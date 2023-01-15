Chelsea FC vs Crystal Palace LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Nizaar Kinsella and George Flood
·11 min read
(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)
(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace LIVE!

Graham Potter faces a must-win Premier League London derby at Stamford Bridge this afternoon. Chelsea are expected to present new signing Mykhaylo Mudryk to fans at some point against Crystal Palace after beating Arsenal to a sensational £89million transfer on Saturday, with heartfelt tributes also set to be paid to Gianluca Vialli in their first home match since the Blues legend’s sad passing from cancer earlier this month.

Potter is already battling to save his job after a 2-1 defeat at rivals Fulham on Thursday and their worst top-flight run since 1996, making five changes including a debut for Benoit Badiashile with Chelsea sitting 10th and fully 10 points adrift of the top four. Crystal Palace could be ideal opponents today though, with the Eagles having lost three of their last four league games under Patrick Vieira.

The Blues have won all of the last 11 meetings between these capital rivals and will be desperate for another triumph today with Mudryk watching on from the stands, while Vieira makes three changes. Follow Chelsea vs Crystal Palace live below, with expert analysis from Nizaar Kinsella at the ground.

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace latest news

  • Kick-off time: 2pm GMT, Stamford Bridge

  • How to watch: Highlights on Match of the Day 2

  • Chelsea team news: Badiashile debut and five changes

  • Crystal Palace team news: Mitchell, Schlupp and Eze back

  • Standard Sport score prediction

Chelsea FC - Crystal Palace FC

Nizaar Kinsella at Stamford Bridge

13:29 , George Flood

Here is Nizaar Kinsella’s take on that interesting team news at the Bridge:

Chelsea formation

13:27 , George Flood

We’ll have to see exactly what formation that is from Graham Potter.

The Chelsea website has it listed as a 4-3-3, with Chalobah, Silva, Badiashile and Hall as a back four.

They have Gallagher, Jorginho and Chukwuemeka in midfield, with Ziyech, Mount and Havertz in attack.

Three Palace changes from Vieira

13:24 , George Flood

Crystal Palace show three changes from the side that blew a one-goal lead at home to struggling Southampton in the third round of the FA Cup at Selhurst Park last weekend.

Tyrick Mitchell is in for Joel Ward after completing his three-match suspension, while Jeff Schlupp replaces Will Hughes in midfield.

Further forward, Eberechi Eze rejoins the frontline along with Wilfried Zaha and Jordan Ayew, with Odsonne Edouard dropping to the bench.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Nizaar Kinsella at Stamford Bridge

13:14 , George Flood

Benoit Badiashile is set to make his debut today. He is the 14th different player to make his Chelsea bow this season. Mykhaylo Mudryk will be the new no15, meanwhile.

Kalidou Koulibaly is dropped from the starting lineup despite scoring against Fulham. There’s no secret that he has struggled in recent weeks, including on Thursday where his wayward passing put the Blues under pressure in the west London derby.

Carney Chukwuemeka gets a deserved start after excelling from the bench in recent weeks. The 19-year-old could simply no longer be ignored with senior players so badly out of form.

(IKIMAGES/AFP via Getty Images)
(IKIMAGES/AFP via Getty Images)

Badiashile debut as Potter makes five changes

13:13 , George Flood

Some suprises in that Chelsea team, including a debut in defence for £35m January signing Benoit Badiashile.

He replaces Kalidou Koulibaly, who drops to the bench in one of five changes this afternoon despite scoring in the defeat at Fulham on Thursday.

It’s a new trio in midfield, with Conor Gallagher starting against the club for whom he starred on loan last term, along with Jorginho and young Carney Chukwuemeka.

Denis Zakaria misses out through injury, with Cesar Azpilicueta and Mateo Kovacic dropping to the bench in another expected formation change from Graham Potter.

