Chelsea FC vs Chesterfield LIVE! FA Cup match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Chelsea FC vs Chesterfield LIVE!

The Blues took a big step towards the Carabao Cup final in midweek, and now their attentions turn to the FA Cup this evening as they begin their campaign against non-league Chesterfield.

After two impressive performances against Liverpool and Tottenham respectively, Thomas Tuchel’s side look to have come through their slight blip and could well target the FA Cup trophy with their Premier League hopes looking distant at best.

There have, however, been famous cup upsets at Stamford Bridge over the years. Bradford City and Barnsley have both emerged victorious against the West London giants in the modern era, although a win for Chesterfield would surely trump even those.

After an intense festive period and a fresh batch of positive Covid cases, it seems reasonable to expect changes from a Chelsea perspective, while Chesterfield come into the match having played just twice in the last month.

Chelsea vs Chesterfield latest news

Kick-off: 5:30pm GMT, Stamford Bridge

How to watch: BBC Red Button

Chelsea team news: Tuchel promises strong side

Chelsea team news

15:24 , Matt Verri

It seems reasonable to expect the likes of Harvey Vale, Xavier Mbuyamba and Lewis Hall to potentially featured at some point, but Thomas Tuchel insists he will play a strong side.

Thiago Silva and N’Golo Kante are out after becoming the latest Blues players to test positive for Covid but Andreas Christensen should be available, while Timo Werner will likely start having been short on game time.

“Then we will find a strong line-up and show all the respect to the team and club of Chesterfield,” Tuchel said. “It is the FA Cup and if we want to go to the next round we have to win this match. Nothing else.”

Chelsea predicted XI: Bettinelli; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Sarr; Hudson-Odoi, Barkley, Loftus-Cheek, Saul; Werner, Lukaku, Ziyech.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

How to watch Chelsea vs Chesterfield

15:15 , Matt Verri

TV channel: Today’s game will be broadcast on BBC One (red button).

Live stream: Supporters will be able to watch the game either through the BBC iPlayer (free with subscription) or the BBC Sport website.

Good afternoon!

15:05 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage as Chelsea host Chesterfield in the third-round of the FA Cup.

Thomas Tuchel’s side come into it off the back of an impressive win over Tottenham in the Carabao Cup in midweek, while non-league Chesterfield will be dreaming of a huge upset this evening.

With our man James Robson at Stamford Bridge, we’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 5:30pm GMT. Stay tuned!