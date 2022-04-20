Chelsea FC vs Arsenal LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Matt Verri,Simon Collings and James Robson
·7 min read
In this article:
Chelsea vs Arsenal LIVE!

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal travel to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea tonight desperately trying to get their season back on track after a disastrous run.

Defeats to Crystal Palace, Brighton and Southampton have dealt a huge blow to the Gunners’ top-four ambitions. However, they trail Tottenham by three points having played a game less, so a statement win over their London rivals would certainly bring back some positivity to the north London side.

For Chelsea, they will be hoping to build on their positive recent performances. Thomas Tuchel and his team booked their place in another FA Cup final with victory over Crystal Palace and now turn their attentions back to Premier League duty, where they look secure in third place.

The Blues beat Arsenal 2-0 at the Emirates earlier this season but when the sides last met at Stamford Bridge, in May last year, it was the Gunners who came away with the three points.

With James Robson and Simon Collings at the ground and kick-off at 7:45pm BST, follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below...

Chelsea vs Arsenal latest news

  • Kick-off: 7:45pm BST, Stamford Bridge

  • How to watch: Sky Sports

  • Chelsea team news: Lukaku starts for hosts

  • Arsenal team news: Looks to be a back three

  • Prediction: Chelsea 1-1 Arsenal

Chelsea FC - Arsenal FC

Simon Collings at Stamford Bridge

19:10 , Matt Verri

Tuchel on team selection

19:00 , Matt Verri

Thomas Tuchel has been speaking to Sky Sports ahead of kick-off and has explained his decision to start Romelu Lukaku tonight.

He said: “You were asking so much about him so I finally put him in! Kai Havertz is overloaded so it was the moment to go with Romelu.”

If you have a good experience, a good memory against an opponent it can help. It was not the main reason - he deserves to play first of all and Kai is a bit tired. Also a little bit that he had a good game in the first match.”

(BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)
(BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

18:54 , Matt Verri

For Chelsea, Lukaku starts in place of Havertz - the Belgian has not made a Premier League start for two months. Werner keeps his place, while Loftus-Cheek and Kante line-up in midfield.

The Gunners look to have reverted to a back-three system as Holding comes into the team. Elneny also earns a rare start, while Nketiah keeps his place up front. Lacazette is among the substitutes, having recovered from Covid-19.

Chelsea team

18:48 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Mendy, James, Sarr, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Alonso, Kante, Loftus-Cheek, Werner, Mount, Lukaku

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Chalobah, Jorginho, Silva, Barkley, Pulisic, Ziyech, Havertz, Saul

Arsenal team

18:46 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Ramsdale; Holding, Gabriel, White, Tavares, Elneny, Xhaka, Odegaard, Saka, Smith Rowe, Nketiah

Subs: Leno, Cedric, Swanson, Lokonga, Azeez, Hutchinson, Martinelli, Pepe, Lacazette

18:42 , Matt Verri

Team news coming up in a few minutes...

Talk that Arsenal may be opting for a back three tonight to try and give themselves a bit more solidity. We’ll soon see.

Capital’s ‘problem’ clubs go head-to-head

18:34 , Matt Verri

When the executives at Amazon reflect on their decision to film a documentary about Arsenal this season, there are unlikely to be many clubs they would rather have followed.

It has been a campaign full of drama at the Emirates Stadium. One that started with three straight League defeats, included Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang being stripped of the captaincy and has seen injuries to key players derail the team when fourth place was in touching distance.

Chelsea, though, are one club who have rivalled Arsenal when it comes to drama this season. As well as the upheaval of Roman Abramovich being sanctioned and putting the club up for sale, Chelsea have also had a major striker issue.

Click here for Simon Collings’ full preview

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Visitors have arrived

18:25 , Matt Verri

Arteta: Aim criticism at me

18:18 , Matt Verri

Mikel Arteta insists he is willing to take the flak for Arsenal’s alarming slump in form in order to protect his young players from criticism.

Arsenal began this month sat fourth in the Premier League, but three defeats on the spin have dented their Champions League dream and seen them slip to fifth ahead of tonight’s clash with Chelsea.

“Hit me, give [it to] me, because I don’t want them to be hit because they are not prepared to take that,” Arteta said.

“The bill that you have to pay when you have such a young squad is this: that sometimes these things are going to happen.

“So, it is so fulfilling and so great to see what they are able to do and what they are really doing, which I cannot find a lot of cases very similar to that. And on the other hand, when this comes and when the storm comes, you have to be prepared to take it.”

(Reuters)
(Reuters)

Where it could be won and lost

18:06 , Matt Verri

Our man James Robson has been having a look at some key issues ahead of tonight’s clash...

Release James

Tuchel admits he cannot decide where he prefers Reece James – at centre-back or wing-back. It is a good problem to have – but there is no denying the England international’s impact when given freedom to attack.

He remains one of Chelsea’s most creative outlets with his crossing and runs beyond defenders into the box.

Arteta must stop the rot

It does not matter how he goes about it, but Arteta simply must avoid defeat or effectively kiss goodbye to his hopes of a top four finish.

Of course defeat, alone, will not be enough to end Arsenal’s Champions League pursuit. But a fourth straight loss could do untold damage to the confidence that was coursing through the team just a few short weeks ago.

Tap into Werner riches

Germany forward Timo Werner is arguably enjoying his finest form in a Chelsea shirt and confidence is flowing through him right now

He is still far from perfect – and there remain doubts about his long-term future at Stamford Bridge - but Werner and Chelsea are reaping the rewards for his refusal to give up.

Click here for the full piece

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Stage is set

17:57 , Matt Verri

Prediction

17:50 , Matt Verri

The Gunners are due a fightback and take on a Chelsea team enjoying a good run but still prone to shakiness at home.

A draw would not be a bad result for Arsenal, keeping their top-four fate in their own hands.

A 1-1 draw.

Arsenal team news

17:43 , Matt Verri

Arsenal are sweating over Alexandre Lacazette’s status after he tested positive for Covid, ruling him out of the defeat at Southampton.

Takehiro Tomiyasu is “very, very close” to a return from a calf problem, according to Mikel Arteta, but it is not yet clear whether the Japanese international will feature tonight. Kieran Tierney (calf) and Thomas Partey (thigh) are out.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)
(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Chelsea team news

17:34 , Matt Verri

Mateo Kovacic is a doubt having been forced off in the win over Crystal Palace with an ankle issue.

Ross Barkley missed the trip to Wembley due to illness while Callum Hudson-Odoi (back) and Ben Chilwell (knee) are longer-term absentees.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

How to watch Chelsea vs Arsenal

17:25 , Matt Verri

TV channel: Tonight’s match will be televised on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event, with coverage beginning at 7pm.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action right here, with James Robson and Simon Collings at the ground to provide expert analysis.

Good evening!

17:17 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Chelsea vs Arsenal in the Premier League!

Huge game tonight, as ever when these two sides play. Particularly important for the visitors that they can find an improved performance and result - Arsenal come into this having lost their last three matches.

We’ll have all the latest updates and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 7:45pm BST at Stamford Bridge. Stay tuned!

