Chelsea FC vs Crystal Palace LIVE! FA Cup match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace LIVE!

An all-London clash sees Chelsea face Crystal Palace this afternoon at Wembley in the second FA Cup semi-final.

Liverpool booked their place in the final on May 14 with victory over Man City on Sunday, and the attention now turns to who they will face.

Chelsea gave Real Madrid a real scare at the Bernabeu in midweek but ultimately fell short as their Champions League defence come to an end, but they have another huge occasion to get themselves up for.

The last time they were at Wembley, earlier this year, the Blues fell to defeat on penalties in the Carabao Cup final and they will be hoping for a more positive experience this time.

For Crystal Palace, they are looking to reach the FA Cup Final for the second time in six years. Patrick Vieira has been impressive in his first season in charge at Selhurst Park and the Eagles have the chance to make it an historic campaign.

With James Robson at Wembley and kick-off at 4:30pm BST, follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below...

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace latest news

Kick-off: 4:30pm BST

How to watch: ITV

Chelsea team news: Lukaku expected to be fit

Crystal Palace team news: Olise and Mitchell doubts

Prediction: Chelsea 1-0 Crystal Palace

Chelsea FC - Crystal Palace FC

Prediction

14:42 , Matt Verri

Chelsea will have exerted a lot of energy during their epic but ultimately unsuccessful comeback bid in Madrid, so Palace will sense a real chance to reach May’s final.

Tuchel must keep things fresh in a bid to ward off exhaustion against a Palace side full of trickery and pacey attacking flair, spearheaded by Wilfried Zaha but without the industry and guile of Gallagher.

We are anticipating a cagey, tense affair at Wembley that may even require extra time. But in the end, Chelsea should have enough to come out on top.

Chelsea to win, 1-0.

Crystal Palace team news

14:31 , Matt Verri

Palace are still waiting on the fitness of Tyrick Mitchell (calf) and Michael Olise (foot), with both players able to take part in some individual training ahead of Sunday’s game. But Vieira has warned that he won’t risk either key player if they are not 100 per cent fit and ready to feature.

Story continues

The unlucky Nathan Ferguson is definitely out, while Will Hughes has also been carrying a knock. Chelsea loanee Conor Gallagher is ineligible to face his parent club after a request from Palace allowing him to play was denied.

Predicted XI: Guaita; Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Kouyate, Schlupp; Ayew, McArthur, Zaha; Mateta.

Chelsea team news

14:21 , Matt Verri

Romelu Lukaku should be fit for Chelsea after returning to training in the aftermath of an Achilles injury that saw him sidelined for the midweek trip to Madrid.

However, Callum Hudson-Odoi remains out with his own Achilles issue and Ben Chilwell (knee) is a long-term absentee. Ross Barkley has recovered from the bout of illness that saw him miss out at the Bernabeu, meanwhile.

Predicted XI: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kante, Alonso; Mount, Werner; Havertz.

How to watch Chelsea vs Crystal Palace

14:13 , Matt Verri

TV channel: Today’s semi-final tie will be broadcast live on ITV, with coverage beginning at 3:45pm.

Live stream: Television license-fee payers can also catch the game live online via the ITV website or ITV Hub.

Live blog: You can also follow all the action right here, with James Robson at Wembley.

Good afternoon!

14:04 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Chelsea vs Crystal Palace at Wembley!

It’s the second FA Cup semi-final, as the two London clubs battle it out for the right to face Liverpool in the final next month.

We’ll have all the latest updates and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 4:30pm BST. Stay tuned!