Chelsea FC vs Aston Villa LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

(ES Composite)

Chelsea v Aston Villa LIVE!

Chelsea remain unbeaten in these nascent stages of the Premier League season and will aim to keep that run going as they host Aston Villa this evening.

Thomas Tuchel was impressed by the manner in which his side staunchly held firm for a point against Liverpool after the dismissal of Reece James.

The German gives a debut to deadline day signing Saul Niguez, captured on loan from Atletico Madrid.

Aston Villa completed the bulk of their business earlier in the summer, a spending spree covered by the high-ticket departure of Jack Grealish to Manchester City.

Four points from three games is a steady start and Smith’s side will look back fondly on the end-of-season meeting at Villa Park that saw the home side emerge with a 2-1 victory on the final day.

However they will be without Emiliano Buendia and Emiliano Martinez for the trip to Stamford Bridge with the Argentina pair at a training camp in Croatia after going on international duty.

Follow Chelsea vs Aston Villa LIVE with Standard Sport’s blog below…

Read More

Chelsea XI vs Villa: Starting lineup, team news - Saul makes debut and Silva starts

Saul in running to make Chelsea debut with Kante still sidelined by ankle injury

Chelsea BLOCKED from playing Thiago Silva against Aston Villa

Chelsea vs Aston Villa highlights

Saul Niguez makes Chelsea debut

Aston Villa opt for back five as Jed Steer starts in goal

Kick-off time and venue

Score prediction

How to watch

KICK OFF! Chelsea vs Aston Villa has begun

17:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Kick-off imminent...

17:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Apparent applause as the two sets of players take a knee before kick-off, and we are ready to go.

Chelsea follow

17:28 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Chelsea make their emergence soon after, with Romelu Lukaku looking to the skies. He’ll be plenty to handle for Aston Villa’s three centre-halves.

Aston Villa out at Stamford Bridge

17:27 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Tyrone Mings leads out Aston Villa, zipping up his jacket as he makes his way up the steps from the tunnel. Stuart Attwell is our referee this evening.

Story continues

The new man in the middle

17:25 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ten minutes until kick-off

17:23 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Tottenham’s defeat earlier has opened the door, with Manchester United now leading the table, but Chelsea can go top of the Premier League tonight with a win by four goals or more. Unlikely, perhaps...but you never know.

Kick-off is moving near.

Dean Smith chats with Sky Sports

17:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

On whether his system today is a 5-3-2: “It looks like it! We felt that would be the best way to go against Chelsea. Matching up might help us. We’ve certainly got athleticism in our back three. The health of our squad is better than it has been. We strengthened the squad in the summer and it enables us to play different systems at times.

On his strike partnership: “It’s early for me to judge. What I have seen in training so far is good. We brought Danny Ings in because we think he can complement Ollie Watkins. I certainly wouldn’t want to play against the two of them.

On the missing Emiliano Martinez: “We respected that he wanted to go and play with his national team. It gives an opportunity to Jed Steer who we all believe in.”

Marcos Alonso captains

17:09 , Harry Latham-Coyle

In many ways, Marcos Alonso renaissance is an incredible story. The Spanish wing-back looked to be drifting away from Chelsea at times under Frank Lampard, a misshapen spare part who did not fit. He’s been resurgent since forcing his way back into the side under Thomas Tuchel and is ready to dive in today, armband on, in the absence of Cesar Azpilicueta.

Thomas Tuchel speaks to Sky Sports

17:06 , Harry Latham-Coyle

“It was a pretty easy one,” says Tuchel of selecting Saul for a debut. “He was with us in training and looked sharp and ready. N’Golo is out and Jorginho is overused after the international break.

On Villa’s set-up, the German says: “It looks like a 5-3-2 - we will see where we can find spaces. We have to adapt. It is not the first time that an opponent has adapted to our shape.”

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Happy memories?

17:04 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The last time these two sides met was on the final day of last season, when Aston Villa emerged victorious 2-1, helped by a goal from former Chelsea loan crusader/squad member Bertrand Traore. He’s on the bench today.

