Chelsea 0-1 Brentford LIVE! Azpilicueta own goal - Premier League match stream, latest score and updates today

Chelsea vs Brentford LIVE!

Stamford Bridge plays host to a west London derby tonight as Frank Lampard desperately searches for his first win back as interim head coach. It’s been a miserable second spell in charge for the Blues legend so far, with four successive defeats and a Champions League quarter-final exit leaving the chances of any sort of European football for next season looking very slim indeed.

Troubled Chelsea are in dire need of a lift as they sit 11th and a full 14 points adrift of the top six with only seven games left to play in this miserable first campaign under the Todd Boehly and Clearlake ownership group, who are now close to appointing former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino as Graham Potter’s long-term successor in the dugout.

Brentford currently sit one place and five points ahead of their local rivals in mid-table but a run of six matches without a win has derailed their own European ambitions under Thomas Frank. Follow Chelsea vs Brentford updates live below, with expert analysis from Nizaar Kinsella at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea vs Brentford latest news

GOAL! Azpilicueta nets unfortunate own goal

Kick-off time: 7.45pm BST, Stamford Bridge

How to watch: BT Sport

Chelsea team news: 3-5-2 with Gallagher up top

Brentford team news: Four changes from Frank

Chelsea FC 0 - 1 Brentford FC

Watch: Azpilicueta scores unfortunate own goal

20:37 , George Flood

The first-half moment that Chelsea fell behind once again at a frustrated Stamford Bridge...

Things keep getting worse for Chelsea 😬



César Azpilicueta puts it into his own net right before halftime... pic.twitter.com/pol87WRQuI — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 26, 2023

Half-time

20:34 , George Flood

Chelsea 0-1 Brentford

Loud boos greet the half-time whistle at Stamford Bridge.

Cesar Azpilicueta’s own goal has them on track for a fifth successive defeat.

20:32 , George Flood

45 mins: Just the one minute of added time signalled at the end of this first half.

20:32 , George Flood

43 mins: The offside flag is up against Wissa after a fine ball into the box. His first touch was rogue anyway.

Chelsea counter well but Fofana’s awkward cross is eventually well claimed by Raya.

Chilwell was the Blues’ most advanced option again in the box there.

20:29 , George Flood

41 mins: Chelsea are trying to mount a response to that setback before the interval but yet again there is nothing at all up front as Thiago Silva instead takes it upon himself to have a decent low strike from 30 yards that is dragged wide.

Lampard needs to make changes at half-time.

Nizaar Kinsella at Stamford Bridge

20:26 , George Flood

Brentford haven’t done a lot against Chelsea tonight but somehow have the lead.

It just seems like nothing can go right for the Blues this season. They had played better than in their other league games this season, but still they are behind.

GOAL! Chelsea 0-1 Brentford | Cesar Azpilicueta OG 38'

20:25 , George Flood

38 mins: It’s an unfortunate own goal to break the deadlock from Azpilicueta, who knows little about it as a flick-on from a dangerous corner deflects in off his arm.

Painfully unlucky for the Chelsea skipper, but they need to compete better from the first ball.

Brentford overload the six-yard box and get their reward. Could Chelsea have had someone on the post there?

The Bees lead despite having no shots on target so far tonight!

20:22 , George Flood

35 mins: Quick thinking from Fernandez, who lofts a quick free-kick into the box with Brentford caught napping.

Sterling loses Mee but thankfully for the Bees, Raya is alert to the danger and comes out to collect.

20:20 , George Flood

33 mins: Chelsea are finally building up a head of steam.

Kante misses the target with an ambitious effort following a corner, with the Blues then moving the ball at real pace from the goalkeeper.

Sterling cuts inside onto his left foot, bamboozling Roerslev before driving wide of the back post.

20:18 , George Flood

30 mins: Dogged work from Kante inside the Brentford box as he lays on a chance for midfield colleague Fernandez, whose looping strike is pushed over by Raya.

Better from Chelsea as we tick past the half-hour mark.

20:17 , George Flood

29 mins: Onyeka appeals strongly for a Brentford spot-kick after a shove from the left arm of Chalobah as he tried to collect a through ball into the Chelsea box.

