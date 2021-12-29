Chelsea FC 1-1 Brighton LIVE! Welbeck equaliser - Premier League result, match stream and latest updates today

Chelsea vs Brighton - LIVE!

Chelsea’s Premier League title hopes were dented again after a frustrating and dramatic draw against Brighton at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

Romelu Lukaku’s first-half header looked to have handed Thomas Tuchel’s side a second straight top-flight win for the first time since October, despite an unconvincing display from the hosts.

However, Danny Welbeck rose to head home an equaliser in second-half stoppage time as Brighton deservedly sealed a point from a game that Chelsea surely had to win with leaders Manchester City so utterly dominant.

Chelsea did go above Liverpool and into second spot in the table ahead of the Reds’ visit to west London on Sunday, but City’s 10th win in a row at Brentford means they are now eight points adrift heading into the New Year.

A seething Tuchel’s injury issues also reared their head once again as Reece James and Andreas Christensen both limped off on a thoroughly disappointing night.

GOAL! Welbeck heads in stoppage-time equaliser

Injured Christensen subbed off at half-time

Chelsea lose Reece James to first-half injury

GOAL! Lukaku heads Chelsea in front

Watch: Welbeck heads in last-gasp equaliser

22:01 , George Flood

21:47 , George Flood

21:47 , George Flood

Full-time

21:27 , George Flood

Chelsea 1-1 Brighton

Substitute Welbeck heads home in stoppage time to cancel out Lukaku’s first-half goal and deal a real blow to Chelsea’s title hopes.

A point is enough to go above Liverpool into second. However, with Manchester City currently winning at Brentford, they could be eight off the title pace tonight.

GOAL! Chelsea 1-1 Brighton | Danny Welbeck 91'

21:20 , George Flood

91 mins: Brighton get their equaliser in stoppage time!

Welbeck rises above both Rudiger and Chalobah to brilliantly head Marc Cucurella’s cross past Mendy, who had no chance.

Pandemonium and smoke bombs in the away end. A huge blow for Chelsea’s title hopes, unless they can react very quickly here.

21:18 , George Flood

87 mins: Azpilicueta is unable to steer Kovacic’s powerful low drive goal-bound as Brighton send on Colombian midfielder Steven Alzate for Moder.

Pulisic looks to be moving uncomfortably after being inadvertently stepped on by Bissouma.

21:17 , George Flood

85 mins: Chelsea are still trying to finish this game off, with Lukaku aggrieved after his shot off Veltman is adjudged to have gone out for a goal kick.

Kante then robs Brighton of possession and links up nicely with Lukaku, with the former’s shot deflected wide by Dan Burn.

21:12 , George Flood

80 mins: Some afters there off-the-ball between Mount and Bissouma, with the Chelsea man into the book.

This is going to be a very tense last 10 minutes indeed.

21:09 , George Flood

76 mins: Chelsea are firmly on top now as Cucurella sticks out a leg and diverts Mount’s low drive wide after good work from Lukaku.

Potter sends on Danny Welbeck in place of Mac Allister.

James Robson at Stamford Bridge

21:04 , George Flood

Much better from Chelsea since Kante came on.

They have been on the front foot and with better quality in the final third they might have found a second goal to kill this game off.

As long as it remains this tight it will be a nervy finish.

21:04 , George Flood

72 mins: Brighton get away with one there as they allow Rudiger to escape free at the back post, with Veltman doing superbly well to clear a difficult ball away from goal with Alonso lurking.

Chalobah then heads Mount’s corner straight at Sanchez after a challenge from Cucurella, who apologised to his goalkeeper for not heeding his shout as Chelsea pressed.

21:01 , George Flood

69 mins: Lukaku tussles with his marker in the middle as Pulisic breaks free down the Chelsea right, with a free-kick bringing a halt to a useful Chelsea counter.

Alonso then fails to make the most of the hosts’ latest break as they try to take the sting out of Brighton’s advances and put this game out of reach.

20:56 , George Flood

65 mins: Potter changes shape amid the onslaught, going with three central defenders as the lively Lamptey makes way for Enock Mwepu.

