Chelsea FC 0-1 Aston Villa LIVE! Watkins goal - Premier League match stream, latest score and updates today

(Action Images via Reuters)

Chelsea vs Aston Villa – LIVE!

Chelsea are back in Premier League action at Stamford Bridge against Unai Emery’s Aston Villa today. The Blues went into the international break off the back of a disappointing draw with Everton despite having appeared to have turned a corner of late.

At this stage of the domestic campaign, Graham Potter’s side have little to play for. At Chelsea, all focus is on their Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid later this month and perhaps that allows the team to use their League games as tune-ups.

A strange thing to say for a club like Chelsea of course, particularly having spent so much money in the last two transfer windows but that is where they are. Villa, meanwhile, have impressed under Emery and a far cry from the team who struggled under Steven Gerrard. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog. Nizaar Kinsella will be providing expert analysis from the ground!

Chelsea vs Aston Villa latest news

GOAL! Watkins opens scoring after Cucurella mistake

Chelsea FC 0 - 1 Aston Villa FC

Nizaar Kinsella at Stamford Bridge

17:51 , Jonathan Gorrie

Dreadful defending by Chelsea to allow Ollie Watkins one-on-one for the second time. This time, he hits the target and both Marc Cucurella and Kalidou Koulibaly are to blame.

GOAL! Chelsea 0-1 Aston Villa | Ollie Watkins ‘17

17:49 , Jonathan Gorrie

17 mins: Awful header from Cucurella plays Watkins in, who dinks over Kepa.

Nizaar Kinsella at Stamford Bridge

17:48 , Jonathan Gorrie

Both teams have missed glaring chances. Mudryk going one-on-one and having a shot saved, while Watkins missed his one-on-one altogether. A pretty even, physical and fast-paced match so far. What else would you expect from El Midico and 10th vs 11th?

CHANCE FOR ASTON VILLA!

17:38 , Jonathan Gorrie

07 mins: Brilliant ball from McGinn finds Watkins through on goal but the forward drags his shot wide.

CHANCE FOR CHELSEA

17:37 , Jonathan Gorrie

05 mins: Martinez plays a very risky ball into Kamara, on which Mudryk passes. The Argentine, however, does well to save the shot and the resulting corner is cleared.

Story continues

Bright start from Chelsea

17:33 , Jonathan Gorrie

02 mins: Chilwell getting into some good positions, forcing Villa wide and allowing for space for Kovacic to shoot, though the Croatian drags it wide from outside the box.

KICK-OFF

17:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

And we’re off!

Nizaar Kinsella at Stamford Bridge

17:27 , Jonathan Gorrie

John Terry and Roberto Di Matteo were out on the pitch at Stamford Bridge announcing Chelsea’s next legends game. They face Bayern Munich on 9 September in a match that is a tribute to Gianluca Vialli who recently passed away.

Chelsea vs Aston Villa match odds

17:13 , Jonathan Gorrie

Chelsea to win: 4/6

Draw: 29/10

Aston Villa to win: 9/2

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

17:08 , Jonathan Gorrie

Chelsea wins: 68

Draws: 35

Aston Villa wins: 58

Nizaar Kinsella at Stamford Bridge

16:56 , Jonathan Gorrie

Mudryk will enjoy running at both Ashley Young, who is 37, and Alex Moreno, who is more comfortable going forward than defensively. This is a great chance for him to change the conversation around him.

Nizaar Kinsella at Stamford Bridge

16:47 , Jonathan Gorrie

It looks like Chelsea are playing in a 4-3-3 which hasn’t brought great results recently but they could put James at centre back and use Loftus-Cheek as a wing-back, sticking to the 3-4-3.

Nizaar Kinsella at Stamford Bridge

16:37 , Jonathan Gorrie

It looks like Chelsea are playing in a 4-3-3 which hasn’t brought great results recently but they could put James at centre back and use Loftus-Cheek as a wing-back, sticking to the 3-4-3.

Confirmed Aston Villa lineup

16:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

This is your Aston Villa team to face Chelsea. 👊 #CHEAVL pic.twitter.com/507zqL3tlc — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) April 1, 2023

Confirmed Chelsea lineup

16:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

A new look for Reece James!

16:25 , Jonathan Gorrie

Mason Mount reveals three answers he wants during tough season amid future uncertainty

16:15 , Jonathan Gorrie

Mason Mount says he has been asking himself three questions amid uncertainty over his Chelsea future.

Mount is looking increasingly likely to leave Stamford Bridge this season with contract talks still ongoing and described by manager Graham Potter as “complicated”. Liverpool, Manchester United and Man City are all monitoring the 24-year-old’s situation.

In a tough season for all involved at Chelsea, Mount has struggled for form. The midfielder’s return of three goals and one assist this season is in stark contrast to his 11 goals and 10 assists of last season.

Read the full story here!

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Thomas Tuchel reveals details of ‘three minute’ Chelsea sacking as he admits decision ‘still hurts’

16:02 , Jonathan Gorrie

Thomas Tuchel has admitted his Chelsea sacking “still hurts”, as he revealed details of the short conversation telling him he had lost his job.

The German was relieved of his duties in early September, just six games into the Premier League season and only a few days after the end of a summer transfer window in which the Blues spent more than £250million.

While Tuchel was largely still a popular figure with the Chelsea supporters, having won the Champions League in 2021, but his relationship with the club’s ownership had become increasingly strained.