Mr Smith

16:53 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Chelsea team news

16:51 , Harry Latham-Coyle

With no Reece James, and Cesar Azpilicueta only on the bench, it appears Callum Hudson-Odoi will continue to be deployed as a right wing back. He makes his 100th Chelsea appearance, and you can expect Aston Villa to get at both he and youngster Trevoh Chalobah down that right hand side if they can. Might we see Villa play with split strikers and fade one of Ollie Watkins or Danny Ings to that side?

Saul Niguez starts alongside Mateo Kovacic in midfield on debut and must contend with a potential overload - Dean Smith has three central midfielders in his side, including Jacob Ramsey. That could be a key battle.

Team News - Aston Villa

16:36 , Harry Latham-Coyle

In the absence of Emiliano Martinez, Jed Steer starts in goal for visitors Aston Villa, while Dean Smith appears to have matched Chelsea with a back five.

This is how we line up to face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. 🟣 #CHEAVL pic.twitter.com/GmKMYJZePV — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) September 11, 2021

Team News - Chelsea

16:33 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Thiago Silva starts for Chelsea after being cleared to play. There’s a debut for Saul in midfield, and opportunities for Trevoh Chalobah and Callum Hudson-Odoi:

Team news in ten minutes...

16:19 , Harry Latham-Coyle

We are about ten minutes away from the two teams being revealed. Chelsea will be able to select Thiago Silva after agreement was reached with Brazil that the nation will not enforce a suspension:

Silva cleared to play for Chelsea today after Brazil drop ban on Premier League stars

Read Saul about it!

15:58 , Harry Latham-Coyle

There could be a Chelsea debut for Saul Niguez this evening, but might the Spaniard be staying at the club beyond this season?

Thomas Tuchel reveals Chelsea are interested in signing Saul permanently

Aston Villa arrive

15:54 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It appears the visitors have made safe passage south to Stamford Bridge. It’s a case of Emilia-NO for Aston Villa today - messrs Martinez and Buendia are quarantining in Croatia after travelling to join up with Argentina during the international break. How will Dean Smith adjust his side shorn of two key individuals?

Club World Cup hosts Japan pull out

15:46 , Harry Latham-Coyle

By dint of being Champions League winners, Chelsea have earned themselves a trip to the Club World Cup later this year - but where exactly Thomas Tuchel’s side will be going is now back up in the air...

Sold out!

15:42 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Tuchel confirms Chelsea missed out on Kounde

15:36 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Chelsea boss Tuchel confirms failed Kounde move and delivers harsh truth to Barkley

Score Prediction

15:34 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Three days after this game, the Blues kick off the defence of their Champions League crown when they host Zenit St Petersburg.

But, as they showed at Anfield, it takes a lot for Thomas Tuchel’s side to lose their focus.

Chelsea 3 Aston Villa 0

Team News

15:34 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Romelu Lukaku was sent home early from international duty by Belgium with a thigh injury which the striker described as “minor”.

Reece James is suspended for his red card at Anfield while N G’olo Kante has been having treatment after aggravating an ankle injury in that game and will miss out, though could be back for next week’s Champions League opener.

Christian Pulisic, however, has been seen on crutches with what Tuchel described as a “ten day” ankle injury.

For Villa, Emiliano Buendia and Argentina team-mate Emiliano Martinez are both missing as they quarantine.

While the pair are out of the trip to Stamford Bridge, Ollie Watkins (knee), Leon Bailey (hamstring), John McGinn and Jacob Ramsey (Covid isolation) are available.

Bertrand Traore is back in training after a hamstring injury but Trezeguet (knee) remains a long-term absentee.

Date, kick-off time and venue

15:32 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Chelsea vs Aston Villa is scheduled for a 5.30pm BST kick-off on Saturday, September 11, 2021.

The match will take place at Stamford Bridge.

Where to watch Chelsea vs Aston Villa

15:31 , Harry Latham-Coyle

TV channel: The match will be televised on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the website or Sky Go.

Good afternoon

15:22 , Marco Giacomelli

Welcome to Standard Sport’s coverage of today’s Premier League clash between Chelsea and Aston Villa.

We’ll have all the team news and build-up ahead of a 5:30pm kick-off...