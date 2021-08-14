Chelsea FC 0-0 Crystal Palace LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace - LIVE!

Two London rivals square off in an intriguing capital derby at Stamford Bridge on the opening day of the new Premier League season.

Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea have a spring in their step after following last season’s Champions League triumph with a dramatic victory over Villarreal in Wednesday’s Super Cup in Belfast, while they subsequently sealed the £97.5million return of Romelu Lukaku.

However, being taken to extra time and penalties just three days before the new top-flight campaign was hardly ideal preparation for the visit of Palace, while Lukaku is not yet available to make his second Blues debut.

It’s a new dawn for Palace, meanwhile, with Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira now at the helm following the departure of Roy Hodgson.

The Eagles have taken some impressive steps towards an overdue squad rebuild with a number of smart signings, but their new boss has yet to impress in management and fans will have wretched memories of the last time the club tried to completely reboot with Frank de Boer’s extremely short-lived reign.

Follow Chelsea vs Crystal Palace LIVE with Standard Sport’s blog below!

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace latest news

Chelsea team news: Kante out, Mount and Jorginho start

Crystal Palace team news: Mateta and Guehi get debuts

Prediction: Chelsea 3-0 Crystal Palace

15:25 , Tom Rostance

25 mins - It’s been heavy going for Palace but so far, so good for Patrick Vieira. His side haven’t been too troubled despite all of Chelsea’s possession and pressure.

15:19 , Tom Rostance

19 mins - The Palace end bringing out some all-time classics which are nice to hear after 18 months off. ‘You don’t know what you’re doing’ straight into ‘Is this a library?’

15:18 , Tom Rostance

James Robson at Stamford Bridge:

“Tuchel wants Chelsea to be quicker in getting the ball into the box from wide areas. That was an issue last season with too many moves breaking down because of an extra touch or the wrong decision-making.“It’s all Chelsea so far. Palace are struggling to get the ball out of their third, but there have only been limited openings.”

15:17 , Tom Rostance

16 mins - Still all Chelsea, a blue tide of pressure. Mason Mount whips a free-kick on target which Vicente Guaita punches out with a flamboyant touch. Patrick Vieira barks out some orders.

15:16 , Tom Rostance

James Robson at Stamford Bridge:

“Timo Werner is playing in the central position - a role he is unlikely to be deployed in once Lukaku is available. But this could be a more important game for Pulisic to try to establish himself on the left early on this season.“There is going to be a lot of competition in the wide areas with Mount, Havertz, Ziyech, Werner, Pulisic and Hudson-Odoi all vying for game time - and the option of a false or makeshift No9 now taken away. “

15:13 , Tom Rostance

13 mins - Chelsea really building up a head of steam, Palace can’t get out, can’t beat the press. Mateo Kovacic slams a shot wide after a decent attack.

15:10 , Tom Rostance

10 mins - Best chance yet. Marcols Alonso has all sorts of space on the left and whips in a fine early cross, Christian Pulisic is across his marker to meet it with a flicked header but he can only steer it straight at the keeper.

15:07 , Tom Rostance

7 mins - Real nice tempo to the opening, Timo Werner can’t get a shot off after a slick attack and Cesar Azpilicueta leathers his follow-up into the top tier.

15:06 , Tom Rostance

5 mins - Jorginho, with a Phil Foden style tint to his air, shows a touch of the dark arts to go down and win a free-kick just as Jeff Schlupp looked like getting clear for Palace. Jordan Ayew is playing very deep for the visitors early on.

15:03 , Tom Rostance

3 mins - lively from Timo Werner early on as he runs in behind the Palace backline but he can’t keep it in play. His name is loudly cheered from the stands though.

Kick-off

15:00 , Tom Rostance

1min - and we’re off! Wilf Zaha stays on his feet as everyone else takes the knee.

14:59 , Tom Rostance

We’re having a minute’s silence to remember and reflect on those lost to Covid.

14:55 , Tom Rostance

Here they come - Palace in their excellent yellow away kit are roared on by a packed away end. It’s been too long!