Hakim Ziyech is also in, joining Mason Mount and Kai Havertz in attack with still no starting berth for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang despite the suspension of Joao Felix.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek is back in the squad in a rare injury boost for Chelsea.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)
(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Crystal Palace team

13:01 , George Flood

Starting XI: Guaita, Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Doucoure, Schlupp, Olise, Eze, Zaha, Ayew

Subs: Ward, Milivojevic, Tomkins, Mateta, Hughes, Johnstone, Edouard, Richards, Ozoh

Chelsea team

13:01 , George Flood

Starting XI: Kepa, Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Badiashile, Hall, Gallagher, Jorginho, Chukwuemeka, Ziyech, Havertz, Mount

Subs: Kovacic, Aubameyang, Loftus-Cheek, Bettinelli, Koulibaly, D Fofana, Azpilicueta, Cucurella, Humphreys

Lineups on way

12:52 , George Flood

Official team news from Stamford Bridge is now less than 10 minutes away!

Stay tuned...

12:47 , George Flood

Such great work done by Chelsea so far today. Gianluca Vialli was such an icon for the club and deserves these fitting tributes.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)
(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)
(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)
(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)
(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)
(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

12:44 , George Flood

Our Chelsea correspondent Nizaar Kinsella’s message to Chelsea fans:

“The tributes to Gianluca Vialli are going to be special today.

“I won’t spoil the surprise but make sure you’re in your seats early.”

12:39 , George Flood

Chelsea have now confirmed their players will once again be wearing warm-up t-shirts in tribute to Gianluca Vialli before today’s game:

Badiashile, Fofana and Chukwuemeka to start?

12:33 , George Flood

Having said that, there are some tentative whispers on social media that new signings Benoit Badiashile and David Datro Fofana could both be starting for Chelsea this afternoon, along with Carney Chukwuemeka.

We’ll find out for definite in around half an hour’s time!

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)
(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

How will Chelsea line up in must-win clash?

12:25 , George Flood

Official team news on the way soon, but here’s how Nizaar Kinsella expects Chelsea to line up against Crystal Palace this afternoon.

Kepa; Koulibaly, Thiago Silva, Cucurella; Azpilicueta, Kovacic, Jorginho, Hall; Havertz, Aubameyang, Mount.

That would see Chelsea continue in a back three after their first defeat by Fulham since 2006, with Marc Cucurella drafted in for Trevoh Chalobah at left centre-back to allow young Lewis Hall to continue at wing-back.

Jorginho should return in place of the injured Denis Zakaria in midfield, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - who wasn’t even called off the bench as Graham Potter’s side chased a late equaliser at Craven Cottage - handed a rare start up top alongside Kai Havertz with Joao Felix suspended.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)
(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

12:20 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Chelsea correspondent Nizaar Kinsella has arrived at Stamford Bridge.

You can see today’s special tribute to Gianluca Vialli below.

Chelsea expected to present Mudryk as new signing

12:18 , George Flood

Chelsea are also expected to present Mykhaylo Mudryk as their newest January signing at Stamford Bridge this afternoon.

The Ukraine winger had been expected to finally join Arsenal this month after a lengthy transfer saga, only for Chelsea to swoop and hijack the move in sensational fashion at the 11th hour yesterday.

Chelsea co-owner Behdad Eghbali and transfer guru Paul Winstanley flew to Turkey and managed to wrap up a blockbuster deal with Shakhtar Donetsk that could be worth a total of £89million - £62m up front and a further £27m in add-ons.

Mudryk is believed to have undergone a medical this morning after flying to London last night and signed a seven-and-a-half year contract lasting until the summer of 2030, with his presence expected at the Bridge.

Chelsea have yet to officially announce the signing, but their social media activity last night and again this morning has all but confirmed that the transfer is done and dusted.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

12:04 , George Flood

More images from the touching Gianluca Vialli tributes outside the ground at Stamford Bridge:

(PA)
(PA)
(PA)
(PA)
(PA)
(PA)

Gianluca Vialli tributes

11:57 , George Flood

Plenty of tributes already paid to Vialli outside Stamford Bridge today, including from members of the Chelsea Supporters’ Trust (CST).

Chelsea to pay tribute to Gianluca Vialli

11:55 , George Flood

Today will be an emotional day at Stamford Bridge.

This is Chelsea’s first home match since the sad passing of legendary former player and manager Gianluca Vialli aged just 58 in a London hospital on January 6 following a long fight with pancreatic cancer.

Fans paid tribute to the Italian icon before last week’s FA Cup defeat at Manchester City and again before the derby against Fulham, but there is far more planned for today on home soil.

