Chelsea FC vs Crystal Palace LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Graham Potter faces a must-win Premier League London derby at Stamford Bridge this afternoon. Chelsea are expected to present new signing Mykhaylo Mudryk to fans at some point against Crystal Palace after beating Arsenal to a sensational £89million transfer on Saturday, with heartfelt tributes also set to be paid to Gianluca Vialli in their first home match since the Blues legend’s sad passing from cancer earlier this month.

Potter is already battling to save his job after a 2-1 defeat at rivals Fulham on Thursday and their worst top-flight run since 1996, making five changes including a debut for Benoit Badiashile with Chelsea sitting 10th and fully 10 points adrift of the top four. Crystal Palace could be ideal opponents today though, with the Eagles having lost three of their last four league games under Patrick Vieira.

The Blues have won all of the last 11 meetings between these capital rivals and will be desperate for another triumph today with Mudryk watching on from the stands, while Vieira makes three changes. Follow Chelsea vs Crystal Palace live below, with expert analysis from Nizaar Kinsella at the ground.

Chelsea FC - Crystal Palace FC

Here is Nizaar Kinsella's take on that interesting team news at the Bridge:

We’ll have to see exactly what formation that is from Graham Potter.

The Chelsea website has it listed as a 4-3-3, with Chalobah, Silva, Badiashile and Hall as a back four.

They have Gallagher, Jorginho and Chukwuemeka in midfield, with Ziyech, Mount and Havertz in attack.

Crystal Palace show three changes from the side that blew a one-goal lead at home to struggling Southampton in the third round of the FA Cup at Selhurst Park last weekend.

Tyrick Mitchell is in for Joel Ward after completing his three-match suspension, while Jeff Schlupp replaces Will Hughes in midfield.

Further forward, Eberechi Eze rejoins the frontline along with Wilfried Zaha and Jordan Ayew, with Odsonne Edouard dropping to the bench.

Benoit Badiashile is set to make his debut today. He is the 14th different player to make his Chelsea bow this season. Mykhaylo Mudryk will be the new no15, meanwhile.

Kalidou Koulibaly is dropped from the starting lineup despite scoring against Fulham. There’s no secret that he has struggled in recent weeks, including on Thursday where his wayward passing put the Blues under pressure in the west London derby.

Carney Chukwuemeka gets a deserved start after excelling from the bench in recent weeks. The 19-year-old could simply no longer be ignored with senior players so badly out of form.

13:13 , George Flood

Some suprises in that Chelsea team, including a debut in defence for £35m January signing Benoit Badiashile.

He replaces Kalidou Koulibaly, who drops to the bench in one of five changes this afternoon despite scoring in the defeat at Fulham on Thursday.

It’s a new trio in midfield, with Conor Gallagher starting against the club for whom he starred on loan last term, along with Jorginho and young Carney Chukwuemeka.

Denis Zakaria misses out through injury, with Cesar Azpilicueta and Mateo Kovacic dropping to the bench in another expected formation change from Graham Potter.

Hakim Ziyech is also in, joining Mason Mount and Kai Havertz in attack with still no starting berth for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang despite the suspension of Joao Felix.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek is back in the squad in a rare injury boost for Chelsea.

Starting XI: Guaita, Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Doucoure, Schlupp, Olise, Eze, Zaha, Ayew

Subs: Ward, Milivojevic, Tomkins, Mateta, Hughes, Johnstone, Edouard, Richards, Ozoh

13:01 , George Flood

Starting XI: Kepa, Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Badiashile, Hall, Gallagher, Jorginho, Chukwuemeka, Ziyech, Havertz, Mount

Subs: Kovacic, Aubameyang, Loftus-Cheek, Bettinelli, Koulibaly, D Fofana, Azpilicueta, Cucurella, Humphreys

Such great work done by Chelsea so far today. Gianluca Vialli was such an icon for the club and deserves these fitting tributes.

Our Chelsea correspondent Nizaar Kinsella's message to Chelsea fans:

“The tributes to Gianluca Vialli are going to be special today.

“I won’t spoil the surprise but make sure you’re in your seats early.”

Chelsea have now confirmed their players will once again be wearing warm-up t-shirts in tribute to Gianluca Vialli before today's game:

12:33 , George Flood

Having said that, there are some tentative whispers on social media that new signings Benoit Badiashile and David Datro Fofana could both be starting for Chelsea this afternoon, along with Carney Chukwuemeka.

We’ll find out for definite in around half an hour’s time!

12:25 , George Flood

Official team news on the way soon, but here’s how Nizaar Kinsella expects Chelsea to line up against Crystal Palace this afternoon.

Kepa; Koulibaly, Thiago Silva, Cucurella; Azpilicueta, Kovacic, Jorginho, Hall; Havertz, Aubameyang, Mount.

That would see Chelsea continue in a back three after their first defeat by Fulham since 2006, with Marc Cucurella drafted in for Trevoh Chalobah at left centre-back to allow young Lewis Hall to continue at wing-back.