Again, nothing doing for referee Madley or the VAR.

That was a definite push from Chalobah, but obviously the officials don’t think it was enough to send him down.

20:15 , George Flood

Former tennis stars Billie Jean King and Ilana Kloss are guests of honour at Stamford Bridge tonight...

20:13 , George Flood

26 mins: Another enticing Brentford cross causes panic in Chelsea’s defensive ranks.

Another long Jensen throw is headed away before a decent back-post delivery can’t be steered on target by Mee.

Solid defending from Chalobah.

Nizaar Kinsella at Stamford Bridge

20:12 , George Flood

This has been a game with almost no goal-mouth action.

You can tell that Chelsea are seven games without a win and Brentford six.

20:10 , George Flood

23 mins: An attempt on target!

A useful right-wing cross from Kante is headed straight at Raya by Thiago Silva.

That was a difficult header in which he had to try and generate all the power.

Easy save for the in-demand Brentford ‘keeper.

20:09 , George Flood

22 mins: Kante’s hopeful drive is blocked high and behind to earn Chelsea another corner, with Toney incensed not to have got a free-kick for a nudge from Chalobah.

It’s another rubbish delivery from Chilwell, this time headed out by Onyeka at the front post.

20:08 , George Flood

20 mins: Again, Chelsea look quite handy in possession at times, with Gallagher offering more of a lively spark as he drifts all over.

They’ve actually had 65 per cent of it so far, but with no forward presence or end product as usual.

20:05 , George Flood

17 mins: Good intervention from Rico Henry to get up and clear Gallagher’s cross behind with Azpilicueta and Sterling lurking.

The resulting corner is thumped clear by the head of Pinnock.

Plenty of possession for Brentford before that, but no danger posed.

20:03 , George Flood

15 mins: That’s a rather high foot from Pinnock, who catches Gallagher on the shoulder inside the box as Kante looked to pick him out with a lofted pass.

It looks worse on the replay, with Gallagher asking the question of referee Andy Madley.

But he doesn’t give a penalty and the VAR is happy for play to continue.

20:01 , George Flood

14 mins: Again Chelsea give up possession so easily, with Chalobah then needing to be alert to cut out Onyeka’s pass intended for the run of Wissa.

The Blues then break at speed, with Chilwell’s ball aimed at Sterling well blocked by Mee inside the Brentford box.

19:59 , George Flood

12 mins: Brentford are looking to utilise Jensen’s long throw early on here, but Chelsea have dealt comfortably with the first couple of slings into the box.

Lampard’s side are giving the ball away far too cheaply so far, this time by record signing Fernandez.

They have yet to settle into this game.

19:57 , George Flood

10 mins: Brentford are ramping up a bit of pressure now after Azpilicueta is forced into an error.

A dangerous cross from the left is seen off by Kepa and the ball won’t fall for Janelt on the edge of the box.

Chelsea eventually scramble clear, unconvincingly.

Nizaar Kinsella at Stamford Bridge

19:54 , George Flood

The atmosphere is pretty flat at Stamford Bridge. There are quite a few empty seats around the stadium. It will be on the team to lift the fans for the remaining seven games, probably rightly so.

19:54 , George Flood

8 mins: Chelsea are getting their foot on the ball a lot now, with Sterling coming deep to pick up possession and keep things ticking over.

Plenty of pretty, intricate passing from the Blues in the Brentford half but nothing going forward or remotely resembling a goal threat, as usual.

Another sloppy mistake sees the ball trickle out of play once more. Chalobah at fault this time.

19:52 , George Flood

6 mins: It’s all extremely subdued so far at the Bridge, which perhaps isn’t a surprise.

Chelsea have been in dreadful form and Brentford’s impressive campaign has tailed off a lot over recent weeks.

It’s a mid-table clash for a reason.

19:50 , George Flood

4 mins: Brentford are probing early during a quiet start to this derby and that’s a needless foul from Chalobah to bring down Onyeka.

Jensen’s poor delivery from the right is easily cleared by Fernandez, however.

The Bees go all the way back to reset.

19:48 , George Flood

2 min: As Nizaar notes, the number of empty seats at Stamford Bridge as this game gets off and running is quite something to behold.

