Chelsea FC v Bayern Munich: Women’s Champions League semi-final prediction, TV channel, team news, live stream

Chelsea are still in with a chance of reaching their first ever Women’s Champions League Final as they aim to overturn a first-leg semi-final defeat to Bayern Munich.

Emma Hayes’ Blues fell to a 2-1 defeat in Munich last Sunday, but Melanie Leupolz’s away goal could prove vital for Chelsea.

Hayes has called on her players to put in “the performance of their life” in the second leg, and with both sides bidding to reach the final for the first time, expect plenty of drama.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Chelsea vs Bayern Munich is scheduled for a 12:30pm BST kick-off on Sunday May 2, 2021.

The game will be played behind closed doors at Kingsmeadow due of current coronavirus restrictions.

Chelsea vs Bayern prediction

The Blues were defeated in the first leg, but that away goal could prove crucial. With Hayes telling her squad this could be the game of their lives, we’re backing Chelsea to get the result they need.

1-0 Chelsea win, Blues progress on away goals

How to watch Chelsea vs Bayern

TV channel: The game will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers can stream the game online via the BT Sport website and app.

Chelsea vs Bayern team news

Chelsea captain Magdalena Eriksson missed the first leg through injury, but Hayes will hope to welcome her skipper back this time around.

What the managers said

Emma Hayes, Chelsea coach: “You get two legs for a reason, so we have to make the home leg count and we have to be better in defending situations. Bayern are excited by their result but trust me, I will make sure the team puts in the performance of their life next week.”

Jens Scheuer, Bayern coach: “Chelsea are an exceptional team so we had to take a different approach. The players did an excellent job and rewarded themselves with the victory. Victory was the most important thing, now it’s in our own hands.”