Chelsea are also sending on N’Golo Kante in place of Hudson-Odoi.

How Tuchel would love the Frenchman - who was a big doubt for this game with another knee injury - to take control of this midfield.

20:55 , George Flood

63 mins: Hudson-Odoi has his name taken for a foul now as Chelsea remain under big pressure.

Brighton work a corner very well as Lallana is teed up by March, but the former Liverpool midfielder fails to hit the target with his effort.

20:50 , George Flood

60 mins: Brighton turn defence into attack in a flash with a brilliant counter on the hour mark as they continue to push hard for that elusive equaliser.

Mendy does well to close down the angle on Mac Allister before Rudiger diverts Maupay’s low effort behind.

Brighton have been excellent in this second half as Lamptey drifts inside and cuts a low shot comfortably wide.

As ever though, Potter’s side can’t convert their super play into regular goals. A familiar problem.

20:48 , George Flood

58 mins: Kovacic brings down Lamptey and is deservedly into the book as the travelling Brighton fans let out a chorus of ‘he’s just too good for you’.

The Seagulls get numbers forward for the free-kick, but Mac Allister’s ball is too close to Mendy.

20:47 , George Flood

56 mins: A real frenetic pace to this encounter and end-to-end action.

Hudson-Odoi’s decision-making costs Chelsea a potential second goal as he delays a square pass to Mount in support and Veltman can crucially intervene.

At the other end, Chalobah almost pays for trying to nick the ball ahead of Maupay, who drives narrowly wide.

James Robson at Stamford Bridge

20:45 , George Flood

It has been a good start to this half from Brighton. Mendy has been forced into two saves already.

They clearly think there is something in this for them.

20:44 , George Flood

54 mins: Alonso’s difficult clearance from inside his own area only goes as far as the impressive Bissouma, who has the confidence to rifle a long-range half-volley goal-bound.

Mendy can only parry a vicious effort over his own crossbar.

Good stuff again from Brighton.

20:42 , George Flood

50 mins: Brighton appear to have learned their lesson from corners for now, with Mendy then almost conceding possession to Maupay in disastrous fashion as he takes too long to clear his lines.

A foul from Pulisic offers Brighton the chance to put a free-kick into the box, with Mendy meeting the delivery with a firm punch.

Chelsea clear the resulting corner as the tempo continues to build in this game, with Potter roaring his side forward from the touchline.

20:40 , George Flood

49 mins: Better from Chelsea as Hudson-Odoi forces a corner and the tricky Pulisic twists and turns in search of space for a shot inside the Brighton box, seeing his shin clipped by Veltman.

The American goes down, but it’s not enough for a penalty and Chelsea have to make do with another corner.

20:38 , George Flood

46 mins: Brighton are still oozing confidence despite being behind as Moder - under pressure from Rudiger - tries to inventively flick home Lallana’s cross but watches the ball fly narrowly wide.

20:35 , George Flood

Back underway at the Bridge.

As expected, Christensen has made way for Chalobah.

A big double defensive injury blow for Chelsea tonight.

20:26 , George Flood

Chalobah is doing an extensive warm-up. Looks like he’s coming on. Christensen did not look comfortable — James Robson (@jamesrobsonES) December 29, 2021

Chelsea’s corner prowess

20:24 , George Flood

8 - Chelsea have scored more headed goals than any other side in the Premier League this season (8), while no side has scored more from corners than the Blues (7). Routine. #CHEBHA — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 29, 2021

Half-time

20:21 , George Flood

Chelsea 1-0 Brighton

Lukaku’s header is the difference at the interval, but Brighton ended the first half firmly in the ascendancy.

Rudiger was very fortunate not to be sent off, while Chelsea have lost James to injury and Christensen also has a knock.

20:18 , George Flood

48 mins: Another chance for Brighton ahead of half-time, but Mac Allister’s hopeful strike is too close to Mendy.

The visitors then manage to get good numbers into the box, but Maupay can’t squeeze the ball goal-bound.

James Robson at Stamford Bridge

20:16 , George Flood

Chalobah is still warming up and on several occasions Christensen has looked uncomfortable.

Would not be surprised if there was a change at the break.