Jorginho should return in place of the injured Denis Zakaria in midfield, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - who wasn’t even called off the bench as Graham Potter’s side chased a late equaliser at Craven Cottage - handed a rare start up top alongside Kai Havertz with Joao Felix suspended.

Standard Sport’s Chelsea correspondent Nizaar Kinsella has arrived at Stamford Bridge.

You can see today’s special tribute to Gianluca Vialli below.

12:18 , George Flood

Chelsea are also expected to present Mykhaylo Mudryk as their newest January signing at Stamford Bridge this afternoon.

The Ukraine winger had been expected to finally join Arsenal this month after a lengthy transfer saga, only for Chelsea to swoop and hijack the move in sensational fashion at the 11th hour yesterday.

Chelsea co-owner Behdad Eghbali and transfer guru Paul Winstanley flew to Turkey and managed to wrap up a blockbuster deal with Shakhtar Donetsk that could be worth a total of £89million - £62m up front and a further £27m in add-ons.

Mudryk is believed to have undergone a medical this morning after flying to London last night and signed a seven-and-a-half year contract lasting until the summer of 2030, with his presence expected at the Bridge.

Chelsea have yet to officially announce the signing, but their social media activity last night and again this morning has all but confirmed that the transfer is done and dusted.

More images from the touching Gianluca Vialli tributes outside the ground at Stamford Bridge:

11:57 , George Flood

Plenty of tributes already paid to Vialli outside Stamford Bridge today, including from members of the Chelsea Supporters' Trust (CST).

Members of the CST Board today paid their respects to Gianluca Vialli 💙



11:55 , George Flood

Today will be an emotional day at Stamford Bridge.

This is Chelsea’s first home match since the sad passing of legendary former player and manager Gianluca Vialli aged just 58 in a London hospital on January 6 following a long fight with pancreatic cancer.

Fans paid tribute to the Italian icon before last week’s FA Cup defeat at Manchester City and again before the derby against Fulham, but there is far more planned for today on home soil.

Chelsea have asked fans to be in their seats early, with the current Blues and Palace squads to be joined on the pitch by players who previously lined up alongside or who were coached by Vialli for a minute’s applause before kick-off.

Chelsea’s players wore special warm-up t-shirts at the Etihad Stadium last week and today will don black armbands.

There is also a special edition of the matchday programme remembering Vialli, while a book of condolence is available for fans to sign in the museum building behind the Matthew Harding Stand.

11:42 , George Flood

It’s hard to see where a win is coming from for Chelsea right now. Frail at the back and toothless in attack, Palace’s energy could be too much for them.

Palace to win, 2-1.

Crystal Palace team news

11:42 , George Flood

While Chelsea have already lost Joao Felix to a ban, opponents Crystal Palace get a key player back from suspension this afternoon with Tyrick Mitchell available again.

The left-back was sent off along with James Tomkins during the wretched 3-0 home defeat by Fulham on Boxing Day, missing the subsequent Premier League meetings with Bournemouth and Tottenham and the FA Cup loss against Southampton.

Patrick Vieira remains without both James McArthur and Nathan Ferguson due to injury today, however.

Chelsea team news

11:36 , George Flood

Joao Felix begins a costly three-match ban for Chelsea today after his straight red card at Fulham for a terrible challenge on Kenny Tete that marred an otherwise promising debut.

Graham Potter’s injury crisis shows no signs of abating, with his absentee list still in double figures after Denis Zakaria limped off at Craven Cottage with a quad issue.

He joins the likes of Edouard Mendy, Reece James, Wesley Fofana, N’Golo Kante, Raheem Sterling, Armando Broja and Christian Pulisic on the sidelines.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek could be involved today after returning to training at Cobham this week, with Ben Chilwell next in line for a comeback.

11:33 , George Flood

TV channel and live stream: Today’s game will not be broadcast live on TV in the UK. Highlights are available on Match of the Day 2 tonight from 10:30pm on BBC One.

11:29 , George Flood

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Chelsea vs Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Today’s London derby is surely a must-win affair for Blues boss Graham Potter, who is already battling to save his job amid the club’s worst run of Premier League form since 1996, with Thursday’s loss at Fulham in which Joao Felix was sent off on his debut making it just one win in nine matches either side of the World Cup break to leave them 10th and 10 points adrift of the top four.

However, a key boost arrived on Saturday with Chelsea sensationally beating Arsenal to a blockbuster £89million deal for Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk.

Palace could do with a decent result here as well, having lost three of their last four and not beaten a top-half team yet this season.

The Eagles have lost all of their last 11 meetings with Chelsea, but they will never have a better chance to end that run.

Kick-off is at 2pm GMT, so stay tuned for build-up, team news and live updates, with expert analysis from Standard Sport’s Chelsea correspondent Nizaar Kinsella at Stamford Bridge.