A truly dismal first season at the helm for Todd Boehly and Clearlake.

Brentford press high and push the panicked Kepa into slicing a clearance into touch on the near side.

KICK-OFF

19:46 , George Flood

Underway in tonight’s west London derby! Can Lampard finally get his first win as Chelsea’s interim coach, or will it be another memorable occasion for Brentford at Stamford Bridge?

19:45 , George Flood

It doesn’t really come across but there’s quite a few empty seats at Stamford Bridge. A very rare sight to see seats unfilled. pic.twitter.com/fSPx3TZZzU — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) April 26, 2023

19:43 , George Flood

Here come the teams at Stamford Bridge!

Chelsea led out by returning captain Cesar Azpilicueta.

Ivan Toney continues to captain Brentford in the absence of usual skipper Pontus Jansson.

Nizaar Kinsella at Stamford Bridge

19:34 , George Flood

Cesar Azpilicueta in the matchday programme: “After going out of the Champions League last Tuesday, our focus is now clear: improve our position in the league and finish the season as strongly as possible.

“A mid-table finish is not acceptable for Chelsea and we have to use these last seven games to move up.

“To our supporters, we know you deserve more than we have given you this season. We have enjoyed some amazing moments together over the years and now we have to come through his tough period together to show what Chelsea represents in the last few weeks of the season.”

Cucurella joins Chelsea injury list

19:30 , George Flood

Frank Lampard confirms in his pre-match interview with BT Sport that Marc Cucurella is also now out injured for Chelsea.

“We’ve had some issues. We’ve lost Mason, now we’ve lost Cucurella in the short-term as well, so we’ve been working on how we want to play against Brentford,” he said.

Fabrizio Romano reports that Cucurella could miss two or three weeks with a muscle issue.

Nizaar Kinsella at Stamford Bridge

19:24 , George Flood

It’s very quiet in and around Stamford Bridge ahead of kick-off. It’s in stark contrast to the Real Madrid game, when people were letting off flares and singing for hours ahead of kick-off.

Interesting to see how the atmosphere is for this one...

Standard Sport’s Nizaar Kinsella at Stamford Bridge

19:21 , George Flood

Frank Lampard plays a 3-5-2 with Conor Gallagher up front at home to Brentford. It’s a remarkable lineup for a Chelsea team at home to one of the Premier League’s smallest clubs.

It’s also an admission of how far they’ve fallen and the kind of team a manager needs to pick to simply compete.

Four Brentford changes from Villa draw

19:11 , George Flood

Brentford, meanwhile, show four changes from the team denied all three points late on by Aston Villa on Saturday.

Mads Roerslev, Mathias ‘Zanka’ Jorgensen and Yoane Wissa replace Aaron Hickey, Bryan Mbeumo and Kevin Schade, who all drop to the bench.

Frank Onyeka is the replacement for the injured Christian Norgaard in midfield.

Chelsea stick with Gallagher up front

19:01 , George Flood

So it looks like Frank Lampard has bravely stuck with that 3-5-2 system with Conor Gallagher once again in a makeshift attack role - partnered by the returning Raheem Sterling instead of injured top scorer Kai Havertz.

The likes of Joao Felix, Mykhailo Mudryk and Noni Madueke are all confined to the bench.

The other changes from that second-leg defeat by Real Madrid see the injured Reece James make way for club captain Cesar Azpilicueta and Ben Chilwell - who was suspended for the quarter-final tie - back on the left in place of Marc Cucurella.

Brentford lineup

18:49 , George Flood

Brentford XI: Raya, Roerslev, Jorgensen, Pinnock, Mee, Henry, Jensen, Onyeka, Janelt, Toney, Wissa

Subs: Hickey, Schade, Dasilva, Ghoddos, Mbeumo, Damsgaard, Baptiste, Stevens, Cox

Chelsea lineup

18:48 , George Flood

Chelsea XI: Kepa, W Fofana, Thiago Silva, Chalobah, Azpilicueta, Fernandez, Kovacic, Chilwell, Kante, Gallagher,Sterling

Subs: Badiashile, Aubameyang, Pulisic, Joao Felix, Loftus-Cheek, Mudryk, Mendy, Ziyech, Madueke

Team news coming up

18:42 , George Flood

Official team news from Stamford Bridge is now just moments away.