20:15 , George Flood

45 mins: Four minutes of first-half stoppage time have been signalled by the fourth official.

James Robson at Stamford Bridge

20:14 , George Flood

Rudiger was so lucky there. Both feet off the ground, out of control. The last thing Chelsea need is for him to be suspended against Liverpool, with so many other defenders out.

20:12 , George Flood

41 mins: Now it’s Mendy’s turn to look uncertain from a corner as his feeble punch goes straight to Lamptey, who tries to get his foot over a high ball and ends up spinning a volley onto the roof of the net.

Brighton in the ascendancy as we tick towards the break.

20:11 , George Flood

40 mins: Lamptey uses his blistering pace to beat Alonso before being felled by a wild, lunging challenge from Rudiger.

The away fans demand red, but Mike Dean shows the German a yellow card.

So reckless from Rudiger, who dived in two-footed and can probably count himself lucky not to be sent off.

20:09 , George Flood

39 mins: Brighton, to their credit, have responded well to going behind.

Lallana - who has only one goal to his name in a Seagulls shirt - fails to connect properly with a difficult volley and the ball trickles harmlessly wide.

20:08 , George Flood

37 mins: Counter-attacks break down for both sides as Brighton suddenly kick into gear.

Bissouma looks to test Mendy with a stinging drive before Jorginho folds too easily in the Chelsea box and his goalkeeper has to parry wide a fierce Lallana shot.

Brighton’s best spell of the game here as they pile on the pressure.

Watch: Lukaku heads home

20:06 , George Flood

20:05 , George Flood

32 mins: End-to-end stuff now with Brighton eager to formulate an instant reply.

Christensen is still moving around very uncomfortably in that Chelsea defence. Hard to see him staying on much longer.

Amazon Prime report that it is a hamstring injury for James, meanwhile.

Lukaku heads Chelsea in front

20:04 , George Flood

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

GOAL! Chelsea 1-0 Brighton | Romelu Lukaku 28’

19:59 , George Flood

28 mins: Chelsea are ahead!

Lukaku shrugs off the attentions of Maupay before rising above Moder to emphatically head home Mount’s corner.

A goal on his first Premier League start since October and another from a corner for Chelsea.

The goal stands after a VAR check, with an irate Maupay feeling he was fouled by Lukaku.

19:57 , George Flood

25 mins: Another injury nightmare for Chelsea as James goes down in considerable pain - not clear how that happened.

But he’s in no condition to continue as he’s helped very steadily to the sidelines, evidently in some discomfort.

A huge blow for Chelsea and tonight’s wing-back experiment is over. Marcos Alonso is on.

19:55 , George Flood

24 mins: Maupay loses possession for Brighton and Chelsea counter quickly, with Kovacic releasing Lukaku.

Lukaku gets into the box and feeds the overlapping Mount, whose low shot from a tight angle is pushed wide by Sanchez.

19:54 , George Flood

23 mins: Lamptey is through for Brighton but it’s excellent defending from Rudiger to get back and snuff out the danger as the former Chelsea man looked to pick the wrong option.

A little warning for the Blues there, with a swift counter-attack also stopped in its tracks.

James Robson at Stamford Bridge

19:53 , George Flood

Another injury concern for Chelsea with Christensen clearly in discomfort and Chalobah being told to warm up.

19:53 , George Flood

21 mins: Christensen is back on his feet quickly, but he’s clearly not right as he heads gingerly to the sidelines for further treatment.

Trevoh Chalobah is stripped and ready to come on.

19:52 , George Flood

20 mins: Hudson-Odoi is lively for Chelsea tonight, but lacking end product - as his latest attempted cross following a corner proves.

Andreas Christensen is down receiving treatment. Tuchel will loathe to see another injury.

19:49 , George Flood

18 mins: A good tempo to this contest now as Cucurella fails to trouble Edouard Mendy at one end before James’ latest cross travels far too close to Sanchez, who gratefully accepts.

19:48 , George Flood

16 mins: Woodwork!

Cucurella concedes another corner and Sanchez hopelessly flaps at James’ delivery from the right.