And now here come Chelsea.

14:53 , Tom Rostance

Thomas Tuchel’s team selections could keep a few FPL managers on their toes this season. Ben Chilwell and Kai Havertz are on the bench this afternoon, and he’s got Romelu Lukaku to come in of course...

‘We know what we are...'

14:46 , Tom Rostance

‘Champions of Europe, we know what we are...’

How great it is to have fans back in numbers in the Premier League.

14:36 , Tom Rostance

A glorious early-season tableau at the Bridge as sun coats two-thirds of the pitch with the far side treated in shade.

Looking forward to this one.

14:28 , Tom Rostance

14:25 , Tom Rostance

(Bongarts/Getty Images)

As a player, Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira never ended on the losing side against Chelsea in the Premier League, winning six and drawing four of his 10 games against the Blues. It’s the most a player has ever faced Chelsea in the competition without suffering defeat.

14:19 , Tom Rostance

Wilfried Zaha is all smiles as he goes throw his warm-up with his Palace team-mates. How the Eagles may rely on him on the break once more today. A tough ask ahead of them.

As for Chelsea, how close can they go in the title race this season?

14:11 , Tom Rostance

So that’s five changes to the Chelsea side which won the Super Cup in midweek, and not too many new faces in a new start for Palace.

We are all set!

Team news - Mount, Pulisic, Guehi, Mateta start

14:00 , Tom Rostance

Here’s how the sides line up:

#CFC XI: Mendy; Chalobah, Rudiger, Christensen; Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kovacic, Mount, Alonso; Pulisic, Werner

Subs: Kepa, Silva, Abraham, Hudson-Odoi, Chilwell, James, Havertz, Emerson, Zouma

#CPFC XI: Guaita; Ward, Guehi, Kouyate, Mitchell; Riedewald, McArthur, Schlupp; Zaha, Mateta, Ayew

Subs: Butland, Andersen, Clyne, Benteke, Kelly, Banks, Hannam, Street, Rak-Sayki

13:55 , Tom Rostance

Almost time for confirmed team news - expecting a few debutants?

Great to be back - for most...

13:23 , Tom Rostance

Almost 1,000 Chelsea supporters will miss the opening game of the Premier League season against Crystal Palace with part of Stamford Bridge closed today.

Chelsea have been undergoing stadium alterations – replacing 12,000 seats with new rail seating - with works on the Shed Upper and Lower already complete.

But the European champions have now confirmed that due to issues installing the rail seating in sections of the Matthew Harding Lower Stand, 908 fans will be unable to be seated for their season opener against the Eagles.

The news is a massive blow to fans who have been locked out of live football matches for the best part of 18 months due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

A tough task...

13:08 , Tom Rostance

Chelsea have won 16 of their last 20 Premier League meetings with Crystal Palace (L4), including each of the last seven in a row.

After winning back-to-back away league games against Chelsea in 2015-16 and 2016-17, Crystal Palace have lost their last four visits to Stamford Bridge by an aggregate score of 11-2.

No Lukaku today

13:00 , Tom Rostance

We will have team news confirmed from Stamford Bridge in an hour or so but we do know that new record signing Romelu Lukaku will not be featuring for Chelsea.

The Belgian is still in quarantine but should be available next weekend.

The stage is set...

12:52 , Tom Rostance

12:29 , Tom Rostance

A huge day for this man as he takes charge of his first Premier League match - against the champions of Europe no less!

(Getty Images)

An exciting day for Palace fans everywhere.

Welcome!

11:30 , George Flood

Good afternoon and a very warm welcome to Standard Sport’s latest LIVE coverage of a busy opening weekend in the Premier League!

This afternoon’s headline action comes from Stamford Bridge, where Chelsea - fresh off their dramatic Uefa Super Cup shootout win over Villarreal in Belfast - take on London rivals Crystal Palace, who are beginning a new era with Patrick Vieira in the dugout.

Stay tuned for the latest match build-up, team news and live updates!