Stay tuned!

Can Brentford repeat their brilliance at the Bridge?

18:38 , George Flood

Despite dubbing Chelsea as “clear favourites” for tonight, Thomas Frank was still hopeful that Brentford could produce the same sort of magic that led to the memorable thumping at Stamford Bridge 12 months ago.

He also insisted there were no specific rivals that he was aiming to finish above in the table this season.

"Of course last year was a special night in Brentford history,” Frank said.

“Fantastic. It's a game I will always remember. We hope that we can go and perform again and we hope that we can win.

"I know there's this local rivalry against the two clubs so with that in mind of course it would be nice, but I don't have any specific clubs I want to end above. I just want to end as high as possible, and if you end as high as possible there will be a few below you.

"Do we want to end higher than both clubs? Yes. But also we want to end higher than Villa, Brighton, as high as possible."

Frank offers warning over ‘clear favourites’ Chelsea

18:30 , George Flood

Many are tipping Brentford to get another positive result at Stamford Bridge tonight after finding themselves unlucky to be held 1-1 by a below-par Aston Villa side at home on Saturday, improving the mood if not ending a now six-match winless run that hit a real low with that listless loss at Wolves.

But head coach Thomas Frank has warned that a return to form for beleaguered Chelsea - whom he labelled as “clear favourites” for the derby despite the two teams’ respective league positions - could come “with just one moment”.

"I think we all know that Chelsea have been struggling a little bit this season," he said.

"Very good players. I know they haven't won, but I think clearly in the four games (Lampard) has been in charge they are playing with bigger energy, more intensity on the eye and also on the numbers.

"It's top players, and at the end of the day they bought players for £600million in the past two transfer windows and they haven't forgotten how to play football.

"Sometimes it takes one moment. Now they had a good week to work with them at Stamford Bridge. They are clear favourites of course. They should be. But we hope and believe that we can do something."

18:20 , George Flood

The calm before the looming west London derby storm at Stamford Bridge, where Brentford ran out shock 4-1 winners on a memorable day last season.

The Bees humiliated Chelsea that afternoon 12 months ago, with a brace from Vitaly Janelt and further goals from Christian Eriksen and Yoane Wissa.

Chelsea had previously not lost to Brentford since way back in 1939, having won away in the Premier League last season and also in that year’s Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

The two sides played out a spirited goalless draw at the Gtech Community Stadium in October.

Lampard: Chelsea season is NOT over yet

18:10 , George Flood

Does Lampard accept that Chelsea’s season is now over after their Champions League exit and dismal Premier League form that has left them with little hope of any sort of European football for next term?

“It feels like it with the tone of your question if I’m honest,” he told a reporter on Tuesday. “If you want to think that, yeah but for me it doesn’t.

“I’m the manager of Chelsea, I have a big link to this club and pride and so should the players. If you want to take it down your route, it’s over, my route, it’s absolutely not over.”

Lampard: Football has ‘lost sight of reasonable expectation'

18:02 , George Flood

Lampard went on to say that football has “lost sight of reasonable expectation” after Spurs’ dismissal of Stellini follow their humiliation at Newcastle took the number of Premier League sackings to 13 for the season.

“I think the landscape has changed,” he said. “I think we’ve lost sight of alignment sometimes, maybe expectation sometimes, what is a reasonable expectation.

“Some of it has been fast-tracked, social media surrounding (it) and this open world of media. It’s a bit like politics now - you either hate something or you love it. You’re not allowed to be somewhere in between. It kind of feeds into football.

“You’re either winning games and you’re doing all right and we love you or you’re not and there’s pressure.

“You mention I’ve been sacked twice. When I was a player I was fortunate to have a career where you never have to have that feeling too much. I got released by Chelsea, but I was 35.

“To be a manager you are concerned about the fact that pretty much every manager will get let go at some point. Once it’s happened once or twice it feels a little bit softer than the first time. That’s a reality.

“It’s about getting the balance right of what is and isn’t reasonable expectation.”