Chelsea have asked fans to be in their seats early, with the current Blues and Palace squads to be joined on the pitch by players who previously lined up alongside or who were coached by Vialli for a minute’s applause before kick-off.

Chelsea’s players wore special warm-up t-shirts at the Etihad Stadium last week and today will don black armbands.

There is also a special edition of the matchday programme remembering Vialli, while a book of condolence is available for fans to sign in the museum building behind the Matthew Harding Stand.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)
(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace prediction

11:42 , George Flood

It’s hard to see where a win is coming from for Chelsea right now. Frail at the back and toothless in attack, Palace’s energy could be too much for them.

Palace to win, 2-1.

Crystal Palace team news

11:42 , George Flood

While Chelsea have already lost Joao Felix to a ban, opponents Crystal Palace get a key player back from suspension this afternoon with Tyrick Mitchell available again.

The left-back was sent off along with James Tomkins during the wretched 3-0 home defeat by Fulham on Boxing Day, missing the subsequent Premier League meetings with Bournemouth and Tottenham and the FA Cup loss against Southampton.

Patrick Vieira remains without both James McArthur and Nathan Ferguson due to injury today, however.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Chelsea team news

11:36 , George Flood

Joao Felix begins a costly three-match ban for Chelsea today after his straight red card at Fulham for a terrible challenge on Kenny Tete that marred an otherwise promising debut.

Graham Potter’s injury crisis shows no signs of abating, with his absentee list still in double figures after Denis Zakaria limped off at Craven Cottage with a quad issue.

He joins the likes of Edouard Mendy, Reece James, Wesley Fofana, N’Golo Kante, Raheem Sterling, Armando Broja and Christian Pulisic on the sidelines.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek could be involved today after returning to training at Cobham this week, with Ben Chilwell next in line for a comeback.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

How to watch Chelsea vs Crystal Palace

11:33 , George Flood

TV channel and live stream: Today’s game will not be broadcast live on TV in the UK. Highlights are available on Match of the Day 2 tonight from 10:30pm on BBC One.

Welcome to Chelsea vs Crystal Palace LIVE coverage!

11:29 , George Flood

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Chelsea vs Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Today’s London derby is surely a must-win affair for Blues boss Graham Potter, who is already battling to save his job amid the club’s worst run of Premier League form since 1996, with Thursday’s loss at Fulham in which Joao Felix was sent off on his debut making it just one win in nine matches either side of the World Cup break to leave them 10th and 10 points adrift of the top four.

However, a key boost arrived on Saturday with Chelsea sensationally beating Arsenal to a blockbuster £89million deal for Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk.

Palace could do with a decent result here as well, having lost three of their last four and not beaten a top-half team yet this season.

The Eagles have lost all of their last 11 meetings with Chelsea, but they will never have a better chance to end that run.

Kick-off is at 2pm GMT, so stay tuned for build-up, team news and live updates, with expert analysis from Standard Sport’s Chelsea correspondent Nizaar Kinsella at Stamford Bridge.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)
(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Latest Stories

  • Panthers rally to beat struggling Canucks 4-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Ekblad scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period and the Florida Panthers beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Saturday night. The Panthers scored three times in the second and sent Vancouver to its fourth straight loss in a five-game trip that wraps up Sunday in Carolina. Ryan Lomberg, Eric Staal and Aleksander Barkov also scored for Florida. Sergei Bobrovsky made 35 saves. “A win is a win,” Ekblad said. “We held a lead in the third period.” Jack Studnicka, Tyler

  • Bieber, Guards reach $10.01 million contract for '23 season

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians reached agreement Friday on contracts with all seven of their arbitration eligible players, including starter Shane Bieber, who agreed to a $10.01 million deal for next season. Bieber made $6 million last season while going 13-8 and leading Cleveland's strong pitching staff in innings (200) and strikeouts (198). The 27-year-old has expressed interest in signing a long-term deal with the AL Central champions, but to this point the sides haven't been able t