Azpilicueta tries to take advantage of the error after Mount’s touch but his prodded finish clatters against the base of the post.

Sanchez then saves comfortably from Rudiger’s glancing header at the front post after another decent James delivery.

19:45 , George Flood

13 mins: Kovacic is making Chelsea tick in midfield just at the moment, keeping the ball moving at pace and linking the play nicely.

However, the hosts’ latest attack comes to nothing with Brighton ‘keeper Sanchez still untroubled as Azpilicueta’s overhit cross sails wide.

James Robson at Stamford Bridge

19:42 , George Flood

Chelsea are getting the ball forward much quicker than we’ve seen in recent weeks.

Kovacic is a big reason behind that with his energy and positivity on the ball.

19:41 , George Flood

10 mins: The lightning-quick Lamptey needs no second invitation to get forward down that Brighton right flank.

He’s sent racing after a long ball and beats James as he cuts inside on his left foot before steering a shot well wide of the far post.

Lamptey will provide a real test of James’ defensive nous tonight.

19:38 , George Flood

7 mins: Chelsea are dominating possession during a bright and confident start, as you might expect.

Hudson-Odoi glides into the box and Cucurella has to be alert to flick his cross away from Lukaku at the back post.

Tuchel’s men keep the pressure on and earn a corner, but Brighton stand firm and clear their lines comfortably.

19:36 , George Flood

5 mins: Lamptey is keen to make a quick impression against his former side here as he tangles with James inside the Chelsea box after an inviting through ball from Poland midfielder Moder.

Lamptey appeals for a penalty, but referee Mike Dean gives the free-kick the other way.

James Robson at Stamford Bridge

19:34 , George Flood

James is at left wing-back for Chelsea. An interesting move and it raises questions over whether Tuchel will look to sign short-term cover for Chilwell in January if it works.

Obviously his best role remains on the right - but if Tuchel can rotate between him, Azpilicueta and Alonso in the two wing-back roles, it gives him room to manoeuvre.

19:34 , George Flood

3 mins: A vital early interception from Bissouma there inside the Brighton box after Lukaku had won the flick-on and raced into the middle along with Hudson-Odoi.

However, Mount’s low cross from the byline is intercepted by the Malian midfielder.

19:31 , George Flood

1 min: It is indeed Reece James at left wing-back for Chelsea tonight.

It will be very interesting to see how that experiment works out and what it could mean for the hosts in terms of their January transfer plans.

Christian Pulisic looks to be at right wing-back.

Kick-off

19:30 , George Flood

We are underway at Stamford Bridge!

Will Chelsea seal back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time since October and leapfrog Liverpool into second place before the Reds come to town on Sunday?

They can ill-afford any more slip-ups with Manchester City looking so imperious.

19:27 , George Flood

Good noise at Stamford Bridge as the teams make their way out onto the pitch, with Brighton leading the way in their mint green away strips.

19:23 , George Flood

Will Brighton’s barren run at the Bridge end tonight? The Seagulls’ only previous win against Chelsea in 16 matches across all competitions came all the way back in 1933.

6 - Brighton have never scored in six away league games against Chelsea; in English Football League history, only two sides have ever faced a side more often on the road without scoring – Bradford Park Avenue at Leyton Orient (8) and Barrow at Northampton Town (7). Shy. #CHEBHA — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 29, 2021

James Robson at Stamford Bridge

19:14 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s James Robson is in position at Stamford Bridge and calls tonight an absolute must-win game for Chelsea in the context of the title race...

🗣️ "Three points is an absolute must for Chelsea tonight."@jamesrobsonES offers his pre-match thoughts from Stamford Bridge.



🗣️ "Three points is an absolute must for Chelsea tonight."@jamesrobsonES offers his pre-match thoughts from Stamford Bridge.

Final preparations at Stamford Bridge

19:06 , George Flood

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Who is playing left wing-back for Chelsea?

18:55 , George Flood

With Marcos Alonso on the bench, many are wondering who will be operating at left wing-back for Chelsea tonight.

Some early suggestions that it is Reece James, though it could also be Callum Hudson-Odoi or even Christian Pulisic.