Will Lampard see out the season as Chelsea interim?

17:55 , George Flood

Lampard refused to engage in any discussion about Pochettino during yesterday’s pre-match press conference at Cobham.

“I’m not going to get involved in any future manager talk because it’s all speculation as you say. Simple as that,” he said.

Asked if he expected to see out the season as Chelsea boss following such a woeful run, and after fellow interim coach Cristian Stellini was given the boot by Tottenham on Monday, Lampard replied: “I wouldn’t expect anything in football. I think it’s very clear we came into this club when it was in big difficulties.

“One day to prepare for Wolves, two games against Real Madrid - the second performance was much better, a proper team performance like I want to see. The game in between that with Brighton we had to change a lot of the squad.

“There were a lot of factors, as to the four games we’ve had since we’ve been working here. The team and the club have been struggling for a while. We come in with a view to help and we’ll keep working to help in the short time. The world won’t change in a short time but we’ll keep doing our maximum to do that.”

Pochettino to Chelsea announcement ‘in next week'

17:43 , George Flood

In case you’ve been living under a rock in recent days, Chelsea are closing in on the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino as their new permanent manager.

Talks have continued to progress between both camps and it is even now said that the deal could be finalised and formally announced within the next week.

It is expected that former Spurs boss Pochettino would wait to take over in the summer, when he’s had plenty of time to get across his ideas and tactics before having to face any matches.

However, if Chelsea lose again tonight, can they really leave Lampard in charge until then? The season is effectively over, yes, but these players desperately need a lift from somewhere, and fast.

Chelsea vs Brentford prediction

17:33 , George Flood

Chelsea look there for the taking.

Against a direct, high-energy team like Brentford, it’s hard to see how a team in this kind of form can get anything at all.

Brentford to win, 2-0.

Brentford team news

17:32 , George Flood

Brentford have plenty of injury issues of their own, with midfielder Christian Norgaard sidelined with an Achilles issue.

He joins the likes of Keane Lewis-Potter (knee) and Thomas Strakosha (calf) on the sidelines, while captain Pontus Jansson (hamstring) has very likely played his last game for the club as he prepares to return to Sweden with Malmo when his contract expires in the summer.

Kristoffer Ajer also remains doubtful for the Bees with his own calf problem, though should return before the end of the campaign.

Kevin Schade is back though in a boost for Thomas Frank’s side.

Chelsea team news

17:27 , George Flood

It never rains but it pours for Chelsea, who will be without Reece James and Mason Mount for the remainder of a dismal campaign.

James picked up a hamstring injury in their last outing, the 2-0 home loss against Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-final second leg last Tuesday, and won’t play again this term after a scan.

Mount is also done for the season as he awaits minor surgery on an ongoing pelvic injury, with the recovery expected to take around a month.

Chelsea also remain without top scorer Kai Havertz (knee) and Kalidou Koulibaly (hamstring), along with long-term absentee Armando Broja.

Where to watch Chelsea vs Brentford

17:23 , George Flood

TV channel: In the UK, tonight’s game will be broadcast live on BT Sport 3, with coverage beginning at 7:15pm.

Live stream: Subscribers will also be able to watch online through the BT Sport website or app.

Welcome to Chelsea vs Brentford LIVE coverage!

17:21 , George Flood

Good evening and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of a potentially spicy west London derby clash at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea entertain Brentford in the Premier League this evening desperately hunting a first win under interim boss Frank Lampard, who has lost all four of his games in temporary charge after being parachuted back in following the exit of Graham Potter earlier this month.

Though the 11th-placed Blues now have preciously little to play for this season having also exited the Champions League at the quarter-final stage, their pride will be hurting badly and another loss here against a local rival would only deepen the sense of chaos as Mauricio Pochettino potentially prepares to take the reins in the summer.

Brentford sit one spot and five points above Chelsea in mid-table, though are on a run of six matches without a victory that has dealt a major blow to their European aspirations under Thomas Frank.

Kick-off tonight is at 7:45pm BST, so stay tuned for all the latest team news and live updates, with expert analysis from Standard Sport’s Nizaar Kinsella at the Bridge.