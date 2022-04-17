Chelsea FC vs Crystal Palace live stream: How can I watch FA Cup semi-final FOR FREE on TV in UK today?

London rivals Chelsea and Crystal Palace collide at Wembley this afternoon with a place in the FA Cup Final up for grabs.

Chelsea are cup specialists and are gunning to reach the showpiece of English football for the fifth time in the past six seasons, having been bested by Leicester in last season’s final.

Recent history is also on their side in terms of the match-up with Palace, who have lost all of their last nine games against today’s opponents, whom they last beat back in 2017.

However, the Eagles are reborn under Patrick Vieira and will be looking to deny losing Carabao Cup finalists Chelsea their last route to major silverware this season after a valiant but agonising Champions League exit at the hands of Real Madrid in midweek.

Where to watch Chelsea vs Crystal Palace

TV channel: Today’s semi-final clash will be broadcast live for free on ITV, with coverage beginning at 3:45pm BST ahead of a 4:30pm kick-off.

Live stream: Television license-fee payers can also catch the game live online via the ITV website or ITV Hub.

Live blog: You can also follow all the action via Standard Sport’s live match blog, with James Robson at Wembley.