the match after making his 500th appearance for Chelsea, the first foreign player to reach that milestone.

Chelsea also paid tribute to Jorginho who moved to Arsenal on deadline day.

Can Chelsea make a top-four charge?

19:47 , Matt Verri

Arsenal and Manchester City look to have two of the Champions League spots wrapped up.

Manchester United will fancy their chances of finishing in the top four too, leaving Newcastle and Tottenham among those battling for the final spot.

Chelsea and Liverpool have a lot of ground to make up in the next few months.

Carragher: Chelsea spending is staggering

19:44 , Matt Verri

Jamie Carragher believes Chelsea “need” to get back to challenging for the Premier League to justify their huge spending under Todd Boehly.

“It’s about them developing [those signings], producing the team over the next few years and getting the success that they’ve had over the last 10-15 years under a different owner,” Carragher tells Sky Sports.

“That’s what they need to get back to. When you have this kind of outlay on players, you have to be at the top and challenging for big trophies.

“That won’t happen this season. When you look at it, it’s absolutely staggering. But when you look at some of the names, we’re talking about some of the best and most exciting young footballers in Europe.”

Warm-up time...

19:38 , Matt Verri

Boehly spending to continue?

19:34 , Matt Verri

Chelsea are planning a clear-out of players to help fund another round of big spending in the summer.

The Blues have spent over £500million this season, including more than £300m in January, but new owners Todd Boehly and Clearlake are ready to sanction another spending spree for next season, with a new goalkeeper and striker high on the agenda. They could also target a midfielder and another central defender.

Chelsea’s main focus has been the January window so little progress has been made over goalkeeper targets, though Brentford No1 David Raya is likely to come under consideration. The Blues have already agreed a deal worth around £50m to sign RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku but are weighing up whether to target another front man.

Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Conor Gallagher, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Kalidou Koulibaly and Edouard Mendy head a group of players who could be sold.

Ziyech, Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek and Gallagher were all floated for a potential sale in January and are likely to be allowed to leave.

Read the full story on that here

The Chelsea boss on a busy month!

19:28 , Matt Verri

🔹 "We've tried to sign players of a certain profile."

🔹 "We're excited for the challenge."



Graham Potter on #CFC's January transfer business...

Fresh start for Cehslea

19:23 , Matt Verri

Tonight represents a chance for Chelsea to change the narrative around their season, writes Nizaar Kinsella.

The Blues will kick-off in 10th place, but the outlook looks brighter. A two-week break since their 0-0 draw at Liverpool has given Potter valuable time on the training ground, as he bids to impose his methods on the squad.

Star man Reece James is back from injury, along with Raheem Sterling, Ben Chilwell and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, as the injury crisis at the club eases.

James, in particular, could have a huge impact. Since Potter took over, Chelsea have not lost when the right-back has played, but they have struggled badly without him.

New £88.5m signing Mykhailo Mudryk makes his first start tonight after impressing off the bench at Liverpool. His exciting cameo has given supporters a lift, and the Ukraine winger has had a fortnight to get used to his new team-mates.

Read our full preview here

Nizaar Kinsella at Stamford Bridge

19:17 , Matt Verri

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang not making the 20-man match day squad after failing to make the 25-man Champions League squad surely means the end of his Chelsea career.

Both he and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are not selected today, with one Chelsea player suspended, one on international duty and six injured.

‘Left out watch’ will be interesting with the 33-man squad in the coming weeks.

James: Crazy time at Chelsea

19:12 , Matt Verri

“It’s been crazy, we’ve had a lot of signings,” Reece James has told Sky Sports ahead of tonight’s match.

“We haven’t been performing to our usual standards, it’s been difficult. Hopefully we’re going to find our feet again today.

“It’s a must - we’ve got a big few weeks ahead and that needs to start today.”

Fernandez makes debut!

19:08 , Matt Verri

Big news for Chelsea is that Fernandez comes straight in and makes his debut, just 48 hours after completing his big-money move.

First start for Mudryk too, while Ziyech is also in the side after seeing his move to PSG fall through in bizarre fashion.

Mitrovic leads the line for the visitors, with Willian starting against his former side. Cedric not in the squad after joining on deadline day from Arsenal.

Fulham team news

19:03 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Leno, Tete, Diop, Ream, Antonee Robinson, Reed, Palhinha, Decordova-Reid, Pereira, Willian, Mitrovic

Subs: Rodak, Kurzawa, Adarabioyo, Duffy, Wilson, Cairney, Solomon, James, Vinicius

Chelsea team news

19:01 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Kepa, James, Silva, Badiashile, Cucurella, Fernandez, Gallagher, Ziyech, Mount, Mudryk, Havertz

Subs: Bettinelli, Chalobah, Sterling, Chilwell, Koulibaly, Fofana, Azpilicueta, Chukwuemeka, Madueke.

Teams coming up...

18:55 , Matt Verri

All the team news from Stamford Bridge coming in the next five minutes or so.

Mudryk to make his first Chelsea start? Debut for Fernandez? Cedric involved for Fulham?

Plenty of decision for the managers to make, particularly Potter. We’re about to find out what they’ve opted for.

Fernandez has arrived at Stamford Bridge!

18:48 , Matt Verri

Exclusive interview with Willian

18:42 , Matt Verri

Willian is full of “memories and respect”, as he prepares to line up at Stamford Bridge for the first time as an opposition player, writes Nizaar Kinsella.

The Brazilian made 339 appearances during seven years with Chelsea, winning five major trophies including two Premier League titles.