  • Miami-Dade wins right to strip FTX name off Heat arena

    MIAMI (AP) — The naming rights deal between FTX and Miami-Dade County was terminated Wednesday by a federal bankruptcy court, a move that allows the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange's brand to be stripped from the arena where the NBA’s Miami Heat play. The order means that before long — and probably starting very soon — all FTX signage and advertising at the arena will be removed. There was no immediate word from the Heat or the county on when the process will begin. That will be a massive unde

  • Kuzma hits late 3-pointer to lift Wizards past Bulls, 100-97

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma broke a tie with a 3-pointer with 5.7 seconds left and the Washington Wizards beat the Chicago Bulls 100-97 on Wednesday night. Following a timeout, Kuzma drove to his right and hit a leaning shot as he floated toward the Wizards’ bench. Zach LaVine missed a 16-footer for Chicago with 2.3 seconds left, with Deni Avdija grabbing the last of his career-high 20 rebounds for Washington. Earlier, LaVine beat the shot clock to tie it at 97. Kuzma finished with 21 points. B

  • Brandon Belt explains why he chose Blue Jays over other teams

    New Blue Jays first baseman Brandon Belt met with the media on Wednesday and explained what went into his decision to pick Toronto in free agency. He also discussed how he's feeling after his surgery, what he expects his role will be in 2023, what type of leader he is, and much more.

  • Canadiens honour P.K. Subban, then ride Cole Caufield to win over Predators

    Cole Caufield scored twice and Samuel Montembeault made 39 saves to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 4-3 win over the Nashville Predators on P.K. Subban tribute night.

  • Titans interview Bears' Cunningham, Cards' Harris for GM job

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans interviewed Chicago assistant general manager Ian Cunningham and Quentin Harris, Arizona's vice president of player personnel, on Saturday for their general manager job. The Titans confirmed they concluded the latest interviews late Saturday afternoon, the third straight day the search committee headed up by controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk has interviewed a pair of candidates. She is looking to replace Jon Robinson, fired Dec. 6 in his seventh seas

  • Maple Leafs defenceman T.J. Brodie back on injured reserve

    TORONTO — T.J. Brodie is back on the sidelines. The Toronto Maple Leafs have placed the veteran defenceman on injured reserve with a rib issue after he sat out Sunday's 6-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers. Brodie missed 12 games earlier this season with an oblique injury. The 32-year-old has two goals and eight points in 28 appearances in 2022-23 for a blue-line corps that has dealt with a number of absences, with Brodie, Morgan Rielly and Jake Muzzin having already missed significant time.

  • Embiid's jumper gives 76ers 118-117 win over Jazz

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Joel Embiid made a jumper with 5.7 seconds to lift the Philadelphia 76ers to a 118-117 victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. James Harden had 31 points and 11 assists to lead Philadelphia. Embiid chipped in 30 points and seven rebounds. Tyrese Maxey scored 21 points and Shake Milton added 17. Jordan Clarkson scored 38 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Utah. Talen Horton-Tucker chipped in a season-high 20 points off the bench. Mike Conley added 14 points and eight

  • Leonard, Clippers hold off Doncic, Mavs to snap 6-game skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 33 points, Norman Powell added 27 and the Los Angeles Clippers snapped a six-game losing streak Tuesday night with a 113-101 victory over the Dallas Mavericks despite 43 points from Luka Doncic. It's the fourth time in the past five games Leonard has scored at least 24 points. He got off to a quick start with 11 in the first quarter as the Clippers led throughout. Doncic, who sat out Sunday against Oklahoma City due to left ankle soreness, mi

  • Bills safety Damar Hamlin released from the hospital

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday, more than a week after he went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated during a game at Cincinnati, after his doctors said they completed a series of tests. A news release from the Bills quoted Dr. Jamie Nadler as saying: “We have completed a series of tests and evaluation and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged.” Nadler said Ham

  • Celtics pull away in 4th, beat Nets 109-98 for 5th straight

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 20 points and 11 rebounds, and the Boston Celtics pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat Brooklyn 109-98 on Thursday night in the Nets' first game since losing Kevin Durant to a knee injury. Marcus Smart added 16 points and 10 assists for the Celtics, who played without Jaylen Brown because of an injury. Malcolm Brogdon also scored 16 points, teaming with fellow backup guard Payton Pritchard to lead the decisive spurt early in the fourth that sent the Celtics

