Chelsea fans urged to stop singing Roman Abramovich chant after sanctions

Chelsea fans have been urged to stop singing in support of their owner Roman Abramovich by a Government minister.

Abramovich was sanctioned by the Government on Thursday due to his links to Russian president Vladimir Putin, following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

Chelsea fans, however, were chanting Abramovich’s name during their win at Norwich later that night and technology minister Chris Philp has asked them to refrain from doing so.

Abramovich’s UK assets have been frozen while Chelsea have been issued a special licence to continue operating under strict conditions designed to prevent the Russian-Israeli billionaire generating new revenue.

“I’m a football fan myself, I’m a [Crystal] Palace fan, in south London. So I understand why fans are very attached to their football clubs,” Philp told BBC Radio Four’s Today Programme on Friday morning.

“But Roman Abramovich is someone who has been sanctioned now, yesterday morning, for his very close links to Vladimir Putin and the Putin regime.

“And I just say respectfully to the Chelsea fans, I know he’s done a lot for the club, but the humanitarian situation in Ukraine and what the Russian regime are doing to civilians - shelling maternity hospitals and shooting civilians who are fleeing down humanitarian corridors - and that is more important than football.

“And I say that as a football fan myself, and I would just ask them to keep that in mind.”