His time at Chelsea changed his life, and he spoke of his love for the club after he refused to celebrate his goal for Fulham in their 2-1 win in the reverse fixture at Craven Cottage last month.

Willian was an unused substitute when he returned to Stamford Bridge with Arsenal in 2021, but the 34-year-old is set to start tonight after starring for Fulham this season. He did not celebrate scoring against Chelsea last month.

“I didn’t celebrate my goal against Chelsea because I was there for seven years,” Willian tells Standard Sport. “I have big, big respect for the fans and the people who work at the club.”

Read our full interview with Willian here

Potter confident signings can bring a lift

18:35 , Matt Verri

Graham Potter is backing Chelsea’s unprecedented £300million transfer window to breathe new life into their season.

After signing £106.8m British transfer record Enzo Fernandez on deadline day, the Blues took their spending to a world-record £600m for the season.

The Blues are 10th in the Premier League, but Potter hopes that beating and leapfrogging seventh-placed Fulham tonight could be the turning point in their season.

“There is potential for that,” he said. “I think new faces will give the group a lift. The group has had a tough time with injuries and we’ve had some tough moments. New faces just lift everybody, and I think the quality of the players is exciting for everyone.

“It lifts the quality of the training sessions and mood, so we are looking forward to going out and playing in front of our supporters.”

Stage is set!

18:27 , Matt Verri

Aubameyang not involved tonight

18:20 , Matt Verri

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang won’t be in the Chelsea squad tonight - not a good situation for him at the club.

As we’ve covered, he won’t be in the Blues’ Champions League squads either. Here’s that group they have registered for Europe:

Goalkeepers: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Marcus Bettinelli, Edouard Mendy

Defenders: Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Kalidou Koulibaly, Cesar Azpilicueta, Marc Cucurella, Wesley Fofana, Lewis Hall

Midfielders: Enzo Fernandez, N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Christian Pulisic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Raheem Sterling, Mason Mount, Denis Zakaria, Hakim Ziyech, Conor Gallagher, Carney Chukwuemeka

Forwards: Joao Felix, Mykhailo Mudryk, Kai Havertz

Huge call from Potter

18:14 , Matt Verri

Chelsea have confirmed Enzo Fernandez, Mykhailo Mudryk and Joao Felix in their Champions League squad but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been left out.

UEFA rules state that only three new players can be registered for the knockout stages, forcing big-spending Chelsea to also omit three of their January signings.

Manager Graham Potter has opted to register his two marquee arrivals in Fernandez and Mudryk, who cost £107million and £88.5m apiece, and Atletico Madrid loanee Felix, who has significant experience in the competition.

Aubameyang was left out despite the option to instead omit youngster Carney Chukwuemeka or third-choice goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli.

Read the full story on that here

Silva: Chelsea power and ambition clear

18:07 , Matt Verri

Marco Silva is not surprised that Chelsea have proven their “power” in the transfer market.

It was another month of huge spending from the Blues, who have now spent more than £600m on players since Todd Boehly took charge, something the Fulham boss sees as further proof between the top clubs and the rest in the league.

“I know everyone is talking about them because it was a big amount of money in January but it is not the first time,” Silva said.

“All of us, we know the difference between certain types of clubs. Last summer, they spent a good amount of money too and they strengthened their squad and they were able to do the same this transfer window and show their power.

“If it is too much money or not, it is not for me to talk about it, but just to show the power and show their ambition to improve the squad.”

Standard Sport prediction

18:01 , Matt Verri

Chelsea, you would imagine, will have renewed hope and purpose now the January transfer window has closed with them firmly stocked up on talent - it’s just down to Graham Potter to make it all work.

Fulham are extremely well-drilled and will prove a tough test - just ask Chelsea! - but I fancy the Blues to have the edge in front of a no doubt giddy home crowd. This game is rarely high-scoring, so any will should be narrow.

Chelsea to win, 1-0.

Fulham team news

17:54 , Matt Verri

Fulham have a clean bill of health, beyond longer-term absentee Neesken Kebano. January signings Sasa Lukic and Cedric Soares are in line to make their debuts.

Willian should start against his former club, having scored against them at Craven Cottage last month.

Chelsea team news

17:47 , Matt Verri

Chelsea will be able to hand a debut to the most expensive player in British football history, Enzo Fernandez, with it believed his was registered in time.

Joao Felix is still suspended, serving the third of his three-match ban for his sending off against Fulham last month. Mykhailo Mudryk should start after a lively cameo against Liverpool last time out and could line up alongside Kai Havertz and Mason Mount up top.

Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Raheem Sterling and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are all back and fit, but Wesley Fofana, Christian Pulisic, Edouard Mendy, N’Golo Kante, Armando Broja and Denis Zakaria are still out.

Predicted Chelsea XI: Kepa; James, Thiago Silva, Badiashile, Cucurella; Gallagher, Fernandez; Ziyech, Mount, Mudryk; Havertz.

How to watch Chelsea vs Fulham

17:40 , Matt Verri

TV channel: In the UK, the match will be televised live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage beginning at 7pm.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the game live online via the Sky Go app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action right here with us, featuring expert analysis from Nizaar Kinsella at the ground.

Good evening!

17:34 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Chelsea vs Fulham!

The transfer window is behind us, so the focus can finally turn to matters on the pitch. There’s certainly a fresh feel to this Chelsea side.

They’ll be hoping that’s the case, having lost to Fulham just a few weeks ago at Craven Cottage. Marco Silva’s side continue to sit above the Blues in the table.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 8pm GMT from Stamford Bridge.