  • Bey, Bogdanovic lead shorthanded Pistons past Timberwolves

    DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 31 points and the Detroit Pistons rallied to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 135-118 on Wednesday night. Bojan Bogdanovic added 27 points for the shorthanded Pistons, who were down 10-0 in the first three minutes. Four other players had at least 13 points. Anthony Edwards scored 20 for Minnesota, which had won four straight since a 116-104 loss to Detroit on New Year's Eve. D'Angelo Russell added 19 and Rudy Gobert had 16 points and 14 rebounds. The Pistons were

  • Flames hold off Stars' surge to net 6-5 win

    DALLAS (AP) — Nazem Kadri’s team-best 17th goal and Chris Tanev’s first of the season were part of Calgary’s four-goal second period as the Flames hung on to beat the Dallas Stars 6-5 on Saturday. Andrew Mangiapane scored just 25 seconds into the game and Trevor Lewis, Elias Lindholm and Rasmus Andersson also had goals for the Flames. Calgary led 6-1 late in the second period and has earned points in it last five games (3-0-2). Dan Vladar made 29 saves to win his second straight start in a match

  • Hughes, Bratt lead Devils' 6-2 rout of Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Jack Hughes had two goals and an assist, and Jesper Bratt also scored two goals in the New Jersey Devils' third straight victory, 6-2 over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night. Hughes got his 50th point of the season by scoring in New Jersey's three-goal first period. He added his 28th goal of the season in the final minutes of a blowout win in the first stop of the Devils' four-game West Coast road swing. Vitek Vanecek made 31 saves, while Jesper Boqvist and Dougie Hamilton

  • Grzelcyk breaks late tie, Bruins beat Maple Leafs 4-3

    BOSTON (AP) — The NHL-best Boston Bruins haven’t lost back-to-back games all season, and they wanted to keep it that way. “The game meant more to us than I imagined before the game,” coach Jim Montgomery said after Boston bounced back from its first shutout of the season and beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 on Saturday night. “And I’m glad it did,” Montgomery added. “We’re proud of not having lost two in a row. There was a purpose to what we were doing — not only because it was a second-place te

  • Martin Jones makes 27 saves as Kraken beat Bruins 3-0

    BOSTON (AP) — Martin Jones stopped 27 shots to lead the Kraken to a 3-0 victory over Boston, and Seattle matched its franchise record with a seventh straight victory Thursday night while sending the Bruins to their first regulation home loss all season. Brandon Tanev, Eeli Tolvanen and Jaden Schwartz scored for Seattle, which also won seven in a row earlier this season — its second since joining the NHL as an expansion franchise. It was Jones' third shutout of the season. Linus Ullmark made 28 s

  • McDavid has 2 goals, assist as Oilers beat Sharks 7-1

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Connor McDavid had two goals and an assist, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the San Jose Sharks 7-1 on Friday night. Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each had a goal and two assists, and Klim Kostin, Jesse Puljujarvi, and Ryan McLeod also scored for the Oilers. Jack Campbell made 25 saves in Edmonton's second-straight win. “We certainly need to keep building on our game,” McDavid said. "Two good ones in a row, obviously, (and) we keep talking about consistency, so that

  • Edwards, bench lift Wolves to 110-102 victory over Cavs

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 26 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves got a huge boost from their bench in a 110-102 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night. Naz Reid scored 17 of Minnesota’s 56 bench points, while Jalen Nowell had 16. Luka Garza added nine for the short-handed Wolves. Minnesota was without Rudy Gobert for the second half due to right groin soreness, and Jaden McDaniels picked up his fifth foul just 2:37 into the second half. Evan Mobley and Jarrett A

  • Morant says sensational slam in Indy was his best one yet

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — To Ja Morant, the answer was a slam dunk. His ferocious jam Saturday night was his best one yet. “Yeah, easy,” he said, because of its difficulty, when asked if it topped his rapidly expanding collection of sensational slams. “It’s what everybody has been waiting for. I finally made it.” Morant's dunk came in the third quarter of the Memphis Grizzlies' 130-112 victory over the Indiana Pacers. He drove left into the middle of the lane, put the ball in his right hand and pulled