This evening could offer an interesting insight into how Thomas Tuchel intends to cope without Ben Chilwell for the remainder of the season, potential January arrivals not withstanding.

(REUTERS)

Three Brighton changes

18:48 , George Flood

Meanwhile, Brighton make three changes to the team that beat Brentford on Boxing Day.

The fit-again Joel Veltman and Yves Bissouma - back from suspension - replace Adam Webster and Enock Mwepu, who both drop to the bench. Tariq Lamptey starts on his first return to Stamford Bridge as expected.

Leandro Trossard is not risked after a hamstring complaint, with Solly March starting instead.

(Getty Images)

Four Chelsea changes as Lukaku starts

18:43 , George Flood

So that’s four changes from Boxing Day for Chelsea, with Romelu Lukaku leading the attack on his first Premier League start since October.

Also making his first start since October is Mateo Kovacic, with N’Golo Kante fit enough for the bench after that knee injury sustained at Villa Park.

In defence, the injured Thiago Silva and Trevoh Chalobah are replaced by Andreas Christensen and captain Cesar Azpilicueta.

Kai Havertz is on the bench after Covid.

(Getty Images)

Brighton team

18:31 , George Flood

Sanchez, Lamptey, Veltman, Burn, Cucurella, Bissouma, Lallana, March, Moder, Mac Allister, Maupay

Subs: Webster, Mwepu, Gross, Alzate, Welbeck, Steele, Duffy, Richards, Ferguson

Chelsea team

18:31 , George Flood

Mendy, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, James, Kovacic, Jorginho, Hudson-Odoi, Mount, Pulisic, Lukaku

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Alonso, Kante, Chalobah, Saul, Barkley, Ziyech, Havertz, Sarr

Lineups on the way

18:24 , George Flood

Around five minutes now until we get the official team news from Stamford Bridge.

Stay tuned!

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Potter: Brighton can’t just focus on Lukaku threat

18:21 , George Flood

Romelu Lukaku delivered a terrific performance off the bench at Villa on Boxing Day, though Graham Potter insists Brighton cannot become fixated upon stopping Chelsea’s record signing tonight.

“It’s not just one player, Chelsea are the champions of Europe, so they’ve got fantastic players all over the pitch,” he said.

“Great organisation from Thomas Tuchel and his staff and they’re a fantastic team and they’re pushing for the Premier League title.

“Whenever you play the best, you always learn about yourself, you always learn about your team, it’s a huge challenge so we’re looking forward to that.”

John Terry seals Chelsea return

18:12 , George Flood

In case you missed it, earlier today came the news that former Chelsea captain and club icon John Terry will be returning to Stamford Bridge as a coaching consultant to the academy.

Terry left his role as Dean Smith’s assistant at Aston Villa in July in order to focus on becoming a manager himself.

"We are delighted to be welcoming John back to Cobham in a role that will involve coaching and mentoring the next generation of young players in our Academy,” said Chelsea’s head of youth development Neil Bath.

"It goes without saying that John’s experience in the game, both as a world-class player and more recently as an assistant coach in the Premier League, will be invaluable for everyone in the building.

"He will be a great mentor for our players and a fantastic asset to our coaching staff. We can’t wait for him to get started."

I'm delighted to announce that I'm coming home, and have taken up a consultancy role @ChelseaFC academy. As well as delivering on field coaching sessions I will be involved in coaching discussions and mentoring our academy players.💙⚽️

Potter delighted to end record 11-match winless run

18:07 , George Flood

Brighton’s 11-match winless Premier League run that finally ended against Brentford on Boxing Day was a club record, with Graham Potter unsurprisingly delighted to have put such a sequence to a halt.

“It hasn’t been all doom and gloom but when you haven’t won for as a long as we have (before Brentford) then there is always a narrative there that you have to deal with and I’m pleased we’ve got that off our back,” he said.

“We have to start again, that’s how the league is. We’re facing another challenge, it’s a busy, busy period.

“You have to be at your best to get anything at these type of places but the boys will be in good spirits after three points and we’ll give it our best.”

(Getty Images)

Potter hails ‘dream player’ Lamptey ahead of Chelsea return

18:02 , George Flood

Tonight’s clash at Stamford Bridge sees Brighton full-back Tariq Lamptey return to the club he left in January 2020 for the first time.

