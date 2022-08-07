Chelsea FC: Timo Werner close to sealing RB Leipzig transfer return after fall-out with Thomas Tuchel

Timo Werner is on the verge of leaving Chelsea for RB Leipzig with talks progressing over a return to his former club.

The Germany international has fallen out with Thomas Tuchel and didn’t even make the bench in the 1-0 win over Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday.

The £47.5million signing in 2020 didn’t hide his frustrations playing under Tuchel in pre-season which saw the pair show their frustration in meetings with the media.

Behind closed doors, the duo are understood to have argued in a private meeting about how Werner was being used and whether he deserved to start more matches.

It led to the 26-year-old being dropped from a two-match friendly against Udinese in the final pre-season match which put the writing on the wall for his future.

Indeed, Werner has struggled throughout his time in west London since being signed by Frank Lampard and hardly improved under Tuchel, despite playing a big role in the Champions League-winning run in 2021.

It’s unclear whether Chelsea will replace Werner with a new signing but Armando Broja featured from the bench this weekend and is likely to be considered his replacement after a successful loan spell at Southampton.

It’s also not known whether it will be a loan or permanent move but the Bundesliga side are likely to want a wage contribution from Chelsea, with Werner’s current deal at Chelsea exceeding their highest earner.

These are among the fine details being discussed including the presence of an option to buy at the end of a possible season-long loan.