Read the full story here!

(Getty Images)

Chelsea talks over Earls Court move ‘categorically’ denied after new stadium reports

15:41 , Jonathan Gorrie

Chelsea’s reported move from Stamford Bridge to Earls Court has been “categorically” denied.

Blues supporters have expressed concern about the prospect of leaving their home, where they have played since the club was founded in 1905.

Although a move away from Stamford Bridge has not been ruled out, the most likely scenario remains the knocking down and expansion of the current 42,000-seater stadium.

There has been much speculation, however, that a £750million derelict 40-acre site in between the Earls Court, West Kensington and West Brompton tube stations could become the new home of Chelsea.

The Earls Court Development Company, who are drafting plans for the redevelopment, have denied any talks with Chelsea’s Boehly-Clearlake owners.

A statement read: “We categorically deny that there are any talks taking place with Chelsea FC about a stadium relocation to the Earls Court site.

“We have recently launched a draft masterplan for a transformative mixed use scheme to bring the wonder back to Earls Court.

“Our masterplan proposals will deliver 4,500 homes, 15,000 jobs, acres of public space and cultural facilities in an ambitious zero carbon development. There is no football stadium in our masterplan.”

The Blues would not be able to leave Stamford Bridge and keep the name ‘Chelsea FC’ without a vote taking place with the Chelsea Pitch Owners (CPO). A yes vote from 75 percent of shareholders would be needed to approve any move away from the club’s historic home.

This unique 30-year arrangement was put in place by former owner Ken Bates, who gifted fans the freehold to the stadium to give them future leverage in certain matters relating to the club.

(Getty Images)

Potter outlines Barry latest as Bayern Munich push for Tuchel reunion

15:33 , Jonathan Gorrie

Graham Potter says Chelsea could put Anthony Barry on gardening leave to avoid him coaching against the Blues for Bayern Munich in a possible Champions League semi-final.

The highly-rated coach wants to join Thomas Tuchel’s staff in Germany after he was appointed at Allianz Arena last month.

The coach, who joined Chelsea under Frank Lampard in 2020 but stayed on under Tuchel and now Potter, is currently not working for the club while the situation is being resolved.

Speaking amid disruption ahead of a Premier League home match with Aston Villa, Potter was asked whether the risk of Barry leaking tactics was part of the talks.

Read the full story here!

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Victor Osimhen to Chelsea: Blues major contenders to beat Manchester United in striker transfer battle

15:18 , Jonathan Gorrie

Chelsea are strong contenders to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen this summer.

The 24-year-old is aware of interest from the Blues, who regard him as a primary target as they pursue another physical forward.

They believe the Nigeria international, who has scored 25 goals in 29 games this season, would allow them to compete with the firepower of Manchester City’s goal machine Erling Haaland.

Chelsea’s need is driven by a dismal season in front of goal. They have scored just 29 Premier League goals, more than only seven clubs in the division who all find themselves in a relegation battle. Kai Havertz is the club’s top scorer with nine goals in 36 matches across all competitions.

Manchester United are also interested in Osimhen. They sounded out Osimhen at Lille, before he joined Napoli, but are also keen on Tottenham striker Harry Kane, who has just 16 months to run on his current contract.

(Getty Images)

‘Someone I admire’: Graham Potter hints at Chelsea decision for Romelu Lukaku

15:13 , Jonathan Gorrie

Graham Potter revealed Romelu Lukaku is a player that ‘he likes a lot’ as he opened the possibility that he is recalled to Chelsea’s squad next season.

The 29-year-old old took a pay cut to leave west London and re-join Inter Milan in the summer on a season-long loan after falling out with Thomas Tuchel.

The Blues are understood to have told Inter that they would allow him to stay for another year, but the Italian giants are increasingly reluctant to pay his wages after an injury-hit season.

Speaking ahead of a match at home to Aston Villa, Potter admitted that he could make use of the £100million former club-record signing.

He said: “Although he is our player, he is on loan and an Inter Milan player. I think it is important he finishes that off. Then we have a decision to make in the summer.

“He is someone I admire a lot, I like a lot but again it is something to think about over the summer.”

(Getty Images)

Score prediction

15:02 , Jonathan Gorrie

Chelsea are not an easy team to call and so much depends on Reece James’ fitness. Villa look a good bet to pounce.

Aston Villa to win 2-1.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Aston Villa team news: Kamara in contention

15:01 , Jonathan Gorrie

Emery has lost Matty Cash for a number of weeks after he was injured playing for Poland during the break.

Boubacar Kamara and Diego Carlos could feature, however.

(Getty Images)

Chelsea team news: Mount and Kante could play

15:01 , Jonathan Gorrie

The Blues have managed to reset after the international break, welcoming back a host of players for the final 11 league games of the campaign.

Reece James, Kai Havertz, Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling, Wesley Fofana and Edouard Mendy have all trained this week, while N’Golo Kante could also be involved. Cesar Azpilicueta and Thiago Silva remain out.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Where to Chelsea vs Aston Villa

15:00 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

Live stream: The Sky Go app will allow subscribers to watch on a live stream.

Live blog: Follow all of the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog. Nizaar Kinsella will be providing expert analysis from the ground.

(ES Composite)

Welcome

14:57 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Chelsea’s clash with Aston Villa today.

Kick-off from Stamford Bridge is at 5.30pm BST.