The Chelsea academy graduate has been excellent since moving in search of more regular first-team football, with only a nine-month layoff with a hamstring injury interrupting his soaring momentum.

Lamptey missed Brighton’s goalless draw on this ground back in April because of the injury, though is in line to start tonight and has attracted big praise from Potter in advance of that homecoming.

“He’s had such a long time out and he’s done really well in a lot of the games,” said Potter.

“It’s not quite so easy to get a right-back to attack the backline like he does.

“He’s still growing and growing and developing as a player and we’re delighted with him.

“Since he’s been here, he’s been great, everybody loves him here at the club. He’s a great guy, a great lad, does his best, he’s a bit of a dream really as a player.”

(Getty Images)

Frustrated Tuchel provides Chelsea Covid update

17:49 , George Flood

Thomas Tuchel remains desperately unhappy with the festive fixture schedule being pushed through as planned, insisting the demands being placed on his Covid and injury-hit squad were “not fair”.

The German insisted he took a big risk in sending on Romelu Lukaku at Villa Park on Boxing Day after the Belgian had Covid and previously suffered with an ankle injury.

Providing his latest update on the Covid situation yesterday, a frustrated Tuchel said: “We have infected people who have three vaccinations, we have infected players without vaccination, so we have everything.

“If you just speak about central midfield, let’s assume that maybe N’Golo is out [of the Brighton game], maybe Ruben is still out, so one [positive] test in central midfield is enough for the thing to collapse again, because then Kova[cic] will play again 90 minutes but from where, from out of nothing, and you risk injuries.

“This is what we do at the moment. I cannot see how we are out of Covid threat at the moment as it does not feel like it.”

(PA)

Title race as it stands

17:38 , George Flood

Here’s a reminder of how the title race looks currently before Chelsea meet Brighton and Manchester City travel to Brentford this evening, with the Blues having the chance to go second.

Liverpool were beaten 1-0 by Leicester last night thanks to Ademola Lookman’s effort off the bench at the King Power Stadium.

Chelsea and Liverpool face off in a huge showdown at the Bridge on Sunday, remember.

(Evening Standard)

17:34 , George Flood

A glorious evening for some festive football at the Bridge...

Chelsea vs Brighton prediction

17:25 , George Flood

Brighton have been hard to beat despite their lack of wins, and Chelsea are struggling at home, but the return of Romelu Lukaku should help them get over the line in this one.

Chelsea to win, 2-0.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Brighton team news

17:23 , George Flood

For Brighton, captain Lewis Dunk (knee) and winger Jeremy Sarmiento (hamstring) are both out.

Leandro Trossard faces a late fitness test after suffering hamstring tightness, while Joel Veltman could be involved after fatigue.

Jurgen Locadia, Jason Steele and Shane Duffy (Covid) should all remain unavailable.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Chelsea team news

17:19 , George Flood

N’Golo Kante (knee) and Kai Havertz (Covid) could both be available for Chelsea tonight after returning to training at Cobham on Tuesday.

Timo Werner could also return after isolation, but Thiago Silva is out after being forced off with a hamstring injury on Boxing Day.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek is also expected to remain absent, while Ben Chilwell will miss the rest of the season after undergoing knee surgery this week.

Chelsea predicted XI: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Mount, Lukaku, Hudson-Odoi.

(LightRocket via Getty Images)

Welcome to Chelsea vs Brighton LIVE coverage!

17:05 , George Flood

Good evening and a very warm welcome to Standard Sport’s latest live coverage of a busy week of festive football action in the Premier League.

Our main focus tonight is on events in west London, where Chelsea will be seeking back-to-back Premier League victories for the first time since October after rediscovering some momentum following a costly three-match winless run with an impressive triumph at Aston Villa on Boxing Day.

They face a Brighton team that had gone a club record 11 top-flight matches without a win before toppling Brentford over Christmas.

Stay tuned for match build-up, all the latest team news and live updates after kick-off at 7:30pm GMT, with expert analysis from James Robson at Stamford Bridge.